Moody's affirms Yamana's Baa3 rating following announced acquisition by Pan American; outlook stable

Toronto, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Yamana Gold, Inc's ("Yamana") Baa3 senior unsecured ratings following its announcement that Yamana entered into an arrangement agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") and Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American"). The outlook remains stable.

The arrangement agreement involves Pan American acquiring all the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana, and Yamana selling certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle, including the Canadian Malartic mine.

The total purchase consideration of US$4.8 billion is expected to be funded through US$1.0 billion in cash by Agnico Eagle, approximately 36.1 million Agnico Eagle shares and approximately 153.5 million Pan American shares. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Yamana Gold, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Yamana Gold, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that the company pro forma the execution of the arrangement agreement, will have a credit profile commensurate with Yamana's existing rating. Though the Canadian assets of Yamana will no longer be part of the portfolio, the addition of Pan American's assets will provide an offset, with increased mine and geographic diversity (proforma portfolio of 12 mine operations in 7 countries). Production for the pro forma company is expected to be about 1 million ounces of gold and 26 million ounces of silver per year which is modestly higher to Yamana's current expected production of 1 million gold-equivalent ounces ("GEOs"). However, the proposed combined company's operating costs will be higher than those of Yamana because the cash costs of the Canadian Malartic gold mine, which is being acquired by Agnico Eagle, are lower than those of Pan American's gold mines.

Pan American has a minimal debt balance (about $70 million of reported debt and lease obligations as of September 30, 2022), and with the assumption of Yamana's debt ($780 million on a Moody's adjusted basis as of September 30, 2022), the proforma company is expected to maintain low leverage of around 1.5x.

Moody's assumes Pan American will assume or guarantee Yamana's existing debt on closing. Should this not be the case, there could be negative implications regarding the Baa3 rating.

Yamana's rating benefits from: 1) low leverage (0.82x LTM Q3/22); 2) expected stable production (about 1 million GEOs per year); 3) a favorable cost position ($689/GEO cash cost in 2021); 4) diversity of cash flow among its five operating mines; and 5) free cash flow generation over the medium term under our price assumptions. The rating is constrained by: 1) its smaller scale compared to investment grade peers; 2) sensitivity to gold price volatility; and 3) geopolitical exposure to Argentina (Ca Stable) with about 15% of gross profits expected from Cerro Moro over the medium term.

Yamana has good liquidity, with about $1.3 billion of sources that include available cash of $328 million (at Q3/22), full availability under its $750 million revolving credit facility (expiring 2026) and our expectation of about $180 million of free cash flow, to the end of 2023. Of Yamana's $539 million in cash at September 2022, $211 million is held by the MARA project and is not available for use outside the project company. The company does not have any debt maturities during this time. We also expect Yamana will maintain good headroom to its bank financial covenants.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be able to sustain a stable production profile and remain financially disciplined with respect to capital expenditures and shareholder returns with leverage remaining below 2.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Yamana's ratings could be upgraded should the company materially increase its scale and diversity of its cash flows, sustain adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2x and (CFO-Dividends)/Debt is maintained above 40%.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a meaningful deterioration in operating performance, adjusted debt/EBITDA appears likely to be sustained above 2.5x and (CFO-Dividends)/debt is sustained below 30%.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a publicly traded mining company located in Toronto, Canada. It wholly owns four operating mines located in: Brazil (Jacobina), Chile (El Penon and Minera Florida) and Argentina (Cerro Moro) and it owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic gold mine in Quebec, Canada.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

