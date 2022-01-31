Moody's affirms Ziff Davis' B1 CFR; stable outlook

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Ziff Davis, Inc.'s ("Ziff Davis") B1 corporate
family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) and the Ba3 on the company's senior notes due 2030.
The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.
The outlook is stable.
The affirmation of the ratings follows the completion of the divestiture
of Ziff Davis' e-Fax and cloud businesses into newly formed
entity Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. ("Consensus",
B2 stable).
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ziff Davis, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ziff Davis, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Ziff Davis' B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations
that the company's credit metrics will remain strong as evidenced in the
company's financial policy to maintain reported gross debt/EBITDA at a
maximum of 3x on a run-rate basis, allowing for temporary
increases in times of sizeable M&A. Ziff Davis' operations
have a history of good revenue growth, which will be bolstered by
the divestiture as digital fax was growing at 2% annually.
The B1 rating also takes into account the inherent integration risk that
comes with Ziff Davis' high appetite for M&A. The company
has spent nearly $2.5 billion since 2013 on M&A on over
70 companies. Around 60% of Ziff Davis' revenue is
exposed to digital advertising demand which, despite strong momentum
in terms of demand, does not offer long term visibility and is prone
to volatility through economic cycles.
Ziff Davis' operations are expected to generate revenue of around
$1.4 billion in 2021 and the company has guided to EBITDA
of around $488 million. The company also retains a 19.9%
of Consensus which it expects to divest over the coming year.
The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates a very good
liquidity profile, supported by ongoing strong free cash flow generation
even post divestiture of the digital fax business. Moody's expects
Ziff Davis to have generated more than $200 million in free cash
flow in 2021. The company retains full access to its $100
million revolver which is expected to remain undrawn given the cash balance
which stood at $726 million on 30 September 2021 on a pro-forma
basis for the divestiture (excluding the value of the 19.9%
Consensus shareholding). The revolver includes two financial covenants
which Moody's expects the company to continue to meet with ample flexibility.
The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company,
as reflected in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default,
and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure.
The Ba3 rating on the $750 million ($667 million outstanding
after $83 million were optionally redeemed) of senior unsecured
notes due 2030 issued by Ziff Davis, Inc. reflects the fact
the notes benefit from guarantees from all material operating subsidiaries,
and rank ahead of the convertible notes (unrated).
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will continue
to balance its high M&A appetite with a financial policy to maintain
run-rate leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 3x. Moody's
notes that post divestiture of the e-Fax and Cloud businesses,
Ziff Davis' operations will be solely focused around its digital
media assets, and generate revenue through digital subscriptions
and digital advertising. To reflect this, the company will
now be analyzed under the Media methodology (the Telecommunications Service
Providers industry methodology had been used previously).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) declined
below 2.5x on a sustained basis and free cash flow to debt (Moody's
adjusted) was sustained above 15%.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) was
sustained at or above 3.5x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted)
fell below 10% on sustained basis. Downward ratings pressure
would also ensue should the company's liquidity position deteriorate.
Based in New York, NY, Ziff Davis, Inc. is a
provider of digital media and web properties providing reviews of technology
and gaming products as well as lifestyle and healthcare articles,
related news and commentary. Revenue is primarily derived from
display and video advertising, performance-based advertising
and subscription-based products.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
