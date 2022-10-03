Moody's affirms all ratings of 77 Bank; outlook stable

Tokyo, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The 77 Bank, Ltd., including its long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A3. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of 77 Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain its strong liquidity and loan quality over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are counterbalanced by the bank's modest capitalization and weak but gradually improving profitability.

The bank's liquidity remains strong, supported by its strong deposit base, with a 44% market share in its home market as of the end of March 2021 and large pool of liquid assets. Its securities portfolio is highly liquid with low credit risk, with about 70% of the total invested in domestic bonds as of the end of June 2022. Nevertheless, 77 Bank is exposed to market risk through its large bond holdings, the converse of its low loan-to-deposit ratio at 60%.

Despite its exposure to market risk, the bank's moderate asset quality is underpinned by its strong loan quality, reflecting its better loan loss coverage ratio than the regional banks' average and consistently low nonperforming loan (NPL) formation rate. Nevertheless, the bank's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain persistently high, because the trend would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

The bank's capitalization is modest, with high nominal leverage. Moody's expects the bank to maintain its consolidated capital ratio at 10% or above by controlling its risk-weighted asset (RWA) growth and internal capital generation, supported by lower shareholder returns and gradually improving profitability as the digitalization of its operations and branch reorganization efforts lower its operating expenses.

The bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from its baa2 BCA, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) in times of need, given the bank's importance to the local economy in Miyagi Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture's importance as a regional economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading 77 Bank's ratings if the bank increases its profitability without significantly increasing risk, despite the difficult operating environment.

Factors that could result in a downgrade of the ratings include, but are not limited to: the bank's tangible common equity (TCE)/RWA, or the TCE ratio, falling below 8%; weakened profitability because of substantially rising credit costs or losses from the bank's securities portfolio, or both; significant deterioration of asset quality; and weakened liquidity because of the bank's increased reliance on market funds or investments in less-liquid assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The 77 Bank, Ltd. is a regional bank that operates mainly in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan. As of the end of June 2022, the bank reported consolidated assets of JPY10.6 trillion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed baa2

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed baa2

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A3 with a stable outlook

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) rating (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A2

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) rating (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-1

- Outlook remains stable

