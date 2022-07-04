Moody's affirms Yuexiu Property's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Yuexiu Property Company Limited's Baa3 issuer rating and the provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on its medium-term note (MTN) program.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Westwood Group Holdings Limited's provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on its MTN program, which is guaranteed by Yuexiu Property, and the Baa3 backed senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Westwood Group and Leading Affluence Limited, and guaranteed by Yuexiu Property.

The outlooks on all the rated entities remain stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Yuexiu Property will maintain stable financial profile, good liquidity and continued access to various types of funding, which provide the company with the flexibility to manage through the challenging operating environment," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"It also reflects our expectation that Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited will continue to provide support to Yuexiu Property when needed," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yuexiu Property's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift based on the strong likelihood of extraordinary support from its ultimate parent, Guangzhou Yue Xiu, which is one of the largest enterprises owned by the Guangzhou municipal government through the Guangzhou State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

Yuexiu Property's standalone credit profile reflects the company's good track record of developing landmark integrated projects in prime locations in Guangzhou and quality land bank in the city. These strengths are tempered by the company's fairly concentrated operations in Guangdong province and modest credit metrics.

Moody's expects Yuexiu Property's contracted sales would decline moderately in 2022 due to the challenging operating environment. Its contracted sales fell 15% to RMB34.6 billion in the first five months of the year. This performance is stronger than many of its rated peers in China, thanks to the company's quality land bank and strategic focus on the Greater Bay Area.

Moody's also expects the company's adjusted debt/capitalization to remain stable at 50%-55% over the next one to two years, versus 52.3% as of December 2021, as the company will prudently manage its financial positions in view of the weak operating and funding conditions.

Meanwhile, its EBIT/interest will fall slightly to 2.5x-3.0x in the next 12-18 months from 3.1x in 2021 due to slowing revenue recognition and declining profit margin. Overall, Yuexiu Property's projected credit metrics are appropriate for the company's standalone credit profile.

Yuexiu Property's liquidity remains good. Its unrestricted cash on hand of RMB32.8 billion as of 31 December 2021 and its projected operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, committed land payments and dividend payments in the next 12-18 months.

Despite the tight funding conditions for property developers, Moody's expects Yuexiu to maintain good access to various types of funding, especially onshore funding thanks to its close relationship with the Guangzhou municipal government and its long operating track record in both Hong Kong and China.

Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support for Yuexiu Property from Guangzhou Yue Xiu factors in (1) the parent's status as Yuexiu Property's single-largest shareholder, with close management oversight of the company, (2) the track record of financial assistance from the parent, (3) Yuexiu Property's significant contributions to the group's revenue and earnings, and (4) the company's strategic role in developing the parent's core property business, particularly in the Greater Bay Area.

With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Yuexiu Property's Baa3 issuer rating considers the company's ownership by Guangzhou Yue Xiu and Guangzhou Metro, which are in turn owned by the Guangzhou municipal government and are under the government's supervision; the disclosure requirements in the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Exchange; and the presence of a board of directors and four special committees to supervise the company's operations.

In terms of financial management, Yuexiu Property has a track record of maintaining stable leverage and good liquidity while pursuing its growth strategy. Moreover, it has a stable dividend policy, with dividend payouts at 30%-40% of net profit over the past three years.

The senior unsecured ratings for Yuexiu Property, Leading Affluence and Westwood Group are not affected by the subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite the company's status as a holding company, Moody's expects parental support to flow through to the companies rather than directly to its main operating subsidiaries, thereby mitigating any differences in expected losses from structural subordination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Yuexiu Property's standalone credit profile will remain stable and that its controlling shareholder, Guangzhou Yue Xiu, will maintain its ability and strong willingness to provide support to the company.

Moody's could upgrade Yuexiu Property's rating if Yuexiu Property's credit metrics improve, with its EBIT/interest rising above 3.5x and adjusted debt/capitalization falling below 50.0%, and it maintains its strong strategic and economic importance to Guangzhou Yue Xiu.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if 1) Guangzhou Yue Xiu's ability or willingness to provide support declines; 2) Yuexiu Property experiences material sales decline than we expected; and 3) the company's liquidity weakens because of poor sales, aggressive land acquisitions such that its credit metrics deteriorate, with its adjusted debt/capitalization exceeding 55%-60% or EBIT/interest falling below 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, formerly known as Guangzhou Investment Company Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1992. Yuexiu Property's and its subsidiaries' core businesses are property development and investment.

As of 31 December 2021, Yuexiu Property was 39.8% owned by Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited and 19.9% owned by Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. Both Guangzhou Yue Xiu and Guangzhou Metro are owned by the Guangzhou municipal government.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

