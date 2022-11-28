Moody's affirms Zhoushan City Investment Group's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Zhoushan City Investment Group Corp Ltd.'s (ZSCI) Baa3 issuer rating.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the Zhoushan government will maintain its propensity to support ZSCI, given the company's status as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) by asset size in Zhoushan city and its dominant position in undertaking public-policy projects," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ZSCI's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the Zhoushan city's Governmental Capacity to Support (GCS) score of baa2; and Moody's assessment of how ZSCI's characteristics affect the Zhoushan government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment to the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of the Zhoushan government's capacity to support reflects Zhoushan's status as a prefectural-level city without direct reporting lines to the central government; its position at a relatively lower administrative level in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable); the city government's heavy reliance on central government transfers; and its exposure to contingent liability risks arising from local state-owned enterprise (SOE) debt.

The Zhoushan government's propensity to support ZSCI considers the company's status as the largest LGFV by asset size in Zhoushan city; ZSCI's dominant market position, with a share of around 70% of public-policy projects, including infrastructure construction, affordable housing projects and primary land development in Zhoushan city and the Zhoushan Islands National New Area; the company's ultimate ownership by the Zhoushan government; its history of receiving government cash payments and good access to funding; and its limited exposure to commercial activities and contingent liabilities.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment to Zhoushan government's GCS score reflects ZSCI's growing debt in proportion to government payments received, which were used mainly to fund public-policy projects that support the development of Zhoushan city and the Zhoushan Islands National New Area.

Moody's expects ZSCI to continue receiving government cash payments --mainly in the form of management fees, from the repurchase of infrastructure construction, capital injections, government bond allocations and operating subsidies -- to support its policy-driven investments in Zhoushan city. The agency projects ZSCI's government cash payments in 2022-23 to be RMB3.5 billion-RMB4.0 billion per year, which can cover around 60% of its projected capital spending in the next one to two years.

Moody's also forecasts ZSCI's annual debt growth rate will maintain at 10%-13% in 2022-23.

ZSCI's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

ZSCI has neutral to low credit exposure to environmental risks, highly negative credit exposure to social risks, and moderately negative credit exposure to governance risks. The effect of these considerations on the rating cannot be fully mitigated by the expected support from the Zhoushan city government, in times of need, to the company.

ZSCI's neutral to low environmental risk exposure is driven by the company's neutral to low exposure to physical climate risks in Zhoushan city, in terms of extreme weather patterns and their impact on its urban construction projects. The company's exposure to carbon transition, water management, waste and pollution and natural capital is also neutral to low.

ZSCI's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most LGFVs and relates to demographic and societal trends. The company invests in urban construction projects as it implements public policy initiatives mandated by the Zhoushan government. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Zhoushan government's propensity to support the company.

ZSCI's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record – in particular its moderate debt growth to support its investments, and its fair government payment mechanism.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on ZSCI's rating reflects the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that Zhoushan city's GCS will remain stable, along with the company's business profile and integration with the Zhoushan government; and Moody's view that the Zhoushan government's control and oversight of the company will remain mostly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded; the Zhoushan government's GCS score improves because of a significant strengthening in the city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or if ZSCI's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Zhoushan government's propensity to support, such as through an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is downgraded; the Zhoushan government's GCS score weakens because of a significant deterioration in the city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or if the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Zhoushan government's propensity to support, such as:

- significant changes in its businesses, including substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities;

- a decline in the company's dominant position as a major public service provider in Zhoushan city; or

- a rapid increase in its debt and leverage with fewer corresponding government payments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zhoushan City Investment Group Corp Ltd. (ZSCI), which was established in 2013, is 90% owned by the Zhoushan State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and 10% owned by Zhejiang Financial Development Co., Ltd.

ZSCI has been Zhoushan city's largest LGFV by asset size since 2019. It is mandated by the Zhoushan government to implement public-policy projects to support the rapid development of Zhoushan city and the Zhoushan Islands National New Area — one of 19 national new areas in China and the only one in Zhejiang province. ZSCI had a dominant market share of around 70% of the city's infrastructure construction, primary land development and affordable housing projects as of the end of 2021. The company reported a total revenue of around RMB1.7 billion and total assets of RMB58.7 billion as of the end of 2021.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sarah Xu, +86 (212) 057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

