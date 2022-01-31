Moody's affirms Ziff Davis' B1 CFR; stable outlook

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Ziff Davis, Inc.'s ("Ziff Davis") B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba3 on the company's senior notes due 2030. The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the ratings follows the completion of the divestiture of Ziff Davis' e-Fax and cloud businesses into newly formed entity Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. ("Consensus", B2 stable).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ziff Davis, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ziff Davis, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Ziff Davis' B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that the company's credit metrics will remain strong as evidenced in the company's financial policy to maintain reported gross debt/EBITDA at a maximum of 3x on a run-rate basis, allowing for temporary increases in times of sizeable M&A. Ziff Davis' operations have a history of good revenue growth, which will be bolstered by the divestiture as digital fax was growing at 2% annually.

The B1 rating also takes into account the inherent integration risk that comes with Ziff Davis' high appetite for M&A. The company has spent nearly $2.5 billion since 2013 on M&A on over 70 companies. Around 60% of Ziff Davis' revenue is exposed to digital advertising demand which, despite strong momentum in terms of demand, does not offer long term visibility and is prone to volatility through economic cycles.

Ziff Davis' operations are expected to generate revenue of around $1.4 billion in 2021 and the company has guided to EBITDA of around $488 million. The company also retains a 19.9% of Consensus which it expects to divest over the coming year.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates a very good liquidity profile, supported by ongoing strong free cash flow generation even post divestiture of the digital fax business. Moody's expects Ziff Davis to have generated more than $200 million in free cash flow in 2021. The company retains full access to its $100 million revolver which is expected to remain undrawn given the cash balance which stood at $726 million on 30 September 2021 on a pro-forma basis for the divestiture (excluding the value of the 19.9% Consensus shareholding). The revolver includes two financial covenants which Moody's expects the company to continue to meet with ample flexibility.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The Ba3 rating on the $750 million ($667 million outstanding after $83 million were optionally redeemed) of senior unsecured notes due 2030 issued by Ziff Davis, Inc. reflects the fact the notes benefit from guarantees from all material operating subsidiaries, and rank ahead of the convertible notes (unrated).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to balance its high M&A appetite with a financial policy to maintain run-rate leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 3x. Moody's notes that post divestiture of the e-Fax and Cloud businesses, Ziff Davis' operations will be solely focused around its digital media assets, and generate revenue through digital subscriptions and digital advertising. To reflect this, the company will now be analyzed under the Media methodology (the Telecommunications Service Providers industry methodology had been used previously).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) declined below 2.5x on a sustained basis and free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above 15%.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) was sustained at or above 3.5x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) fell below 10% on sustained basis. Downward ratings pressure would also ensue should the company's liquidity position deteriorate.

Based in New York, NY, Ziff Davis, Inc. is a provider of digital media and web properties providing reviews of technology and gaming products as well as lifestyle and healthcare articles, related news and commentary. Revenue is primarily derived from display and video advertising, performance-based advertising and subscription-based products.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

