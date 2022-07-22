Moody's affirms all ratings of Equity Residential; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating of ERP Operating Limited Partnership, the operating subsidiary of Equity Residential (collectively "EQR"). In the same rating action, Moody's affirmed the operating's partnership's P-2 rating for its commercial paper program as well as the preferred stock of Equity Residential at Baa1. The rating outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation with a stable outlook reflects the REIT's strong credit quality, supported by its low leveraged balance sheet, strong liquidity/funding profile and its large high-quality multifamily property portfolio that is benefiting from favorable market conditions.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Issuer: ERP Operating Limited Partnership

Senior Unsecured Rating, affirmed at A3

Commercial Paper Program, affirmed at P-2

Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Equity Residential

Preferred Stock, affirmed at Baa1

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured credit profile for ERP Operating Limited Partnership incorporates the REIT's scale as the largest US apartment REIT, in terms of gross assets, strong credit metrics and healthy earnings from its premier class apartment portfolio. EQR's same property portfolio performance has proved resilient during COVID-19 global health care crisis and is benefiting from a fast recovery due to a surge in tenant demand/occupancy rates, landlord pricing power with controlled spending. This is partially counterbalanced by:1) pockets of lingered demand in some of its core markets; 2) regulatory policies (eviction moratoria, landlord-tenant regulations, rental caps) in some markets that have impeded revenue growth or rent collections. Further, there is the prospect of an eventual moderation in rent growth.

Supported by favorable market fundamentals, EQR posted strong operating performance due to increased pricing power, high occupancy levels, and steady internal cash flow generation in spite of lingering bad debt expense and rent deferments/abatements in the Southern California market, specifically Los Angeles. The REIT's physical occupancy rate rose to 96.9%, as of late May 2022, representing a rise of 50 basis points (bps) from 96.4% at year-end 2021, bolstered by the lowest turnover rates in company history. Tenant turnover declined 130 bps to 8.7% at first-quarter 2022 from same period last year, with the percentage of renewals at 60% at the end of Q1 2022. Entering into prime leasing season, positive momentum for the REIT is reflected in the improvement of its new lease and renewal spreads of 19.9% and 10.8% respectively (blended rate of 14.8% in May 2022, up from 15.3% and 11.9% (blended rate of 13.3%) at first quarter-end in 2022 and from 10.6% and 10.7% (blended rate of 10.7%) at year-end 2021.

Further, the REIT's balance sheet and financial flexibility is well-positioned with total debt plus preferred stock as a percentage of gross assets and net debt to EBITDA at approximately 29% and 5.6x (Moody's adjusted), respectively, for the trailing 12-month period ended on March 31, 2022, compared to 30% and 5.4x for the same period last year.

Equity Residential benefits from its strong liquidity and funding profile to meet its near-term commitments. The REIT's primary source of liquidity is its $2.5 billion revolver, which matures in November 2024 with a $750 million accordion feature. The company has a P-2 rated $1.0 billion domestic Commercial Paper ("CP") program, which has approximately $130 million outstanding, as of March 2022. The REIT's financial flexibility is further supported by a strong fixed charge coverage ratio in excess of 4.0x, providing ample buffer against rising interest expense, as well as large unencumbered asset pool at 86% of gross assets, at first quarter-end. We anticipate that the REIT will prudently manage its 2022-23 debt maturities, which represent approximately 21.6% of total outstanding debt, with a combination of cash on hand, internal cash flow from operations and net proceeds from asset sales.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Equity Residential will continue to maintain its operating profile, supported by its strong balance sheet and excellent liquidity/funding. Furthermore, we also anticipate that EQR will maintain, at a minimum, its current levels of operational and financial flexibility in order to adjust to any potential moderation in rent growth rates and/or volatility in its core markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement for EQR would be difficult and would be predicated upon an improvement and maintenance in the following credit metrics on a consistent basis: 1) total debt plus preferred stock as a percentage of gross assets below 30%; 2) net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA closer to 4.5x; 3) secured debt as a percentage of gross assets closer 5%; 4) maintain a strong liquidity profile and 4) a fixed charge coverage ratio above 4.5x.

Downward rating pressure would result from the following on a consistent basis: 1) total debt plus preferred stock as a percentage of gross assets closer to 40%; 2) net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA above 6.0x; 3) secured debt as a percentage of gross assets above 15%; 4) fixed charge coverage ratio below 4.0x and 5) a large and underfund development pipeline.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] is am apartment REIT committed to the acquisition, development and management of multifamily rental properties in high density, urban cities. As of April 26, 2022, EQR owned or had investments in 311 properties, consisting of over 80,500 apartment units, with an established presence in Southern California, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, Boston and Seattle, and a growing presence in expansionary markets in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

