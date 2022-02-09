Moody's affirms all ratings and assessments of DBS Bank and DBS Group with stable outlooks

Singapore, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the long-term Aa1
bank deposits and senior unsecured debt ratings of DBS Bank Ltd.
(DBS), and long-term Aa2 issuer ratings of DBS Group Holdings
Ltd (DBSH). Moody's has also affirmed the ratings of subordinate
debt instruments and preferred securities issued by DBS and DBSH,
and affirmed DBS's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of
a1.
The outlooks on DBS and DBSH remain stable. Moody's expects
that DBS will maintain very strong solvency and liquidity in the next
12-18 months.
The full list of affirmed ratings is provided at the end of the press-release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has affirmed the Aa1 ratings of DBS because the bank's very
strong credit profile will be supported by the recovering economic environment
in Singapore and Asia. Lower credit costs coupled with rising short-term
interest rates and long-term yields will boost the bank's
profitability in 2022 and 2023. Although the pandemic-related
economic disruptions will persist in 2022, DBS has strong core capital
and credit reserves to mitigate unexpected credit and market risks.
Moody's continues to incorporate a very high probability of support from
the Government of Singapore (Aaa stable) given the bank's high systemic
importance, which leads to three notches of uplift from the bank's
a1 BCA.
Moody's expects a very small increase in the problem loans ratio for DBS
in 2022, from 1.5% as of 30 September 2021.
The bank maintained a strong problem assets coverage ratio of 107%
as of the same date. Loans under relief made up less than 1%
of gross loans, below the average for rated Singaporean banks.
Return on assets will improve in 2022 to above 1% as US and Singapore
interest rates increase, and credit costs decrease to pre-pandemic
level.
Capital will remain at a strong level, despite a modest decrease.
The tangible common equity will decline to around 13.5%
of risk weighted assets in 2022, from around 14.5%
as of 30 September 2021, because of a planned acquisition in Taiwan,
China (Aa3 positive) and the higher regulatory capital requirement imposed
by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for outages in its digital banking
services.
Funding and liquidity will remain strong at DBS. The share of liquid
assets in total assets will remain at around 30% in 2022.
DBS GROUP RATINGS AFFIRMED
Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 issuer ratings of DBSH, the holding
company of DBS. DBSH's issuer ratings reflect the same probability
of public support as for DBS, however the holding company's issuer
ratings are one notch lower compared to DBS because Moody's assumes a
higher loss given failure for holding company senior unsecured creditors,
due to their structural subordination to the creditors of DBS.
DBSH maintains an adequate double leverage ratio and benefits from ongoing
access to liquidity and capital from DBS.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
DBS's ratings are among the highest assigned to any financial institution
globally, and upward pressure on the senior debt and deposits ratings
is unlikely. However, any improvement in the macroeconomic
conditions in Singapore or the region, as well as in the bank's
financial metrics, would be credit positive for the bank's BCA.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
DBS's BCA could be downgraded if its core capital ratio is materially
eroded due to credit losses, and the capital ratio (TCE/RWA) decreases
to below 13%. A lower BCA will likely lead to lower deposits
and debt ratings. DBSH's ratings will be downgraded if DBS Bank's
ratings are downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd.
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... Other Short term Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1
.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Commercial
Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd., Australia Branch
.... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1
.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond
(Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Senior Unsecured Bond (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From
No Outlook
..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd., London Branch
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1
.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: DBS Group Holdings Ltd
.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2
.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1
.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)
.... Long-term Subordinate Bond (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed A2 (hyb)
.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Outlook, Remains Stable
