Moody's affirms Zayo's B2 CFR, assigns B2 to term loan add-on, changes outlook to negative from stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.'s (Zayo) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Caa1 rating on its $1.08 billion senior unsecured notes. Moody's also assigned a B2 to Zayo's proposed $750 million sustainability-linked add-on first lien term loan and changed the company's rating outlook to negative from stable. Net proceeds from the first lien term loan add-on are expected to be utilized for general corporate purposes, including fully paying down the company's revolver and funding a recently announced tuck-in acquisition. At the same time, Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's existing first lien credit facilities, comprised of its $1.05 billion revolver and aggregate $5.3 billion of USD and Eurodollar term loans, and $1.5 billion first lien secured notes to B2 from B1 reflecting a significant increase in the amount of first lien debt in Zayo's capital structure since the March 2020 leveraged buyout (LBO) acquisition by EQT Infrastructure IV Investments S.A R.L., Digital Colony Acquisitions, LLC and others.

The change of outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Zayo will operate with elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) for a prolonged period outside of prior financial policy expectations at the time of the LBO as the company continues to execute on its go-to-market plan for sustaining and growing net install growth in a post-Covid environment. Moody's believes that Zayo may be unable to achieve credit metrics consistent with its ratings over the next 12-24 months, including steadily driving debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) towards 6x and lower through 2023. While the company's key performance indicators showed solid improvement during the fourth quarter of 2021, Moody's would need to see evidence of sequential and steadily improving bookings, churn and net installs trends over at least the next four quarters to potentially help support a return to a stable outlook. Moody's currently expects Zayo's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) to peak at around 7.5x at year-end 2022 before declining in 2023 based on continued strong sales and operational execution.

The affirmation of Zayo's B2 CFR is supported by the company's scale, recurring revenue and good liquidity profile, with a cash balance of around $750 million and full access to its $1.05 billion revolving credit facility pro forma for the term loan add-on as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zayo B2 CFR reflects its stable base of contracted recurring revenue and valuable fiber optic network assets which comprise the majority of the company's revenue and EBITDA. The company has a strong competitive position due to the extensive reach of its metro, regional and long distance networks which span both North America and Europe. Zayo's addressable end markets continue to grow with customers' increasing bandwidth needs which is driven, in part, by wireless network densification and cloud services adoption by enterprises, and future bandwidth needs of 5G network deployments and potential associated emerging technologies, products and services.

Zayo is constrained by elevated leverage of around 6.7x (Moody's adjusted) for the fiscal year-ending December 31, 2021, which is expected to rise to a peak level of around 7.5x by year-end 2022 – this remains well above debt leverage levels of around 5.2x prior to the company's 2020 LBO. Moody's had expected sustained leverage near or below 6.0x within about two years of the company's LBO, but the company's growth has been thwarted during Covid and its costs have increased due to critical investments in network, sales and improvements in operational processes. While the company's divestment of its zColo retail colocation business on a credit neutral basis in December 2020 reduced strategic complexity, weak revenue growth and EBITDA pressures, in combination with sizable capital investment requirements to drive bookings, have depressed free cash flow generation. Moody's believes the operational investments the company is currently making, while depressing margins in the near term, will strengthen its network, support stronger growth and improve automation, all of which should benefit future margin expansion with solid execution. The potential for sustained net install growth in Zayo's core Networks segment is gaining traction after a multi-year effort to improve sales strategies and operational efficiencies. Strong and sustained bookings trends are critical to Zayo's organic growth efforts.

As the bulk of capital investments are success-based with reasonable payback periods, even slight improvements in capital efficiency and lower churn can drive free cash flow growth. Moody's believes the company's long term churn potential has a floor of around 1.1%, or where it stood in Q4 2021. Zayo is further solidifying its focus on short payback, success-based capital investments to win carrier and web-centric customers, large enterprises in industry verticals and, especially, regional businesses on or near existing network infrastructure to lessen the risks embedded in its capital intensity and to drive towards sustained positive free cash flow in 2024 and beyond. As a private entity Zayo has taken a methodical and longer term approach to bolstering the foundation of its business model strengths to better capture the end market growth potential of its Networks segment.

Moody's expects Zayo will have good liquidity over the next 12 months. The company is expected to generate modestly negative free cash flow in 2022 and 2023 given its largely success-based capital intensity levels. Should capital intensity expand to higher levels, free cash flow could become further constrained but such investment, if financed in a more balanced manner that includes equity, should lead to higher EBITDA over time. Moody's expects Zayo to maintain around $135 million of balance sheet cash and benefit from full availability under its recently upsized $1.05 billion secured revolving credit facility.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Zayo, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The senior secured credit facilities, which include the company's first lien revolver and USD and Eurodollar first lien term loans (including the currently proposed add-on first lien term loan), and first lien secured notes are rated B2, in line with the company's B2 CFR given both the level of first lien debt in the capital structure and the loss absorption from the company's senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, two notches below the CFR, reflecting their junior rank within the capital structure.

Zayo's negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to operate at elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) for the next 12-18 months with nominally negative free cash flow generation over the same time period. Sustained improvement in EBITDA growth would lead to declining debt leverage trends beginning in 2023, but any return to a stable outlook would require evidence of sequential and steadily improving bookings, churn and net installs trends over at least the next four quarters in combination with steady deleveraging progress towards 6x (Moody's adjusted).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Zayo's B2 rating if debt leverage is sustained below 4.5x and free cash flow/debt is sustained around 10%, both on a Moody's adjusted basis.

The rating could be downgraded if leverage does not progress steadily towards 6x (Moody's adjusted) in 2023, if execution falters, if liquidity deteriorates or if capital intensity increases such that Zayo is unable to generate sustainable positive free cash flow.

The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage test of the greater of 7.75x or 35% cushion to the most recent four quarters, with respect to the revolving credit facility only, which will be tested if borrowings exceed 35% of total revolver availability. The first lien credit facility contains covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. is a leading global provider of bandwidth infrastructure, with significant networks in the US, Canada and Europe. Zayo's products and offerings enable high-bandwidth applications, such as cloud-based computing, video, mobile, social media, machine-to-machine connectivity, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. The company's over 7,000 customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 126,000-plus route mile global network includes 400 metro markets and connectivity to over 40,000 buildings. The company's primary products include high-capacity dark and lit fiber solutions, wavelength, ethernet, IP transit, WAN and other connectivity solutions, as well as data and voice solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through its Allstream segment.

