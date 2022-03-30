Moody's affirms all outstanding ratings for the City of Sacramento, CA; outlook on TOT ratings revised to stable from negative

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Sacramento, CA's Aa2 issuer, Aa3 lease revenue bond, A1 senior lien transient occupancy tax (TOT) and A2 subordinate lien TOT ratings. The city's outstanding debt includes $562.2 million lease revenue bonds, $212.5 million senior lien TOT bonds and $65.7 million subordinate lien TOT bonds. The outlook is stable including the revision of the outlook to stable from negative on the TOT bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The city's Aa2 issuer rating reflects the large tax base that continues to grow despite pandemic-driven effects on the regional economy. While unemployment rates increased, housing prices remained solid supported by the continued inflow of Bay Area residents seeking more affordable housing. The Aa2 rating also reflects the city's continued strong financial position, with most general fund tax revenue streams performing better than anticipated, offsetting weakness in charges for services. Fiscal 2021 was the second full year of Measure U revenue, a voter-approved, permanent increase in the override sales tax rate from a half cent to a full cent, which outperformed pre-pandemic estimates of an additional $45 million. Positively, the city began including the Measure U revenue in its formula for calculating its Economic Uncertainty Reserve, which is a significant portion of its growing available balances.

The city's fixed costs are somewhat elevated and will be an increased burden on the general fund because of prior year revenue declines in the city's Golden One Center lease revenue bond fund, parking enterprise fund and community center enterprise fund, which are dedicated to pay debt service. While the city has needed to provide general fund support to these funds in fiscal 2022 due to cumulative deficits, the revenue streams for these funds are recovering. Additionally, state and federal pandemic funding will lessen the need for general fund support as these revenues recover over the next three to five years. The city's debt level is moderate, but pension and OPEB liabilities are elevated. Notably, the city eliminated OPEB benefits for new employees in 2015 and funded an OPEB trust.

The Aa3 lease-backed ratings are one notch lower than the Aa2 issuer rating. For a California city, Moody's typically applies a one-notch distinction from the issuer rating, reflecting a standard California abatement lease legal structure and leased assets that we view as "more essential." The Aa3 rating applies to the city's 2015 Refunding Revenue Bonds (Master Lease Program Facilities), 2006 Capital Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series B Taxable, and 2006 Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series E (Master Lease Program Facilities), which benefit from the more essential nature of the leased assets within the city's Master Lease Program.

The A1 rating on the city's senior lien TOT revenue bonds reflects the economic strength of the Sacramento area, which has been the fastest growing large city in California with robust growth in travel and tourism, as well as the stabilizing influence of the state capital. Revenue per Available Room has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, supported in part by recent construction of additional hotel rooms, as well as full recovery of occupancy rates. Favorable debt structure and strong legal provisions are key credit features, but coverage dropped below 1.0 times in fiscal 2021, resulting in the city to support debt service with available balances in the community center enterprise fund and general fund. We consider the city's support of debt service to be governance factor driving this rating action. MADS coverage is expected to be above 1.0 times in fiscal 2022.

The A2 rating on the subordinate lien bonds reflects the shared features of the senior lien bonds, but the rating distinction reflects the subordinate lien pledge and weaker additional bonds test. There was no TOT available for subordinate debt service after payment of the senior lien bonds in fiscal 2021. This insufficiency was offset by the city's substantial balance in its community center fund available to pay debt service during the downturn. Coverage is expected to return to above 1.0 times in fiscal 2022. The demonstrated support by the city is also a governance factor driving this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the city's issuer and lease ratings reflects our view that the city's financial profile will remain consistent with the current rating level. The large amount of federal and state funding the city has received can be used to offset revenue declines that would otherwise require general fund support. Existing strong reserves combined with budget cuts will enable the city to weather pressures on both revenues and costs.

Revision of the outlook on the TOT bond ratings to stable reflects our view that the recovery of pledged revenues will be sufficient to maintain the credit profile of the bonds in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increases in reserves and liquidity

- Sustained growth in general fund and Measure U revenues- Reduction of unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities- Material improvement to resident wealth measures, including median family income and full value per capita - Substantial growth in debt service coverage (TOT bonds)- Trend of robust economic growth (TOT bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Protracted deterioration of fiscal position through deficit spending

- Material erosion of the tax base- Material increase in general fund-supported debt- Material growth in unfunded pension or OPEB liabilities- Material decline in non-general fund revenue used to pay lease-backed debt, creating significant fiscal stress to the general fund, could result in widened notching (lease revenue bonds)- Return to a decline of pledged revenue (TOT bonds)- Depletion of available reserves (TOT bonds)- Use of the debt service reserve surety (TOT bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's lease-backed obligations are secured by standard abatement leases benefiting from 24-month rental interruption insurance and surety-funded or cash-funded debt service reserves. The Aa3-rated bonds are secured by rental payments for use and occupancy of a variety of leased assets under a master lease agreement.

The TOT bonds are secured by a pledge of and lien on TOT taxes generated by the room tax on lodging businesses located within the City of Sacramento, net of a small portion of the TOT revenues used to support the general fund and the visitors' bureau, which are not pledged. The bonds are additionally secured by debt service reserve funds for each lien equal to the lesser of a standard three-prong test. The senior lien bonds have a 1.75 times maximum annual debt service (MADS) additional bonds test (ABT) and the subordinate lien bonds have a 1.15 times MADS ABT. The repayment of the bonds is also secured in part by a TOT revenue surplus account, which was established upon issuance with a current balance of $1.9 million, equal to approximately 10% of MADS.

PROFILE

Sacramento is located at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers in the northern Central Valley, 75 miles northeast of San Francisco (Aaa negative). The city encompasses 99 square miles and has over 500,000 residents as of 2018, making it the sixth largest city in the state. It was incorporated in 1849 and is the California (Aa2 stable) state capital and the seat of Sacramento County (A1 stable). The full-service city is governed by a nine-member city council including an elected mayor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094.The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

