Moody's affirms Zhongyuan Financial Holding's Ba2 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Henan Zhongyuan Financial Holding Co., Ltd.'s (Zhongyuan Financial Holding) Ba2 long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings and long-term corporate family rating (CFR).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Zhongyuan Financial Holding to negative from stable.

In addition, Moody's has removed its designation of Zhongyuan Financial Holding as a government-related issuer and withdrawn Zhongyuan Financial Holding's ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), following the company's announcement on 22 August 2022 that Zhengzhou Development Investment Group had increased its stake in the company to 52.5% from 30.0% and became Zhongyuan Financial Holding's controlling shareholder[1].

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects the company's worsening asset quality stemming from its concentrated property exposure in Zhengzhou City, due to the distressed property sector and slowing housing sales.

Zhongyuan Financial Holding has high project and geographic concentration for its property exposure, which are mainly in Zhengzhou City. Its two largest property credit investments, which amount to RMB3.0 billion in total, represented one third of its total assets and 116% of its equity as of the end of 2021. Such concentration could lead to significant volatility in the company's financial profile, including in its profitability and capital adequacy, should any of these investments become impaired. In addition, slow property sales recovery in Zhengzhou City, could challenge the company's liquidity. Partially mitigating these risks in the long run are credit enhancements.

Zhongyuan Financial Holding's Ba2 issuer ratings and CFR incorporate the company's standalone assessment of ba3 and a one-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a moderate level of support from and a very high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable). The ba3 standalone assessment reflects the company's low leverage despite an expected increase and moderate profitability in the long run. Offsetting these strengths are the company's high project and geographic concentration, which could lead to volatile financial performance; its sizeable property exposure with weak asset quality; and its modest liquidity profile because of its reliance on wholesale funding and its concentrated debt maturities.

Moody's expects Zhongyuan Financial Holding's leverage to increase in the next 12-18 months, following its launch of a sizeable equity investment. In 2020 and 2021, its leverage declined due to slower asset growth after a rapid expansion in 2017-19. The company's ratio of total common equity to total tangible assets (TCE/TMA) -- Moody's measure of capital adequacy -- increased to 29.0% in 2021 from 20.3% in 2019.

Moody's also expects the company's profitability to be negatively impacted due to declining asset yield as well as increasing asset quality risk. Zhongyuan Financial Holding's return on average assets was 0.7% in the first half of 2022, declining from 1.7% in 2020 and 2021, partially driven by lower asset yield due to its provision of zero-interest loans related to its new equity investment.

Zhongyuan Financial Holding is wholesale funded, relying mostly on bank borrowings and bonds. Its debt maturity is also concentrated, resulting in higher risk in refinancing and liquidity management in the event of market stress. Mitigating these risks is the company's liquidity reserve on the balance sheet. As of the end of June 2022, it had RMB0.7 billion in cash, equivalent to 9% of its total assets or 31% of its debt maturing within 12 months.

The moderate level of government support assumption is based on the company's ownership -Zhengzhou government's indirect stake in the company increased to 70% from 40% when Zhengzhou Development Investment Group became Zhongyuan Financial Holding's controlling shareholder, increasing its stake to 52.5% from 30% on 22 August 2022. Moody's believes that the failure of a government-owned entity would create reputational risks for the Zhengzhou government and increase funding costs for other government-owned entities in Henan province.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Zhongyuan Financial Holding's ratings is unlikely.

However, Moody's could return the outlook on Zhongyuan Financial Holding to stable if (1) the company's asset quality stabilizes and it reduces its asset concentration, with an improvement in the property market; (2) the company maintains low leverage, with its TCE/TMA ratio above 16%; and (3) it maintains good liquidity with sufficient credit lines.

Moody's could downgrade Zhongyuan Financial Holding's Ba2 CFR if (1) the government reduces its stake in the company, such that it is no longer its largest shareholder; or (2) the company's standalone creditworthiness deteriorates.

Zhongyuan Financial Holding's standalone assessment could be lowered if the company's (1) capital adequacy deteriorates significantly, with its TCE/TMA ratio falling below 12%; (2) asset quality deteriorates significantly; (3) asset concentration or equity investment increases considerably, which would further increase volatility in its financial performance; (4) profitability weakens significantly in the long run; or (5) liquidity and funding profiles weaken because of an increase in its proportion of short-term financing and secured borrowings, a significant decrease in its debt maturity coverage ratio, or a significant reduction in its available credit lines.

Moody's could downgrade the company's issuer rating if (1) its CFR is downgraded; or (2) its structurally senior debt or secured debt increases materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan, Henan Zhongyuan Financial Holding Co., Ltd. reported total assets of RMB8.9 billion (or USD1.3 billion) as of December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.shclearing.com.cn/xxpl/zdsxjqt/202208/t20220822_1103963.html 22 August 2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Jessie Hong

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

