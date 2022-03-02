Moody's affirms Yavapai Regional Medical Center's (AZ) A2; outlook stable

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 assigned to Yavapai Regional Medical Center (AZ) on revenue bonds issued by the Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority. The organization has approximately $120 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yavapai will retain its excellent market position reflecting its status as the only acute care provider in its immediate service area. Following its affiliation last year with CommonSpirit Health (Baa1 positive), Yavapai has the support of a significantly larger organization. We expect CommonSpirit Health will support Yavapai's capital spending, which is an important and immediate benefit to Yavapai of the affiliation. Over time, we expect the two organizations will merge administration and planning services, which should further benefit Yavapai. CommonSpirit Health has long standing operations in the Phoenix metro area (two hours away) and the two organizations likely have many opportunities to combine resources and share strategic planning.

Yavapai has long maintained very good financial performance and although labor and other expense pressures will keep margins below that of historical levels over the near term, we expect that Yavapai will continue to maintain strong financial performance and good balance sheet metrics. Prior to the pandemic, Yavapai regularly generated operating cash flow margins above 14%, which is significantly stronger than peer hospitals and very strong for the rating category. Financial performance softened over the last two years with operating cash flow margins falling to 9.1% and 10.5% in fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively, though these results compared favorably to peer hospitals. Margins are likely to remain stable in fiscal 2022 with an operating cash flow of around 10%. Yavapai changed its fiscal year end to June 30 in fiscal 2021 to match CommonSpirit Health's fiscal year end, so there is some overlap in the reported margins of fiscal 2020/2021. Balance sheet measures are very strong with over 200% cash to debt and over 200 days cash on hand and will remain strong even after the Medicare advances are repaid.

High Medicare exposure (approximately 63% of gross revenue) will remain a key operational challenge, though this is partially mitigated by Yavapai's status as a sole community hospital, which provides for enhanced Medicare reimbursement. Physician and medical staff recruitment will remain challenging given the somewhat rural location, though we note the service area is an attractive place to live and is only two hours from Phoenix. There are no certificate of need regulations, which potentially exposes Yavapai to construction from competing health systems, though Yavapai operates two hospitals and offers a range of services, which helps mitigate this threat.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Yavapai will remain the dominant acute care provider in its primary service area and will be able to maintain good margins, though somewhat weaker than historical performance. Balance sheet measures will remain strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained above average margins

- Material enterprise growth and clinical and geographic expansion

- Material growth of balance sheet reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material changes to provisions of the Sole Community Provider program that impact financial performance

- Weakening of liquidity metrics or material additional debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are be secured by a Gross Receivables pledge; no mortgage pledge. Rate covenant of 1.1x; consultant call in between 1.0x - 1.1x; event of default only occurs if coverage is below 1.0x for two consecutive years. Asset transfers are permitted up to 10% of assets.

Yavapai is a member of CommonSpirit Health (Baa1 positive). Common Spirit does not guarantee Yavapai's debt.

PROFILE

Yavapai operates two community hospitals in Prescott and Prescott Valley, AZ with approximately 200 beds in service. The service area is approximately two hours from the Phoenix metro area and is relatively isolated from other communities in Northern Arizona given the sparse population and mountainous roads. The area is a popular retirement and tourist destination.

Yavapai is a member of CommonSpirit Health.

