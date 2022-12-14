Moody's affirms Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd.'s (YSCO) Baa3 issuer rating and the Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating of the USD notes issued by Chouzhou International Investment Limited and guaranteed by YSCO.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the Yiwu government will maintain its propensity to support YSCO, given the company's ultimate control by the Yiwu government and its status as the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Yiwu city by asset size with a dominant role in providing essential public services," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

YSCO's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the Yiwu city's governmental capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2; and Moody's assessment of how YSCO's characteristics affect the Yiwu government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment to the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of the Yiwu government's capacity to support reflects Yiwu's status as a county-level city, one of the lower administrative levels in the rating agency's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable) and Yiwu's relatively high state-owned enterprise (SOE)-related contingent liability risks.

The Yiwu government's propensity to support YSCO considers the company's ultimate control by the Yiwu city government; its status as the largest SOE in Yiwu city by asset size; the company's dominant role in providing essential public services, including affordable housing, public infrastructure projects, urban utility services and public transportation; its track record of government payments; and its strong access to funding.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Yiwu government's GCS score reflects the contingent risk related to the external guarantees provided to other local SOEs in Yiwu, and YSCO's debt position compared with government payments.

YSCO is the largest SOE by asset size in Yiwu. It is the dominant platform of the Yiwu government that manages and operates around 90% of the city's state-owned assets, including infrastructure construction, public service provision, affordable housing project development and the operation of trading centers for small commodities. In addition, the company has a monopoly in the city's urban utility services and public transportation. Under the 14th five-year plan, YSCO is also undertaking more urban upgrade projects to support local community development, with an aim to build Yiwu city into a modern and environmentally-friendly place to live in.

YSCO has a track record of receiving government cash payments in the form of government buybacks of infrastructure projects, government bond allocation, operating subsidies, and capital injections. Moody's expects the government support will continue to match YSCO's investment in local infrastructure projects and help improve the company's debt management in future years.

The company has maintained strong funding access to capital markets over the past 24 months. Moody's expects YSCO will continue to benefit from the credit differentiation trend in the local government financing vehicle (LGFV) sector, whereby investors prefer LGFVs in developed regions like YSCO, resulting in lower funding costs.

The company's existing commercial businesses, such as leasing, trading and property development, are complementary to its existing policy mandates with manageable risk profiles. YSCO could receive sustainable rental income from the leasing of small commodity trading centers.

YSCO's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

YSCO has a neutral to low credit exposure to environmental risks, highly negative credit exposure to social risks, and moderately negative credit exposure to governance risks. The effect of these considerations on the rating can only be partially mitigated by the expected support from the Yiwu government.

YSCO's neutral to low environmental risk exposure is driven by a neutral to low exposure to physical climate risks in Yiwu city, in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its urban construction projects.

YSCO's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most LGFVs and relates to demographic and societal trends. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Yiwu government's propensity to support the company.

YSCO's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record – in particular its debt to support the public policy investments with a fair mechanism of government payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on YSCO's rating reflects the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that Yiwu city's GCS will remain stable, and that the company's business profile as well as integration with, and control and oversight by the Yiwu government will remain mostly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded; the Yiwu government's GCS score improves because of a significant strengthening in the city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or if YSCO's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Yiwu government's propensity to support, such as an increase in government payments and improvement in the predictability of the government payment mechanism. For example, dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments, such that government payments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt servicing needs, would strengthen the government's propensity to support.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is downgraded; the Yiwu government's GCS score weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening of the city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or if the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Yiwu government's propensity to support, such as:

- Significant changes in its businesses, including substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities

- A decline in its position as the largest and dominant public service provider in Yiwu city

- Rapid increases in its debt and leverage, with less corresponding government payments

- A significant increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties, where the contingent liabilities will account for a high proportion of its equity base

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd. (YSCO) is 90.56% owned by the Yiwu government and 9.44% owned by Zhejiang Financial Development Co., Ltd. The company is mainly engaged in various essential public services, including urban infrastructure construction, shantytown renovation, affordable housing projects, and the provision of urban utility services and public transportation. The company is the largest SOE in the city, accounting for around 90% of the Yiwu government's state-owned assets. As of the end of 2021, YSCO had total reported assets of RMB220 billion and total reported revenue of RMB29 billion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sarah Xu, +86 (21) 2057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

