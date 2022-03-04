Moody's affirms Zhuzhou City Construction's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Zhuzhou City Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. (ZCCD)'s Baa3 issuer rating.

The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the company's stable credit profile, supported by its improving debt management and reduction in external guarantees," says Ying Wang, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ZCCD's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Zhuzhou government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Zhuzhou government's propensity to support, resulting in one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Zhuzhou's GCS score reflects (1) Zhuzhou's status as a prefectural-level city in Hunan, a moderate-risk province in the central region of China (A1 stable); (2) the city's limited disclosure regarding local state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which prevents a complete assessment of contingent liability risks that could affect its capacity to provide support.

ZCCD's Baa3 rating also reflects the Zhuzhou government's propensity to support the company, given (1) ZCCD's ultimate control by the Zhuzhou government; (2) the company's status as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) by asset size in Zhuzhou city and its dominant role in providing essential public services in the city, including infrastructure construction, water and gas supply, and public transportation; (3) its track record of receiving cash payments from the Zhuzhou government, which totaled RMB12.7 billion in 2019-21.

Nevertheless, the one notch downward adjustment from Zhuzhou's GCS reflects the company's moderate access to funding.

ZCCD dominates urban infrastructure construction in Zhuzhou city. Based on the government's mandates, ZCCD will cover around 85% of the city's public infrastructure projects in 2022.

ZCCD has a good history of receiving government cash payments, such as management fees, repurchase of infrastructure projects, refund on primary land development, special-purpose bonds proceeds and subsidies.

Moody's expects ZCCD to use more of the proceeds from the provincial government's special-purpose bonds to fund its public infrastructure investments, which will lower the company's debt growth rate to single digits over the next 2-3 years.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

ZCCD bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Zhuzhou city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Zhuzhou city government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are material to the rating as ZCCD is subject to oversight by the Zhuzhou city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for ZCCD.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

ZCCD's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Zhuzhou government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's assumption that the Zhuzhou government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

As the company's credit quality is very close to Zhuzhou's GCS, an upgrade of its rating will be mainly driven by China's sovereign rating upgrade or a strengthening of Zhuzhou's GCS, which could arise from a significant strengthening in the city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Zhuzhou's GCS score weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Zhuzhou's economic or financial strength or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) ZCCD's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Zhuzhou government's propensity to support, such as:

- its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services;

- ZCCD ceasing to be the largest and dominant public-service provider in Zhuzhou; or the cash flow from the government becoming less certain and, together with its own operating cash flow, insufficient to cover its debt service and operating costs;

-- its access to funding significantly deteriorates with more reliance on nonstandard financing channels; or

-- it significantly increases loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2003, ZCCD is the Zhuzhou government's largest and dominant platform for providing various public-policy services — city construction projects, water supply and sewage treatment, city gas distribution and public buses — to foster and support the local economy. The company also engages in primary land development, and commercial operations including property development, railway equipment manufacturing and culture and tourism projects.

ZCCD reported total assets of RMB128 billion in 2020.

The local market analyst for this rating is Jin Zhai, +86 (21) 2057 4092.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

