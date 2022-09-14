Moody's affirms ZF Friedrichshafen's Ba1 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF or the company) and its Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of the company and its subsidiaries ZF Europe Finance B.V., ZF Finance GmbH, ZF North America Capital, Inc. and TRW Automotive Inc. The outlook on all entities has been changed to stable from negative.

"The outlook change to stable reflects our expectations that ZF's operating performance and credit metrics will recover in the next quarters post the weak levels in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic and acquisition-induced leverage increase and meet our expectations for the Ba1 rating by FY 2023 the latest" said Falk Frey, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for ZF. "The improvement will be driven by an expected pick-up in car production volumes in H2 2022 following still soft deliveries in the first half of the year caused by supply chain disruptions and Covid-19 related lockdowns especially in China. It will be also driven by the expected deleveraging in the next 12-18 months supported by improved profitability and free cash flow generation and expected asset disposals." added Mr. Frey. "Considering the scale and diversity of ZF's business profile with a significant exposure to new technologies and a robust pricing power, we anticipate that ZF will be able to achieve their deleveraging targets, even in a scenario of a weaker global economy and continued cost inflation", Mr. Frey continues.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ZF's Ba1 ratings and change of outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectations that ZF's credit metrics will recover further in the next 12-18 months to a level commensurate with the Ba1 rating category.

Moody's acknowledges the positive trend in ZF's credit metrics from their 2020 weak levels with Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA and EBITA margin improving from 11.4x and 0.7% to 5.8x and 4.0% as of June 2022 respectively. Despite a difficult H1 2022 affected by still suppressed passenger car deliveries, supply chain disruptions, covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine, ZF confirmed their guidance for FY2022 with company-adjusted EBIT margin between 4.5%-5.5% (4.0% in H1 2022) together with at least €1 billion of company-adjusted free cash flows (-€630m in H1 2022). The company managed to pass on the majority of the cost inflation to customers reflected in the revenue outperformance of the passenger car market by 8% in the period. Moody's expects this trend to continue with the normalization of supply chains and pick-up in car delivery volumes in H2 2022 and 2023 and to translate to EBITA margins north of 5% in 2023. Moody's also positively notes the high order backlog of €23 billion for electric drive technology passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The demand for these new technologies gives some protection to potential softening of the general automotive demand.

Moody's also acknowledges the commitment of the company to deleverage with free cash flow generation and disposals in the next 12-18 months. The reduction of pension provision from €5.5 billion as of FY2021 to €3.1 billion as of H1 2022 on the back of increased interest rates further supports the deleveraging. Moody's expects the lower Moody's-adjusted gross debt together with better profitability to lead to Debt / EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) below the 3.5x level as of FY2023.

Moody's also takes into account the challenges of the softening macroeconomic environment and consumer sentiment especially in Europe (44% of ZF's revenues) together with further cost inflation driven by increased energy prices or potential gas disruptions. The strong back-up demand in the automotive sector, ZF's exposure to new technologies, their diversified production footprint and ability to pass on the majority of the cost inflation so far together with the ability to protect free cash flow generation and liquidity give Moody's confidence that ZF will be resilient in case of a more challenging environment. Should any of these risks, however, outweigh the expected performance improvements or deleveraging efforts, downward pressure on the rating or outlook could build.

ZF's Ba1 ratings continue to reflect the company's leading market position as one of the largest tier 1 global automotive suppliers, combined with its sizeable industry-facing operations, and regional and customer diversification; clear focus on innovation and new product development; positive strategic alignment to address the disruptive trends of automotive electrification and autonomous driving; relatively conservative financial policy, reflected in its moderate dividend payments, which emphasises debt reduction and cash flow generation; and good liquidity.

However, ZF's ratings also reflect the company's high leverage, with debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of 5.8x as of the 12 months that ended June 2022; its modest operating profitability, with an EBITA margin of 4.0% as of the 12 months that ended June 2022, although broadly in line with the industry average; ZF's continued high capital and R&D spending, reflecting the group's focus on innovation; and an increase in its leverage because of the acquisition of Wabco (closed in the second quarter of 2020).

LIQUIDITY

ZF has good liquidity over the next 12 months. As of 30 June 2022, the company had €1.97 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and €3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility agreements. We expect ZF to generate operating cash flow of around €3.5 billion over the next 12 months, which will bring its total liquidity sources to €9 billion.

This expected liquidity will be sufficient to cover cash uses of around €6.7 billion, comprising debt repayments of €2.6 billion; estimated capital spending of €2.5 billion; an estimated dividend payout of around €100 million-€150 million; an estimated €300 million working capital build-up; and working cash of €1.2 billion.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that ZF will return to metrics in line with the Ba1 rating category such as Moody's-adjusted Debt / EBITDA below 3.5x and EBITA margin above 5.0% in the next 12-18 months on the back of operational improvements and further debt reduction supported by assets sales if necessary. We expect cash flow generation to remain robust, evidenced in RCF/Net debt metrics above 15%. Moody's expects ZF to continue their strong liquidity management and conservative financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For a rating upgrade to Baa3 it would be conditional on ZF achieving (1) an improvement in its EBITA margin to above 7% (Moody's adjusted), (2) a reduction in its leverage, as reflected by debt/EBITDA moving towards 3.0x (Moody's adjusted), (3) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 25% on a sustained basis, and (4) FCF above €500 million a year.

ZF's ratings could be downgraded if the company's (1) EBITA margin remains below 5%, (2) debt/EBITDA is above 3.5x on a sustained basis, (3) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt is below mid teen percentage level or (4) FCF is less than €500 million a year.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Ba1 ratings of ZF's senior unsecured MTN Programme is in line with the corporate family rating. Most of the group's industrial financial debt (around €13 billion as of June 2022, including the bonds and the bank facilities) and the committed credit lines are sitting at the parent company level or at financing subsidiaries, which are guaranteed by ZF. There is some structural subordination compared with liabilities sitting at the operating subsidiaries. These are, however, predominantly operating liabilities in the form of trade payables (€6.4 billion).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF), headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, is a leading global automotive technology company specialised in driveline and chassis technology, and active and passive safety technology. The company generates most of its revenue from the passenger car and commercial vehicle industries but delivers to other markets as well, including the construction, wind-power and agricultural machinery sector. ZF is one of the largest automotive suppliers on a global scale, with revenue of €40.2 billion as of the 12 months that ended June 2022, similar in size to Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation (A2 stable) and Magna International Inc. (A3 stable). ZF, which is owned by two foundations, employs more than 157,000 people and is represented at about 188 production locations in 31 countries and 18 development locations in 8 countries.

