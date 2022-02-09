Moody's affirms all ratings and assessments of DBS Bank and DBS Group with stable outlooks

Singapore, February 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the long-term Aa1 bank deposits and senior unsecured debt ratings of DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), and long-term Aa2 issuer ratings of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSH). Moody's has also affirmed the ratings of subordinate debt instruments and preferred securities issued by DBS and DBSH, and affirmed DBS's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of a1.

The outlooks on DBS and DBSH remain stable. Moody's expects that DBS will maintain very strong solvency and liquidity in the next 12-18 months.

The full list of affirmed ratings is provided at the end of the press-release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed the Aa1 ratings of DBS because the bank's very strong credit profile will be supported by the recovering economic environment in Singapore and Asia. Lower credit costs coupled with rising short-term interest rates and long-term yields will boost the bank's profitability in 2022 and 2023. Although the pandemic-related economic disruptions will persist in 2022, DBS has strong core capital and credit reserves to mitigate unexpected credit and market risks.

Moody's continues to incorporate a very high probability of support from the Government of Singapore (Aaa stable) given the bank's high systemic importance, which leads to three notches of uplift from the bank's a1 BCA.

Moody's expects a very small increase in the problem loans ratio for DBS in 2022, from 1.5% as of 30 September 2021. The bank maintained a strong problem assets coverage ratio of 107% as of the same date. Loans under relief made up less than 1% of gross loans, below the average for rated Singaporean banks.

Return on assets will improve in 2022 to above 1% as US and Singapore interest rates increase, and credit costs decrease to pre-pandemic level.

Capital will remain at a strong level, despite a modest decrease. The tangible common equity will decline to around 13.5% of risk weighted assets in 2022, from around 14.5% as of 30 September 2021, because of a planned acquisition in Taiwan, China (Aa3 positive) and the higher regulatory capital requirement imposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for outages in its digital banking services.

Funding and liquidity will remain strong at DBS. The share of liquid assets in total assets will remain at around 30% in 2022.

DBS GROUP RATINGS AFFIRMED

Moody's has affirmed the Aa2 issuer ratings of DBSH, the holding company of DBS. DBSH's issuer ratings reflect the same probability of public support as for DBS, however the holding company's issuer ratings are one notch lower compared to DBS because Moody's assumes a higher loss given failure for holding company senior unsecured creditors, due to their structural subordination to the creditors of DBS. DBSH maintains an adequate double leverage ratio and benefits from ongoing access to liquidity and capital from DBS.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DBS's ratings are among the highest assigned to any financial institution globally, and upward pressure on the senior debt and deposits ratings is unlikely. However, any improvement in the macroeconomic conditions in Singapore or the region, as well as in the bank's financial metrics, would be credit positive for the bank's BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DBS's BCA could be downgraded if its core capital ratio is materially eroded due to credit losses, and the capital ratio (TCE/RWA) decreases to below 13%. A lower BCA will likely lead to lower deposits and debt ratings. DBSH's ratings will be downgraded if DBS Bank's ratings are downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd., Australia Branch

.... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd., Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Bond (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

..Issuer: DBS Bank Ltd., London Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa1

.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: DBS Group Holdings Ltd

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Long-term Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2

.... Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

.... Long-term Subordinate Bond (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2 (hyb)

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Bond (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

