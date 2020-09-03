Moody's affirms all Novelis Group Ratings (CFR B1); outlook stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Novelis Inc. (Novelis) including the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating. The B2 senior unsecured ratings for Novelis Corporation were also affirmed. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating for Novelis Inc. was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook is stable

"The rating affirmation reflects Novelis' strong position in markets served, particularly packaging and ground transportation as well as the global breadth of the company's operations, which position Novelis well for global economic recovery going forward. While metrics will be somewhat stretched in the company's fiscal 2021, improving trends will be evident throughout the year and the company's excellent liquidity position supports the rating" said Carol Cowan, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Novelis.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Novelis Corporation

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Novelis Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Novelis Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Novelis Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Novelis Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Novelis Inc.'s B1 CFR reflects the company's large scale and significant market position in a number of end markets including packaging, where it enjoys a leading market share, automotive, specialties, and aerospace (the latter through the acquisition of Aleris). The acquisition of Aleris International Inc.(Aleris) ($2.8 billion debt financed, closed in April 2020) brings further strategic benefits from a business profile, customer base and operational perspective notwithstanding asset sale requirements for Aleris' Duffel (Belgium rolling mill) and Lewisport (Kentucky rolling mill) facilities. The CFR also considers the broad geographic footprint with operations, including those of Aleris, in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

Novelis evidenced a strong performance in fiscal 2020 (year ended March 31, 2020) with Moody's adjusted EBITDA generation of $1.5 billion and adjusted debt/EBITDA of 4.4x. While this represents an increase over the 2019 leverage metric of 3.8x, it is largely attributable to funding of some of the debt for the acquisition of Aleris prior to closing of the acquisition. Aleris also showed good advancement in EBITDA growth in its 2019 fiscal year, generating $368 million in adjusted EBITDA. Pro forma for the acquisition, leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio at March 31, 2020, would have been approximately 3.5x, providing some absorption for the $2.8 billion debt financed acquisition.

With the onset and spread of the coronavirus Novelis' first quarter results (through June 30, 2020) were materially impacted as all segments experienced reduced shipments and facilities were temporarily idled for worker safety or due to state and government shut down requirements globally. This was particularly impactful on automotive shipments, which provide significant value-added revenues, as automotive production in the US was idled between approximately mid-March and mid-May. Similar idling occurred in Europe. However, market dynamics in the packaging sector, which accounted for roughly 55% of legacy Novelis' revenues in 2020 remained fairly resilient, helping to mitigate the demand destruction on other market segments. With the resumption of automotive production and slowly improving trends in other markets, the company's first quarter performance represents the trough of negative earnings impact and performance is expected to gradually improve over the balance of its fiscal 2021 year and in 2022. Although recovery in the aerospace industry will be more prolonged, sales of aluminum sheet and plate to this industry represent a small proportion of the overall Novelis profile post the acquisition of Aleris.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

While Novelis has taken a number of steps to conserve cash including cost reduction programs and reduction in capital expenditures among others and focus on conservation of liquidity, metrics in 2021 will be stretched for the rating given the demand destruction in the company's first quarter to June 30, 2020 performance. However, with the resumption of automotive production, continued strength in the packaging segment and construction segment, the company is expected to evidence a slow but improving trend line for the balance of fiscal 2021 and further strengthening in fiscal 2022. Assuming an estimated 20% - 30% drop in EBITDA in 2021 (pro-forma estimate with Aleris through March 31, 2020 of approximately $1.75 billion) gross leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio (including Moody's standard adjustments for pensions and leases) would evidence a peak range between 5.2x and 5.9x and on an unadjusted basis would range between 4.3x and 4.9x with adjusted leverage expected to improve to less than 5x in 2022. The company's solid cash position and expectations that it will remain above $1 billion provides some mitigation to this spike in leverage as markets recover. Additionally, it is anticipated that proceeds from the sale of Duffel and Lewisport will be applied to debt reduction.

Novelis' CFR is supported by its solid business footprint in a number of industries and its strong liquidity position, which included cash balances of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020 (including cash at discontinued operations). Netting $500 million of cash (viewed as excess cash) against adjusted debt would result in a net leverage ratio of approximately 4x.

The stable outlook anticipates that Novelis will continue to exhibit improving earnings and cash flow generation over the balance of its fiscal 2021 into 2022. The outlook also anticipates that the company will continue its disciplined focus on costs, liquidity and capital expenditures in line with earnings and cash flow expectations in this uncertain environment and continue to maintain a cash position in excess of $900 million.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating assumes that Novelis will maintain excellent liquidity over the next four quarters. Novelis' liquidity position is supported by its $1.8 billion cash position at June 30, 2020 and a $1.5 billion senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) maturing in April 2024 (unrated) subject to certain springing requirements concerning timing of repayment of the term loan and other debt facilities. Availability under the ABL was $308 million at June 30, 2020. At any time availability under the ABL is less than the greater of (a) $115 million or (b) 10% of the lesser of the facility size or the borrowing base, the company will be required to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage of at least 1.25x. Availability is viewed as remaining sufficient such that this will not be tested.

Novelis and or its subsidiaries also have a $1.1 billion unsecured short-term loan facility used to provide funding for the Aleris acquisition. The facility has been amended to extend the maturity date to April 2022 from April 2021.

The company also has a $1.7 billion secured term loan (unrated) maturing in June 2022 and a $773 million incremental term loan maturing in January 2025. The term loan facilities have a covenant restricting senior secured net leverage to no more than 3.5:1.

The B2 rating on Novelis Corporation's guaranteed senior unsecured notes reflects their effective subordination to the significant amount of secured debt under the term loans, the ABL and priority payables.

As a producer of flat-rolled aluminum products, Novelis faces a number of ESG risks, particularly on the environmental aspect with respect to air emissions, wastewater discharges, site remediation to name a few. The company is subject to many environmental laws and regulations in the regions in which it operates. However, Novelis is a leading recycler of aluminum, which is less energy intensive in the rolling process than the production of primary aluminum. In 2019, approximately 61% of the company's raw material input was recycled aluminum and the company recycled in excess of 70 billion UBC's. Additionally, working with its automotive customers, the company, through its closed-loop recycling process, collects aluminum scrap metal from the automotive manufacturing process for reuse. The company has long been focused on safety and supports community projects in its regions of operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should the company demonstrate the ability to sustain EBIT/interest above 4x, debt/EBITDA below 4.25x and (operating cash flow less dividends)/debt of at least 20%.

The ratings could be downgraded should volume and margin declines be sustained and improving trends in performance and debt protection metrics not be evidenced over the next several quarters. Additionally, a significant contraction in liquidity, including availability under the ABL would adversely impact the rating.

Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if leverage as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio does not evidence improving trends and is expected to be sustained above 5x and EBIT/interest is expected to be sustained below 2x or free cash flow is negative.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Novelis is the world's largest producer of aluminum rolled products. The company operates through four regional segments, North America, Europe, Asia and South America. While Novelis sells into a number of end markets, the company currently ships a meaningful level to the can sheet market, although sales to the automotive market are increasing as a percentage of sales. The acquisition of Aleris has expanded Novelis' footprint in automotive, specialties (including building and construction) and aerospace. Novelis generated approximately $10.7 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

Novelis is ultimately 100% owned by Hindalco Industries Limited (unrated) domiciled in India.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

