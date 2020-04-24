Moody's affirms all Rio Tinto group ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
all Rio Tinto group ratings (A2 senior unsecured, Prime-1
short term. A full list of the ratings can be found at the end
of this press release.
"The affirmation of the Rio Tinto Group's ratings reflects
the resiliency of the company's performance in weaker price environments,
particularly its iron ore operations which are the driving force in revenue,
EBITDA, and cash flow generation" said Carol Cowan,
Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the Rio Tinto
Group. The group's excellent liquidity position also supports
the ratings in this environment of deteriorating global economic conditions.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 ratings for companies within the Rio Tinto Group (Rio Tinto) considers
a number of key attributes including its: 1) large scale and low
cost operations across its major segments, particularly its iron
ore operations in Australia, 2) diversity of mineral and metals
exposures and leading positions in a number of these, and 3) geographical
diversity. Rio Tinto's operating scale, productivity
enhancements, cost profile and strong balance sheet provide resilience
to market volatility. This, combined with financial discipline
evidenced through changes in its dividend policy and debt reduction in
recent years, together with a very strong earnings performance in
2019 has allowed for meaningful improvement in the group's debt
protection metrics and leverage position. The strong performance
in 2019, largely reflective of high iron ore prices due to production
disruptions elsewhere, provides a cushion for weaker prices expected
in 2020. Conditions in the aluminum segment and copper operations
were challenged by relatively weak prices as trade tensions between the
US and China and sentiment as to same kept prices relatively range bound.
The company's financial metrics are strong for the rating,
however the volatility in the commodities in which it participates and
expectations for a lower price environment are important considerations.
Additionally, the rating considers the significant reliance on the
iron ore segment and sales to China as key drivers of revenues and earnings.
Given that the commodities to which the company has exposure evidence
material price fluctuation between peak and trough periods, continued
discipline in capital investment, shareholder returns and liability
management are necessary to be able to absorb such price and performance
movements.
Despite the negative impacts from the coronavirus, which originated
in China, and slowing steel production, iron ore prices have
remained at relatively high levels, averaging roughly $88
(62% cif China) through April 2020. Notwithstanding some
cost increases from longer haul distances in its Australian iron ore operations
and other cost pressures, lower freight, diesel and currency
benefits will continue to mitigate a level of price erosion. Contributions
from copper, aluminum, diamonds and energy will retreat from
2019 levels on lower prices as well as reduced grades in the copper operations,
declining production in diamonds, and lower production in bauxite,
alumina and aluminum. Nonetheless, using the average year-to-date
prices and the low end of our sensitivity ranges, Rio Tinto's
leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio is not expected to
exceed 1x while EBIT/interest is expected to be around 14x. Additionally,
the company has levers it can use to adjust to changing economic and demand
considerations and capital expenditures are being reduced to between $5
-6 billion from around $7 billion.
The profile is supported by Rio Tinto's excellent liquidity position,
which included $10.6 billion in cash and short-term
investments at December 31, 2019 and $7.5 billion
in revolving credit facilities maturing in November 2022. This
accommodates the $3.7 billion in dividends declared on the
year-end 2019 results (paid in April 2020) and the Euro 402 million
bond maturing in May 2020. Rio Tinto is expected to remain modestly
free cash flow generative in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the volatility in the commodities in which Rio Tinto participates
and potential for wide swings in performance, potential for upward
rating movement is limited. A higher rating would require a prolonged
period of proven resilience and sustainable stronger performance through
the industry cycle.
Over time, positive rating momentum could occur if 1) Rio Tinto's
operating profile further improves, specifically, if additional
volume growth and cost reduction result in an improved stress scenario
performance; 2) there is strong production growth and increasing
earnings contribution from the Group's copper and aluminum segments
and there is reduced reliance on sales to China as a material revenue
generator; 3) debt levels are further and sustainably reduced supporting
stronger credit metrics, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained
below 1.0x, (CFO minus dividends)/debt is sustained over
50%, and the company generates more material free cash flow
under the low end of our price sensitivity ranges.
Other considerations include continued maintenance of a solid liquidity
profile, a manageable debt maturity profile and an explicit commitment
to a high single-A financial policy with staunch discipline in
capital investments and M&A activity
Negative action on the ratings and/or outlook could materialize if Rio
Tinto substantially underperforms our current expectations. This
could be caused by a material weakening in its operational performance,
sustained increases in the cost positions across its assets, issuing
additional debt to fund shareholder returns or growth initiatives,
and/or a sustained downturn in commodity prices below the lower end of
Moody's current sensitivity ranges without offsetting measures to
mitigate such a price downturn.
Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if: 1) Rio Tinto's
adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.5x and/or (CFO minus
dividends)/debt is sustained below 40% (not accounting for special
dividends or one-off capital returns to shareholders paid from
excess cash balances or asset sales proceeds); 2) EBIT margins are
sustained below 25% for a protracted period; 3) free cash
flow turns substantially negative or liquidity contracts meaningfully;
and/or, 4) Rio Tinto pursues large acquisitions or debt-funded
shareholder returns, or materially reduces cash balances.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The mining and metals
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to end market demand across a range of industries and sentiment.
More specifically, Rio Tinto's exposure to Chinese steel production
and iron ore imports make it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
As a mining company, Rio Tinto, like the industry as a whole,
faces numerous environmental risks across all of its operations in all
countries in which it operates. Regulations can vary widely and
continue to become increasingly complex and stringent. The global
mining industry is viewed as having elevated emerging environmental risk.
The sector overall is viewed as very high risk for soil and water pollution
and land use restrictions and high risk for water shortages and natural
and man-made hazards such as tailing dams.
Rio Tinto remains focused on environmental stewardship and participates
in a number of sustainability organizations such as the United Nations
Global Compact and works with the World Bank Climate-Smart Mining
Facility. The company continues to focus on reducing greenhouse
gas emissions, water management, which is site specific,
and soil usage among other initiatives as detailed in the company's sustainability
report. Several of the company's bauxite mines, alumina refineries
and aluminum smelters in Australia have received independent certification
for responsibly produced aluminum. Additionally, the company
recently announced its plans to spend around $1 billion over the
next five years in support of its climate change targets. Targets
for 2030 include a further 30% reduction in emissions intensity
from 2018 levels as well as a further 15% reduction in absolute
emissions from 2018 levels.
From a governance perspective, Rio Tinto remains disciplined in
the allocation of its capital between sustaining capital expenditures,
cash return to shareholders, overall levels of capital expenditures
and balance sheet/liability management.
The Rio Tinto Group ranks as one of the world's largest diversified mining
groups from both a geographic and product perspective. The company
has substantial interests in iron ore, ranking among the top three
in the seaborne markets. Other interests include: bauxite,
alumina, aluminum, and copper, as well as important
holdings in uranium, diamonds, and industrial minerals (borax,
titanium dioxide feedstock, salt). Rio Tinto operates under
a dual listed company structure, allowing both shareholders of Rio
Tinto plc (UK) and Rio Tinto Limited (Australia) an interest in a single
economic entity. For the twelve months ended December 31,
2019 the Rio Tinto group generated revenues of roughly $43.2
billion.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Rio Tinto (Commercial Paper) Limited
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Rio Tinto America Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A2
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A2
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance Canada Inc
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance Limited
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance plc
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Limited
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Rio Tinto plc
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Rio Tinto America Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance plc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Rio Tinto Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Rio Tinto plc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653