Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Zurich Insurance Group’s ratings, changes outlook to positive

13 January 2023
﻿

London , January 13, 2023 - Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aa3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) and debt ratings (A1 senior unsecured, A2(hyb) subordinated, A3(hyb) preferred stock) of Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (ZIC, Zurich, or the Group). The outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

In the same action, Moody's affirmed the ratings of ZIC's subsidiaries.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000007262 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS RATIONALE – ZURICH INSURANCE COMPANY

The change in outlook to positive reflects Zurich's improved profitability that has become stronger and less volatile, supported by a more balanced business mix with reduced risk in its commercial insurance business and diminished exposure to interest rate and credit risk expected on completion of its life insurance back-book sales. Moody's expects profitability to remain resilient through future underwriting and economic cycles and the change in outlook anticipates a turnaround in the Farmers Insurance Exchange's (Farmers) underwriting profitability and capital generation over the outlook period.

The affirmation of ZIC's Aa3 IFSR also reflects its very strong market position and diversified business model, and resilient financial profile, including robust capital adequacy and financial flexibility which positions the group to withstand macroeconomic challenges and fluctuations of the insurance pricing cycle.

The group also benefits from geographic diversification and a well-balanced business mix with several sources of income arising from its commercial and retail property and casualty insurance businesses, a growing capital efficient life business and significant management fee income from Farmers Group, Inc. Within commercial property and casualty (P&C), the balance of the portfolio has shifted towards lower severity, shorter-tail risks, reducing the potential for volatility. Zurich has made use of the hard market to improve the quality of its commercial insurance book, including enhancing terms and conditions, implementing higher deductibles and by pruning higher risk exposures, which should position it to perform well when the cycle changes. Nevertheless, the commercial business line remains more exposed to natural catastrophe and reserve risk than retail P&C.

Looking ahead, the Group expects to further strengthen its retail P&C market position through significant investment in technology and customer focus and to grow its middle-market commercial insurance presence in key markets of the US, UK and Australia. These segments of the P&C market are characterized by more stable pricing and smaller more granular exposures that reduce the risk of earnings volatility.

As concerns capitalization, Zurich's capital adequacy is very strong, with a Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 252% (pro-forma) at 30 September 2022, benefiting from the rise in interest rates and healthy operating performance. Once completed, the sale of the Group's German and Italian traditional life insurance books will reduce volatility in the SST ratio and improve Zurich's overall capital efficiency. Going forward, Moody's expects the Group's SST ratio to remain comfortably above its minimum target level of 160% and for it to prioritize capital strength and investment in the business over excess return of capital to shareholders.

The Group's very strong financial flexibility is supported by moderate financial leverage, of 23.1% at year-end 2021, strong earnings coverage (12x average over five years to 2021) and consistent and established access to capital markets. While Moody's expects Zurich's leverage metrics to weaken on implementation of IFRS17, the rating agency expects financial flexibility to remain a key contributor to Zurich's credit strength.

Zurich earns fee income through Farmers Group, Inc., management company for the unaffiliated Farmers, which is a steady contributor to Zurich's profitability and a key differentiator to peers. However, Farmers has experienced weak underwriting results in recent years which has constrained capital growth and led to high operating and financial leverage. Despite Farmers' weak profitability in recent years, the fee income has been consistently strong for the Group because it is based largely on Farmers' premium volume which has been growing. However, persistent underwriting losses could require ZIC to provide financial support, for example by additional quota share reinsurance to Farmers or, over time, result in diminished ability for Farmers to support the fee payments at current levels. A turnaround in Farmers underwriting profitability and capital generation would be an important consideration toward upgrading Zurich's ratings as it would strengthen the sustainability of Farmers Group, Inc.'s role as a material contributor to group earnings.

RATINGS RATIONALE – SUBSIDIARIES

Moody's has also affirmed the A3 IFSR of Zurich American Life Insurance Company (ZALICO) based on its strong asset quality, good liquidity, and good albeit declining capital levels. These factors are offset by its weak profitability and slowly improving business profile. The company receives substantial capital support from ZIC, via inter-company reinsurance agreements, resulting in two notches of uplift from its Baa2 standalone credit profile. The outlook for ZALICO remains stable and reflects Moody's view that absent additional explicit support from ZIC or enhanced strategic importance to the Group, the extent of rating uplift is unlikely to increase beyond the current two-notches.

In addition, Moody's affirmed the debt ratings of Zurich Finance (Ireland) DAC, Zurich Holding Company of America, Inc., and of Zurich Finance (Australia) Limited. All these ratings reflect the guarantee provided by ZIC and implicit support from ZIC.

Other supported affiliates includes Zurich Capital Markets Inc. (long-term issuer rating of Aa3 affirmed) which benefits from a surety bond from ZIC which ranks equally with the insurance obligations of ZIC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and guaranteed subsidiaries -

Moody's stated that the following factors could lead to an upgrade of ZIC's ratings: (i) sustained strong core earnings with return on capital of at least 6% and earnings volatility remaining comfortably below average for the Aa-rated peer group, (ii) adjusted financial leverage consistently below 25% (IFRS4 basis) on a through the cycle basis, (iii) earnings coverage above 10x, (iv) Regulatory capital sustainably at or above 200% (SST basis), and (v) improved underwriting performance and capital generation at the Farmers Insurance Exchange resulting in improved sustainability of the fee income and reduced financial risk to the Group.

Given the positive outlook, there is limited downward pressure on the ratings. However, the following factors could lead to a return to a stable outlook: (i) through the cycle return on capital below 6% or underperformance relative to peers, (ii) adjusted financial leverage consistently above 25% (IFRS4 basis) and earnings coverage consistently below 10x, (iii) weakening of capital adequacy with regulatory capital consistently below 180%, (iv) material weakening of the business franchise and diversification, (v) persistent underwriting challenges at the Farmers Insurance Exchange, with loss ratios remaining at or above 70%.

ZALICO –

Moody's noted that an upgrade of ZALICO's ratings could occur in the event of additional explicit support, such as a guarantee, from ZIC. Alternatively, an upgrade could occur from a strengthening of ZALICO's standalone credit profile from the following: (i) statutory return on capital (ROC) consistently above 6%; and (ii) established and productive distribution leading to profitable sales growth in multiple business lines. Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade: (i) reduction in financial support, including reinsurance, from ZIC; (ii) NAIC company action level (CAL) Risk Based Capital (RBC) ratio below 300%; or (iii) lack of success in gaining traction in sales of A&H products.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in rating Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Zurich Capital Markets Inc., Zurich Finance (Australia) Limited, Zurich Finance (Ireland) DAC and Zurich Holding Company of America, Inc. were Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 , and Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815 . The principal methodology used in rating Zurich American Life Insurance Company was Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com . Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000007262 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Zurich Capital Markets Inc., Zurich Finance (Australia) Limited, Zurich Finance (Ireland) DAC and Zurich Holding Company of America, Inc. credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Zurich American Life Insurance Company credit ratings is Scott Robinson, CFA, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376, Client Service : 1 212 553 1653.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brandan Holmes
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

