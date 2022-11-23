Moody's affirms all ratings of Close Brothers Group and Close Brothers Limited and changes the outlook to stable

London, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Close Brothers Group plc's (the holding company) issuer rating at A2/P-1 and the long term senior unsecured debt rating at A2. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed all other ratings and assessments of Close Brothers Group plc, Close Brothers Limited and Close Brothers Finance plc.
The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.
A list of all affected ratings is given at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The holding company's senior unsecured debt rating affirmation reflects the affirmation of Close Brothers Limited's a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), Moody's unchanged Advanced Loss Given Failure output and low probability of government support, which does not result in any uplift.
The affirmation of Close Brothers Limited's BCA reflects the bank's solid track record over economic cycles, strong capital and leverage, ample liquidity, diversified sources of funding and modest exposure to short-term funding, leading to very modest maturity transformation risk (the group borrows long-term and lends short-term). Profitability, historically high, moderated in 2021/22, due to softer revenue from the cyclical securities business (Winterflood) and high provisions against loans for legal proceedings (Novitas).
Moody's introduced a positive adjustment for Corporate Behavior, reflecting the bank's consistent strategy and financial performance, which has resulted in a track record of high risk-adjusted returns through the last credit cycles. Close Brothers' strong risk management has translated into broadly stable asset quality over the past years, while its conservative balance sheet management and business strategy results in a very modest maturity transformation risk.
OUTLOOKS
The stable outlook on Close Brothers Group plc, Close Brothers Limited, and Close Brothers Finance plc reflects the solid capitalisation, ample liquidity and stable funding profile which mitigate negative pressures arising from the uncertainties related to the current macroeconomic slowdown and inflationary pressures which Moody's expects will affect small and medium sized corporates and the commercial real estate sector, both important segments for the group.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Close Brothers Group plc's and Close Brothers Limited's ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of the BCA driven by improved asset quality metrics and increased customer deposit funding. However, a rating upgrade is unlikely given Close Brothers Limited's and Close Brothers Group plc's exposure to certain cyclical sectors and the volatility of revenues inherent in the group's securities business.
Close Brothers Group plc's and Close Brothers Limited's ratings could be downgraded, following a downgrade of the BCA driven by pressures on profitability, lower levels of capitalisation, a deterioration of asset quality, continued above-system-average loan book growth, a material deviation in the group's strategy or a weakening of the currently sound risk management framework and processes.
The deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded because of a reduction in the volume of bail-in-able wholesale and institutional deposits and senior debt, which would increase their loss-given-failure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Close Brothers Group plc
Affirmations:
.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed, A2, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative
.... Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
..Issuer: Close Brothers Limited
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Aa2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
..Issuer: Close Brothers Finance plc
Affirmations:
.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
.... Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
