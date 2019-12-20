Moody's affirms all ratings of Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation PJSC

Deposit and senior debt rating affirmed at Ba2; Baseline Credit Assessment upgraded to b2
London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the following ratings of Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation PJSC (BOFC):
1) the long-term foreign and local currency deposit and local currency
senior unsecured debt ratings of Ba2; 2) its long-term counterparty
risk ratings (CRRs) at Ba1; and 3) short-term deposit ratings
and short-term CRRs of Not Prime. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed BOFC's long-term and short-term counterparty
risk assessment (CR Assessment) at Ba1(cr)/Not Prime(cr).
In addition, Moody's upgraded BOFC's Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) as well as its Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3. The
outlook on the long-term debt and deposit ratings as well as the
overall entity outlook remains stable.
The BCA upgrade was driven by better asset quality, with good problem
loan reserve coverage, and an improvement of the bank's profitability.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
UPGRADE OF BCA
The upgrade in the BCA to b2 was principally driven by improving asset
risk. Problem loans (defined as those in Stage 3 under IFRS 9 and
purchased and originated credit-impaired loans) fell to 13%
of the gross loan book at end-Q3 2019 from 21% at end-2018.
Although this improvement is due to the growth of the loan book rather
than a reduction in bad assets, the problem loans are almost 100%
covered by reserves and hence present little risk. Moody's
expects a further reduction in the problem loan ratio to below 10%
in the next 12-18 months, but asset risk is likely to remain
weaker than peers' given the bank's aim to grow its assets
very rapidly.
The bank's return on average assets rose to over 2% during
the first nine months of 2019 compared to 1.6% in 2018.
This reflects asset quality improvement (resulting in recoveries) and
stronger earnings generation, with all core business segments now
returned to profit. At the same time, the quality of revenues
in the banking segment remains weak, with a return on average assets,
excluding reserve recoveries and trading income, of less than 1%
during the first nine months of 2019. This reflects continued weak
efficiency as the bank remains in recovery. Moody's expects
that higher business volumes and slower cost growth will improve BOFC's
efficiency and profitability in 2020.
The ratings continue to be underpinned by the bank's good loss absorption
capacity and strong liquidity. Capitalisation is good with tangible
common equity to risk weighted assets of almost 14% at end-Q3
2019, although Moody's expects this to decline given rapid
asset growth. Given high capitalization and good provisioning coverage
of problem loans, the ratio of problem loans relative to tangible
common equity plus loan loss reserves fell below 30% at end-Q3
2019.
BOFC's reliance on market funding has reduced and is now low at
7% of the tangible banking assets at end-Q3 2019.
The group's liquid assets exceeded 30% of tangible banking
assets, which is ample protection against most plausible outflows,
although some of this will be absorbed to fund lending growth.
Moody's does not consider BOFC to have any particular issues in
terms of its corporate governance, now that its management has been
overhauled following its failure in 2017. However, Moody's
applies a one notch corporate behaviour adjustment to reflect the risks
related to the execution of the bank's new strategy. The
strategy envisages very aggressive growth plans, notably a 65%
gross loan portfolio growth during 2020. Such rapid growth may
lead to higher risk appetite leading to subsequent deterioration of solvency
indicators.
AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS
BOFC's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings of
Ba2 were affirmed. Moody's continues to incorporate a very high
likelihood of support for BOFC's debt and deposit ratings from the Russian
government (Baa3 stable). This view is underpinned by: (1)
a track record of financial support from the CBR, both in terms
of capital and funding; (2) the CBR's almost 100% ownership
of the bank; and (3) BOFC's status as a systemically important bank
with a significant market share by assets among the 10 largest Russian
banks.
The reduction in rating uplift to three notches from four previously reflects
the upgrade in the BCA and hence the diminished benefit of further support.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the long-term debt and deposit ratings balances
the expected improvements in the financial profile against the risks from
implementation of the ambitious growth strategy.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/ DOWN
The bank's BCA could be upgraded if the bank proves the stability and
resilience of its business model accompanied by a lower appetite for loan
growth while maintaining sound profitability, asset quality,
liquidity and capital. Moody's could upgrade the deposit ratings
if it upgraded the bank's BCA, but this would also depend on an
updated assessment of potential further government support.
The ratings could be downgraded in the unlikely event that the CBR appeared
less likely to continue its support to BOFC, or if the Russian government's
overall capacity and propensity to render support to systemically important
financial institutions should diminish. The BCA could be downgraded
if the bank fails to remain profitable or if asset quality, capital
or liquidity deteriorated meaningfully.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation PJSC
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to b2 from b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to b2 from b3
Affirmations:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Ba1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Ba1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Ba2, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
