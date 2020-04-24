info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms all Rio Tinto group ratings; outlook stable

24 Apr 2020

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed all Rio Tinto group ratings (A2 senior unsecured, Prime-1 short term. A full list of the ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The affirmation of the Rio Tinto Group's ratings reflects the resiliency of the company's performance in weaker price environments, particularly its iron ore operations which are the driving force in revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow generation" said Carol Cowan, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the Rio Tinto Group. The group's excellent liquidity position also supports the ratings in this environment of deteriorating global economic conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 ratings for companies within the Rio Tinto Group (Rio Tinto) considers a number of key attributes including its: 1) large scale and low cost operations across its major segments, particularly its iron ore operations in Australia, 2) diversity of mineral and metals exposures and leading positions in a number of these, and 3) geographical diversity. Rio Tinto's operating scale, productivity enhancements, cost profile and strong balance sheet provide resilience to market volatility. This, combined with financial discipline evidenced through changes in its dividend policy and debt reduction in recent years, together with a very strong earnings performance in 2019 has allowed for meaningful improvement in the group's debt protection metrics and leverage position. The strong performance in 2019, largely reflective of high iron ore prices due to production disruptions elsewhere, provides a cushion for weaker prices expected in 2020. Conditions in the aluminum segment and copper operations were challenged by relatively weak prices as trade tensions between the US and China and sentiment as to same kept prices relatively range bound.

The company's financial metrics are strong for the rating, however the volatility in the commodities in which it participates and expectations for a lower price environment are important considerations. Additionally, the rating considers the significant reliance on the iron ore segment and sales to China as key drivers of revenues and earnings. Given that the commodities to which the company has exposure evidence material price fluctuation between peak and trough periods, continued discipline in capital investment, shareholder returns and liability management are necessary to be able to absorb such price and performance movements.

Despite the negative impacts from the coronavirus, which originated in China, and slowing steel production, iron ore prices have remained at relatively high levels, averaging roughly $88 (62% cif China) through April 2020. Notwithstanding some cost increases from longer haul distances in its Australian iron ore operations and other cost pressures, lower freight, diesel and currency benefits will continue to mitigate a level of price erosion. Contributions from copper, aluminum, diamonds and energy will retreat from 2019 levels on lower prices as well as reduced grades in the copper operations, declining production in diamonds, and lower production in bauxite, alumina and aluminum. Nonetheless, using the average year-to-date prices and the low end of our sensitivity ranges, Rio Tinto's leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio is not expected to exceed 1x while EBIT/interest is expected to be around 14x. Additionally, the company has levers it can use to adjust to changing economic and demand considerations and capital expenditures are being reduced to between $5 -6 billion from around $7 billion.

The profile is supported by Rio Tinto's excellent liquidity position, which included $10.6 billion in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2019 and $7.5 billion in revolving credit facilities maturing in November 2022. This accommodates the $3.7 billion in dividends declared on the year-end 2019 results (paid in April 2020) and the Euro 402 million bond maturing in May 2020. Rio Tinto is expected to remain modestly free cash flow generative in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the volatility in the commodities in which Rio Tinto participates and potential for wide swings in performance, potential for upward rating movement is limited. A higher rating would require a prolonged period of proven resilience and sustainable stronger performance through the industry cycle.

Over time, positive rating momentum could occur if 1) Rio Tinto's operating profile further improves, specifically, if additional volume growth and cost reduction result in an improved stress scenario performance; 2) there is strong production growth and increasing earnings contribution from the Group's copper and aluminum segments and there is reduced reliance on sales to China as a material revenue generator; 3) debt levels are further and sustainably reduced supporting stronger credit metrics, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 1.0x, (CFO minus dividends)/debt is sustained over 50%, and the company generates more material free cash flow under the low end of our price sensitivity ranges.

Other considerations include continued maintenance of a solid liquidity profile, a manageable debt maturity profile and an explicit commitment to a high single-A financial policy with staunch discipline in capital investments and M&A activity

Negative action on the ratings and/or outlook could materialize if Rio Tinto substantially underperforms our current expectations. This could be caused by a material weakening in its operational performance, sustained increases in the cost positions across its assets, issuing additional debt to fund shareholder returns or growth initiatives, and/or a sustained downturn in commodity prices below the lower end of Moody's current sensitivity ranges without offsetting measures to mitigate such a price downturn.

Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if: 1) Rio Tinto's adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.5x and/or (CFO minus dividends)/debt is sustained below 40% (not accounting for special dividends or one-off capital returns to shareholders paid from excess cash balances or asset sales proceeds); 2) EBIT margins are sustained below 25% for a protracted period; 3) free cash flow turns substantially negative or liquidity contracts meaningfully; and/or, 4) Rio Tinto pursues large acquisitions or debt-funded shareholder returns, or materially reduces cash balances.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The mining and metals sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to end market demand across a range of industries and sentiment. More specifically, Rio Tinto's exposure to Chinese steel production and iron ore imports make it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

As a mining company, Rio Tinto, like the industry as a whole, faces numerous environmental risks across all of its operations in all countries in which it operates. Regulations can vary widely and continue to become increasingly complex and stringent. The global mining industry is viewed as having elevated emerging environmental risk. The sector overall is viewed as very high risk for soil and water pollution and land use restrictions and high risk for water shortages and natural and man-made hazards such as tailing dams.

Rio Tinto remains focused on environmental stewardship and participates in a number of sustainability organizations such as the United Nations Global Compact and works with the World Bank Climate-Smart Mining Facility. The company continues to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water management, which is site specific, and soil usage among other initiatives as detailed in the company's sustainability report. Several of the company's bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters in Australia have received independent certification for responsibly produced aluminum. Additionally, the company recently announced its plans to spend around $1 billion over the next five years in support of its climate change targets. Targets for 2030 include a further 30% reduction in emissions intensity from 2018 levels as well as a further 15% reduction in absolute emissions from 2018 levels.

From a governance perspective, Rio Tinto remains disciplined in the allocation of its capital between sustaining capital expenditures, cash return to shareholders, overall levels of capital expenditures and balance sheet/liability management.

The Rio Tinto Group ranks as one of the world's largest diversified mining groups from both a geographic and product perspective. The company has substantial interests in iron ore, ranking among the top three in the seaborne markets. Other interests include: bauxite, alumina, aluminum, and copper, as well as important holdings in uranium, diamonds, and industrial minerals (borax, titanium dioxide feedstock, salt). Rio Tinto operates under a dual listed company structure, allowing both shareholders of Rio Tinto plc (UK) and Rio Tinto Limited (Australia) an interest in a single economic entity. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 the Rio Tinto group generated revenues of roughly $43.2 billion.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rio Tinto (Commercial Paper) Limited

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rio Tinto America Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance Canada Inc

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance Limited

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance plc

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Limited

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto plc

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rio Tinto America Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com