Moody's affirms Yara's Baa2 rating; stable outlook

London, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Yara International ASA ("Yara" or "the company"), the large-scale Norwegian-based producer and marketer of nitrogen fertilisers, and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Baa2 ratings on Yara's senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Yara will maintain strong credit metrics through 2023 and commensurate with a Baa2 rating," says Fiona Knox, Vice President at Moody's and Lead Analyst for Yara. "Yara is currently well positioned within the Baa2 rating category, with its low leverage a reflection of strong operating performance and a conservative financial policy."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is supported by (1) the company's resilient business model, underpinned by the significant scale and leading positions in the fertiliser market, as well as an extensive global distribution network and sizeable marketing operations for nitrogen chemicals (2) the flexible growth strategy and strong track record of producing premium fertiliser products, for which the price volatility is more moderate and (3) robust balance sheet, with low leverage through the cycle and a publicly stated commitment to a mid-investment grade rating.

However, the rating is constrained by Moody's view that (1) the fertiliser industry is cyclical, with supply subject to capacity additions, and demand dependent upon agricultural commodity markets and crop prices (2) Yara remains exposed to volatile natural gas prices, as gas is used as both a feedstock and as a source of fossil fuel and (3) credit metrics could be stretched with swings in working capital, a commitment to shareholder returns and large discretionary capital expenditure programmes which could be undertaken to shift fertiliser production to clean ammonia.

Peak nitrogen fertiliser prices in 2022 supported Yara's strong earnings growth. Higher European gas prices experienced in 2022 prompted a structural shift in the global cost curve for fertilisers. At the same time, margins are exposed to periodic market supply and demand imbalances, resulting from extended periods of investments for capacity additions, the seasonality and cyclicality of agricultural markets and grain prices. Volatility in these factors has been exacerbated by the Russian Ukrainian crisis. Interruptions to crop planting and shipments of grain pushed grain prices to record highs in 2022, supporting demand for fertilisers.

Moody's expects Yara's EBITDA to be lower this year reflecting the agency's outlook for the continuation of lower fertiliser prices, having declined from their peak in May 2022. Nevertheless, the agency expects prices will remain elevated, above their five-year averages through the first half of 2023 as the impact of new market capacity coming online is muted by the ongoing Russian Ukrainian crisis and the expectation that export controls in China will remain in place.

Yara benefits from relatively low fixed cash costs and has a leading cost position in Europe, underpinned by the significant economies of scale of its operations. Additionally, Yara's significant production footprint outside Europe partly mitigates exposure to European energy prices.

Yara has a long track record of prudently managing financial policies to achieve an effective balance between maintaining credit metrics within a mid-investment grade rating, maintaining capital investment with capacity for new projects, and distributing returns to shareholders, while operating in an industry subject to cyclical trends in end-user markets, supply and demand imbalances and weather conditions.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Yara to maintain a solid liquidity position over the next 12 months. As of 30 June 2022, the company had cash balances of $579 million, as well an undrawn committed revolving credit facility of $1.1 billion (maturing July 2026). The large liquidity buffer should enable Yara to meet total debt maturities of around $450 million falling due in the next twelve months to June 2023, including lease liabilities.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers Yara's ESG attributes to have a limited impact on the current rating. Conventional fertiliser production causes harmful emissions. At the same time, the agency acknowledges Yara is a first mover in fostering the future of carbon capture and a clean hydrogen and ammonia-based economy.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Yara's profitability and key credit metrics are unlikely to deteriorate substantially over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company continues to improve its profitability and cash flow generation, leading to a permanent reduction in financial leverage. For an upgrade to be considered Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA needs to be maintained at around 1.5x through the cycle and retained cash flow (RCF)/total debt remains in the high 30s in percentage terms. An upgrade will also require Yara's commitment to a financial profile consistent with a higher rating.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Yara suffers a severe and sustained deterioration in its operating results and cash flow generation, embark on a more aggressive debt-funded capital spending programme for the Yara Clean Ammonia projects or future acquisitions or experience a pronounced weakness in its credit metrics, including Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 3.0x and RCF/total debt falling to the low 20s in percentage terms.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway (Aaa stable), Yara is the largest European producer and marketer of nitrogen fertilisers. As of 30 June 2022, Yara had about 8.4 million tonnes of ammonia production capacity, including the capacity in Yara's associate entities. Yara is the world's largest producer of nitrates, with an annual production capacity of 7.1 million tonnes, the most important type of fertiliser in Europe measured by annual consumption, and the largest producer of compound NPKs, which contain all three primary crop nutrients, nitrogen, phosphate and potassium, which are the most common multi-nutrient fertilisers in Western Europe. For the 12 months ended June 2022, Yara reported revenue of $21.9 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 billion. As of 10th January 2023, Yara's market capitalisation was around $11.36 billion.

