Moody's affirms Zelis B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc. ("Zelis"), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B2 senior secured rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the proposed $550 million new first lien senior secured term loan, the proposed $300 million Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan ("DDTL") and the $200 million senior secured 1st lien revolver due June 2026. The DDTL will be available in one drawing for twenty-four months from the closing date. The outlook remains stable.

The rating actions follow the announcement that Zelis will acquire Sapphire Digital, a leading provider of consumer services including directory, transparency and navigation solutions to Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans. Proceeds from the $550 million term loan will be used to finance the acquisition and to pay transaction related fees and expenses. The companies expect the deal to close by the end of 2021. The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectations the company will deleverage even in the event the DDTL is used to fund future acquisitions. The affirmation also reflects Zelis' track record of robust operating performance, including improved profitability and positive cash flow generation, notwithstanding the headwinds generated by the coronavirus pandemic over the past 18 months. The rating affirmation also reflects Zelis' very good liquidity profile with cash on hand of $293 million as of June 30, 2021 and full access to the expanded $200 million revolving credit facility.

The acquisition of Sapphire is strategically sensible, as it will broaden Zelis' offering into the consumer facing healthcare market, bring a relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans, and enable significant cross-selling opportunities of the combined firms' products. Moody's expects pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA will rise from 5.1 times as of June 30, 2021 to around 7 times. Moody's expects Zelis will deleverage such that debt/EBITDA will decline below 6 times within 12-18 months from closing even assuming a full draw under the DDTL. The entirely debt-funded acquisition of Sapphire indicates an aggressive financial policy, and there is limited cushion for the company's operating performance to weaken and slow down the pace of deleveraging.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility,Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zelis' B2 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage, modest but improving scale, and moderate customer concentration. The company's adjusted debt/EBITDA - at close to 7x - is high pro forma for the debt-financed acquisition of Sapphire. We expect earnings growth to be the main driver of leverage improvement over the next 12-18 months reflecting robust demand for medical procedures and increasing demand for healthcare cost containment services and payment solutions. While not a material risk near-term, the company's rating is also constrained by social risks related to changes to the US healthcare system that could reduce the demand for some of Zelis' services.

The B2 CFR is supported by Zelis' track record of strong revenue and earnings growth. Given the company's profit margins and modest capital requirements (mostly IT and systems investments), Moody's expects the company to generate solid free cash flow in excess of $160 million per year. The rating is supported by Moody's expectation for very good liquidity given solid cash flow and available capacity on its revolver that expires in June 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Zelis will reduce its currently high leverage to below 6 times over the next 12-18 months.

Social risks incorporate current efforts to curb growing healthcare costs present some risks for cost containment companies. While we do not expect the new surprise medical bills legislation adopted by Congress in December 2020 to have a negative impact on Zelis' business, any legislation that over time reduces insurer's incentives to be in-network with providers or reduces the number of out-of-network bills that need to be managed, would reduce the demand for some of Zelis' services.

Further afield, the adoption of a single payor system - whilst a remote possibility at present - could make some of Zelis' claim cost solutions business obsolete. However, the adoption of a single payor system will be very challenging, and its implementation would likely span over many years, leaving cost containment companies time to adjust their business model and financial structure in Moody's opinion. As Zelis derives an increasing proportion of revenue from its payment services business, its exposure to these kinds of risks, which mostly impact the cost containment business, will decline.

With respect to governance, Zelis has an aggressive financial policy as evidenced by high leverage, private equity ownership and financial policies that tend to favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance suffers due to customer losses, new competitive entrants, failure to effectively manage its rapid growth or combination disruption. The rating could also be downgraded if the company undertakes a significant shareholder dividend or another debt-financed acquisition while leverage is elevated. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained over 6 times or if liquidity were to erode.

Ratings could be upgraded if Zelis successfully increases scale and diversity of its service offerings. An upgrade would also be supported by demonstration of conservative financial policies including debt reduction. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA was sustained below 5 times.

Zelis provides health care cost management and payment services via contract arrangements between health insurance companies, national and regional health plans and third-party administrators. The company offers cost management, pricing guidelines and payment services. Zelis is owned by Parthenon Capital, Bain Capital, founders and management. Zelis generates revenue of roughly $780 million. As a privately-owned company, limited financial information is publicly disclosed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

