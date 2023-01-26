Moody's affirms Zest Acquisition Corp's B3 CFR; assigns ratings to new capital structure; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Zest Acquisition Corp.'s ("Zest") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned B3 rating to Zest's proposed first lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $50 million revolver expiring in 2027, and a $320 million term loan due 2028. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the new debt along with $68 million of balance sheet cash will be used to fully repay the company's existing $367 million of outstanding debt and pay related fees and expenses. Upon close of the transaction, Moody's will withdraw the ratings on the pre-existing debt concurrent with the associated repayment of Zest's debt obligation.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that Zest will maintain very good liquidity and positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months. The company has a leading market position in the dental attachment market and Moody's expects Zest will continue to benefit from industry growth and the rollout of its new products including its LOCATOR Fixed for full-arch solutions. Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline towards the low 4x range in the next 12-24 months. Zest's narrow focus within the dental device will continue to constrain the company's credit profile.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Zest Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Zest Acquisition Corp.

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zest Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zest's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very narrow product focus on hardware used in dental attachments (dentures) and its small revenue base with LTM revenues of $107 million as of September 30, 2022. The company's customer concentration has declined, as it has expanded its direct sales to dentists and dental support organizations. The company's ten largest customers of implant manufacturers now represent around 20% of sales of all LOCATOR products, down from around 40% in 2017.

Zest benefits from a long-term track record of consistent revenue growth and high EBITDA margins. The company also enjoys favorable long-term demand for dentures, primarily due to the aging population. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company will continue to have very good liquidity, meaningfully positive free cash flow, and access to a $50 million undrawn revolving credit facility.

The B3 rating of the new senior secured revolver and new senior secured term loan reflects their interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and the fact that secured debt is the sole financial debt within the company's capital structure.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that Zest's earnings will continue to grow over the next 12-18 months and cash flow will be positive throughout that period.

Moody's expects Zest to maintain very good liquidity in the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is supported by Moody's expectations of free cash flow of $10 million in 2023. At the close of the transaction, Moody's expects a modest cash balance of $3 million and full availability under the new $50 million revolver. The company's term loan will have approximately $3.2 million in mandatory annual amortization. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 7.0x, which will be tested if the revolver utilization exceeds 40%. Moody's does not expect the springing covenant to be tested in the next 12-18 months. Finally, the company's alternate liquidity options are limited, as the majority of its assets are encumbered by the bank credit facilities.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on Zest's rating (CIS-4). The company's highly negative governance risk exposure (G-4) reflects its aggressive financial strategy and risks associated with board structure which is dominated by members representing the company's private equity sponsor. The company has had prudent financial policies, including reducing leverage with this current refinancing transaction. However, the company is sponsor owned, which can make it susceptible to future dividend payouts and debt-funded acquisitions. The social risks considerations are moderately negative (S-3) and are primarily associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to (A) the greater of $70 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA plus (B) an additional amount subject to 4.50x Total Net First Lien Leverage (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including a requirement that each directly affected lender consents to amendments to the waterfall and certain pro rata provisions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company enhances its scale or business diversity and sustains debt/EBITDA below five times while maintaining good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens, or if sales or margins erode. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above seven times for an extended period.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Zest Acquisition Corp. is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices used in restorative dental procedures. Zest is owned by funds affiliated with private equity sponsor BC Partners.

