Moody's affirms all ratings of Bank of Fukuoka; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., including its long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A3.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Bank of Fukuoka's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain its strong asset quality and liquidity over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are counterbalanced by the bank's moderate capitalization and weak but gradually improving profitability.

The bank is the primary banking subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) and accounts for more than 60% of FFG's total deposits. The financial fundamentals of the consolidated FFG group are incorporated into Bank of Fukuoka's ratings. FFG's announcement in November 2022 that it will integrate The Fukuoka Chuo Bank, Ltd., the fifth-largest regional bank in Fukuoka Prefecture, will enhance the group's competitive position in the prefecture without weakening its credit quality.

The bank's strong asset quality reflects the group's loan loss coverage ratios, which are the best among Moody's-rated Japanese regional banks, and its consistently low nonperforming loan formation rate. These strengths are partially offset by the group's loan concentration in the real estate sector, market risk exposure and vulnerability to rising global interest rates. Furthermore, the bank's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain persistently high, because they would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

The bank's profitability will gradually improve, driven by further cost reductions and improving operational efficiencies through operational reforms and the enhancement of digital sales channels. This follows meaningful cost reductions at overlapping branches and services, following the merger of two leading banks in Nagasaki Prefecture in October 2020. Bank of Fukuoka's profitability is stronger than most its domestic peers', supported by relatively efficient operations that FFG centrally manages using a single platform.

Moody's expects the group's tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), or TCE ratio, will remain stable at 9% or above on a sustained basis, as FFG accumulates retained earnings while controlling growth in RWAs. FFG's TCE ratio declined to 9.61% as of the end of September 2022 from 9.74% a year earlier due mainly to an increase in loans.

Bank of Fukuoka's robust liquidity is underpinned by its strong deposit franchise and holdings of highly liquid securities. The bank's share of deposits in the prefecture totaled 30% as of the end of March 2022. Around 44% of FFG's investment securities were in Japanese government bonds as of the end of September 2022.

The bank's long-term deposit rating of A3 is two notches above its Adjusted BCA of baa2, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of government support in times of need. Moody's support assumption considers the bank's sizable deposits and loan market share in its home market, as well as the importance of FFG's core markets of Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Nagasaki prefectures as regional economies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Bank of Fukuoka's ratings if the bank increases its group profitability on a sustainable basis without significantly increasing risk, despite the difficult operating environment.

Factors that could result in a downgrade of the ratings include, but are not limited to: a decline in the group's TCE ratio to below 9%; weakened profitability because of substantially rising credit costs or losses from the securities portfolio, or both; a significant deterioration in asset quality; and weakened liquidity because of the group's increased reliance on market funds or investments in less-liquid assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., headquartered in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan. It is the principal operating subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (FFG). The bank reported consolidated assets totaling JPY28.8 trillion at the end of September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa2

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa2

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A3 with a stable outlook

- Long-term issuer rating: affirmed at A3 with a stable outlook

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) rating (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A2

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) rating (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-1

- Outlook remains stable

