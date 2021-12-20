Moody's affirms all ratings for HF Fund

Outlooks on issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings for the issuer are withdrawn

London, 20 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirms the long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings of A2 for HF Funds to reflect the guarantee that the fund, a fully government-owned residential mortgage lender, have on its funding from the Icelandic Government (A2 stable). Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the stable outlook on the long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings. The agency also maintained the overall outlook at stable.

Moody's also withdraws the outlooks on HF Fund's issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings as it is Moody's current practice not to assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HF Fund ratings remain aligned with those of its guarantor, the Icelandic Government reflecting the expectation that its guarantor will honor HF Fund's obligations without delay, despite the absence of an explicit guarantee on timely payment due to (1) the high degree of integration of HF Fund within the Icelandic Government's balance sheet (2) its special legal status, (3) the alignment of future cashflows between the fund and the Icelandic Government and (4) HF-Fund's size and systemic nature in the Icelandic economy.

The stable outlook on HF Fund reflects the stable outlook on the Icelandic Government, which provides support to HF Fund. The stable outlook on the Government of Iceland's issuer rating reflects our view that downside risks stemming from the economy's small size and high concentration are mitigated by Iceland's relative macroeconomic and financial robustness, based on reduced indebtedness and improved external balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Iceland's sovereign rating would likely result in an upgrade of HF Fund.

In line with the existing guarantee, a downgrade of the Icelandic sovereign could trigger a downgrade of HF Fund's ratings. In addition, a weakening of the sovereign guarantee could lead to the ratings being positioned below the sovereign.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

