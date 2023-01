RATINGS RATIONALE – ZURICH INSURANCE COMPANY

The change in outlook to positive reflects Zurich's improved profitability that has become stronger and less volatile, supported by a more balanced business mix with reduced risk in its commercial insurance business and diminished exposure to interest rate and credit risk expected on completion of its life insurance back-book sales. Moody's expects profitability to remain resilient through future underwriting and economic cycles and the change in outlook anticipates a turnaround in the Farmers Insurance Exchange's (Farmers) underwriting profitability and capital generation over the outlook period.

The affirmation of ZIC's Aa3 IFSR also reflects its very strong market position and diversified business model, and resilient financial profile, including robust capital adequacy and financial flexibility which positions the group to withstand macroeconomic challenges and fluctuations of the insurance pricing cycle.

The group also benefits from geographic diversification and a well-balanced business mix with several sources of income arising from its commercial and retail property and casualty insurance businesses, a growing capital efficient life business and significant management fee income from Farmers Group, Inc. Within commercial property and casualty (P&C), the balance of the portfolio has shifted towards lower severity, shorter-tail risks, reducing the potential for volatility. Zurich has made use of the hard market to improve the quality of its commercial insurance book, including enhancing terms and conditions, implementing higher deductibles and by pruning higher risk exposures, which should position it to perform well when the cycle changes. Nevertheless, the commercial business line remains more exposed to natural catastrophe and reserve risk than retail P&C.

Looking ahead, the Group expects to further strengthen its retail P&C market position through significant investment in technology and customer focus and to grow its middle-market commercial insurance presence in key markets of the US, UK and Australia. These segments of the P&C market are characterized by more stable pricing and smaller more granular exposures that reduce the risk of earnings volatility.

As concerns capitalization, Zurich's capital adequacy is very strong, with a Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 252% (pro-forma) at 30 September 2022, benefiting from the rise in interest rates and healthy operating performance. Once completed, the sale of the Group's German and Italian traditional life insurance books will reduce volatility in the SST ratio and improve Zurich's overall capital efficiency. Going forward, Moody's expects the Group's SST ratio to remain comfortably above its minimum target level of 160% and for it to prioritize capital strength and investment in the business over excess return of capital to shareholders.

The Group's very strong financial flexibility is supported by moderate financial leverage, of 23.1% at year-end 2021, strong earnings coverage (12x average over five years to 2021) and consistent and established access to capital markets. While Moody's expects Zurich's leverage metrics to weaken on implementation of IFRS17, the rating agency expects financial flexibility to remain a key contributor to Zurich's credit strength.

Zurich earns fee income through Farmers Group, Inc., management company for the unaffiliated Farmers, which is a steady contributor to Zurich's profitability and a key differentiator to peers. However, Farmers has experienced weak underwriting results in recent years which has constrained capital growth and led to high operating and financial leverage. Despite Farmers' weak profitability in recent years, the fee income has been consistently strong for the Group because it is based largely on Farmers' premium volume which has been growing. However, persistent underwriting losses could require ZIC to provide financial support, for example by additional quota share reinsurance to Farmers or, over time, result in diminished ability for Farmers to support the fee payments at current levels. A turnaround in Farmers underwriting profitability and capital generation would be an important consideration toward upgrading Zurich's ratings as it would strengthen the sustainability of Farmers Group, Inc.'s role as a material contributor to group earnings.

RATINGS RATIONALE – SUBSIDIARIES

Moody's has also affirmed the A3 IFSR of Zurich American Life Insurance Company (ZALICO) based on its strong asset quality, good liquidity, and good albeit declining capital levels. These factors are offset by its weak profitability and slowly improving business profile. The company receives substantial capital support from ZIC, via inter-company reinsurance agreements, resulting in two notches of uplift from its Baa2 standalone credit profile. The outlook for ZALICO remains stable and reflects Moody's view that absent additional explicit support from ZIC or enhanced strategic importance to the Group, the extent of rating uplift is unlikely to increase beyond the current two-notches.

In addition, Moody's affirmed the debt ratings of Zurich Finance (Ireland) DAC, Zurich Holding Company of America, Inc., and of Zurich Finance (Australia) Limited. All these ratings reflect the guarantee provided by ZIC and implicit support from ZIC.

Other supported affiliates includes Zurich Capital Markets Inc. (long-term issuer rating of Aa3 affirmed) which benefits from a surety bond from ZIC which ranks equally with the insurance obligations of ZIC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and guaranteed subsidiaries -

Moody's stated that the following factors could lead to an upgrade of ZIC's ratings: (i) sustained strong core earnings with return on capital of at least 6% and earnings volatility remaining comfortably below average for the Aa-rated peer group, (ii) adjusted financial leverage consistently below 25% (IFRS4 basis) on a through the cycle basis, (iii) earnings coverage above 10x, (iv) Regulatory capital sustainably at or above 200% (SST basis), and (v) improved underwriting performance and capital generation at the Farmers Insurance Exchange resulting in improved sustainability of the fee income and reduced financial risk to the Group.

Given the positive outlook, there is limited downward pressure on the ratings. However, the following factors could lead to a return to a stable outlook: (i) through the cycle return on capital below 6% or underperformance relative to peers, (ii) adjusted financial leverage consistently above 25% (IFRS4 basis) and earnings coverage consistently below 10x, (iii) weakening of capital adequacy with regulatory capital consistently below 180%, (iv) material weakening of the business franchise and diversification, (v) persistent underwriting challenges at the Farmers Insurance Exchange, with loss ratios remaining at or above 70%.

ZALICO –

Moody's noted that an upgrade of ZALICO's ratings could occur in the event of additional explicit support, such as a guarantee, from ZIC. Alternatively, an upgrade could occur from a strengthening of ZALICO's standalone credit profile from the following: (i) statutory return on capital (ROC) consistently above 6%; and (ii) established and productive distribution leading to profitable sales growth in multiple business lines. Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade: (i) reduction in financial support, including reinsurance, from ZIC; (ii) NAIC company action level (CAL) Risk Based Capital (RBC) ratio below 300%; or (iii) lack of success in gaining traction in sales of A&H products.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in rating Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Zurich Capital Markets Inc., Zurich Finance (Australia) Limited, Zurich Finance (Ireland) DAC and Zurich Holding Company of America, Inc. were Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 , and Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815 . The principal methodology used in rating Zurich American Life Insurance Company was Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.