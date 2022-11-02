Moody's affirms all ratings of Chugoku Bank; outlook stable

Tokyo, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The Chugoku Bank, Limited, including its long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A2. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Chugoku Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain its robust overall asset-risk profile, strong liquidity and improved capitalization over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are counterbalanced by the bank's weak profitability due to structural challenges such as persistent ultralow interest rates and severe competition.

The bank's robust overall asset-risk profile reflects its better nonperforming loan ratio and higher loan loss coverage ratio than average regional banks, as well as its strong performance following its rapid loan growth between the fiscal year ended March 2016 (fiscal 2015) and fiscal 2017. These strengths are partially offset by the bank's market risk exposure and vulnerability to rising global interest rates. Furthermore, the bank's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain persistently high, because the trend would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

Moody's expects the group's improved capitalization to be sustained at the current level or slightly weakened within the next 12-18 months due to loan expansions within its home market and sustainable finances. The bank's tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), or TCE ratio, increased to 11.35% as of the end of June 2022 from 10.57% a year earlier because of a decrease in RWA.

Chugoku Bank's liquidity remains strong, supported by its solid deposit franchise given the bank's share of around 35% of its home market as of the end of March 2021, as well as its low loan-to-deposit ratio of 66% as of the end of June 2022.

The bank's A2 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from the bank's BCA of baa1. The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) when needed, given the bank's importance to the local economy in Okayama Prefecture, and Okayama Prefecture's importance as a regional economy that is the 22nd largest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Chugoku Bank's ratings if the bank increases its profitability without significantly increasing risk, despite the difficult operating environment.

Factors that could result in a downgrade of the ratings include, but are not limited to: a decline in the bank's TCE ratio to below 10%; weakened profitability because of substantially rising credit costs or losses from the bank's securities portfolio, or both; a significant deterioration in asset quality; and weakened liquidity because of the bank's increased reliance on market funds or investments in less-liquid assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Chugoku Bank, Limited, headquartered in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan. At the end of June 2022, the bank reported consolidated assets totaling JPY10.1 trillion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa1

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa1

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A2 with a stable outlook

- Long-term issuer rating: affirmed at A2 with a stable outlook

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-1

- Commercial Paper rating (foreign): affirmed at P-1

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A1(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) rating (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) rating (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-1

- Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

