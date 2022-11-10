Moody's affirms Zhengzhou Metro's A3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Zhengzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd.'s A3 issuer rating and the A3 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by the company.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Zhengzhou Metro's strategically important role of owning, constructing, and operating Zhengzhou city's metro systems. These activities are supported by strong and predictable government payments from the Zhengzhou government's fiscal budget," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zhengzhou Metro's A3 issuer rating is based on the Zhengzhou government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a3, and Moody's assessment of how Zhengzhou Metro's company-specific characteristics affect the Zhengzhou government's propensity to provide support, resulting in no notching adjustment.

Zhengzhou city government's GCS score reflects Zhengzhou's status as the capital of Henan province, a moderate-risk province in the central region of China (A1 stable); sound fiscal profile, with low reliance on net transfers, a low direct debt burden and moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities; and large economy, which indicates greater diversification and capacity to absorb shocks.

Zhengzhou Metro's A3 rating reflects the Zhengzhou government's propensity to provide support to the company, based on the company's primary role in owning, constructing and operating the city's metro systems, and its 100% ultimate ownership by government; strong and predictable payments from the Zhengzhou municipal government to cover the company's operating losses, as well as support its debt service and part of its capital expansion requirements; and its good access to funding.

The company's credit profile also considers its debt growth to support its massive investment programs.

Moody's expects Zhengzhou Metro to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of capital injections, government bond allocations, and operating subsidies, to support its substantial investments in metro and rail projects in Zhengzhou and to compensate any operating losses from its metro operations. In 2021, Zhengzhou Metro received around RMB7.7 billion of total government cash payments.

Moody's forecasts Zhengzhou Metro's annual capital spending will be around RMB21 billion-RMB22 billion annually in 2022 and 2023, which will be partly funded by debt. The agency expects the company's debt to grow by 15%-20% annually during the same period.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Zhengzhou Metro bears high social risks as it is mandated to build, own and operate essential public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape government's targets for Zhengzhou Metro, or affect the Zhengzhou government's propensity to support Zhengzhou Metro.

Governance considerations are also significant to the ratings, as Zhengzhou Metro is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to the Zhengzhou government. This reflects its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity. In particular, the rating takes into consideration Zhengzhou Metro's governance through the execution of metro and transportation policies, and the Zhengzhou government's fiscal allocations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Zhengzhou Metro's rating reflects the stable outlook on the Chinese government's rating; Moody's expectation that Zhengzhou government's GCS will remain stable; and that Zhengzhou Metro's business profiles and integration with, as well as control and oversight by the Zhengzhou government, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Zhengzhou Metro's rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded, or Zhengzhou's capacity to support strengthens as a result of a significant strengthening in Zhengzhou's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support.

Moody's could downgrade Zhengzhou Metro's rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or the Zhengzhou government's GCS weakens as a result of a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government policies prohibit the Zhengzhou government from providing financial support to Zhengzhou Metro; or (3) Zhengzhou Metro's local government financing vehicle (LGFV)-specific characteristics change in a way that lowers the Zhengzhou government's propensity to support Zhengzhou Metro, for example:

- significant adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weaken the adequacy and timeliness of government payments on a sustained basis;

- a substantial weakening in the company's policy functions; or

- material changes in the company's businesses, including substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zhengzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. (Zhengzhou Metro) was majority owned by the Zhengzhou municipal government through a 67.77% ownership by Zhengzhou Development and Investment Group Co., Ltd., a wholly owned SOE of the Zhengzhou Finance Bureau; and a 23.25% ownership by Zhengzhou Nontax Income Administration Bureau as of the end of 2021. The remaining 8.98% is owned by China Development Fund Co., Ltd. In addition to its metro business, Zhengzhou Metro engages in property development along its metro lines and metro-related advertising businesses.

In 2021, the company reported revenue of RMB956 million and total assets RMB201.4 billion. As of the end of September 2022, the company operated eight metro lines under Zhengzhou's rail transit system, with a total length of 232.6 kilometers.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yan Li, +86 (10) 6319 6572.

