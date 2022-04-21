Moody's affirms all ratings of Shizuoka Bank; outlook stable

Tokyo, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., including its long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A1. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Shizuoka Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain its strong loan quality and very strong capitalization, as well as strong liquidity over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are mitigated by the bank's weak, but stabilizing profitability.

The bank's strong loan quality is demonstrated by its consistently better average NPL ratio than other regional banks'. Shizuoka Bank's loan quality has not been materially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as the Japanese government's relief measures for local businesses have kept default rates among small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) low. Nevertheless, the bank's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain persistently high, because the trend would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

The potential increase in asset risk is offset by Shizuoka Bank's very strong capitalization, the strongest among rated Japanese regional banks'. Moody's expects the bank to maintain its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) or TCE ratio at 13% or above on a sustained basis, as the bank continues to accumulate retained earnings, while controlling its RWA growth.

Shizuoka Bank's liquidity remains strong, supported by its solid deposit franchise, given the bank's share of around 26% of its home market and low loan to deposit ratio of 83% as of the end of March 2021.

The bank's A1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from its a3 BCA, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) for Shizuoka Bank in times of stress, given that it is the largest bank in Shizuoka Prefecture and important to the local economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely because Shizuoka Bank's ratings are already at the same level as the Government of Japan's sovereign rating. Moody's would consider upgrading Shizuoka Bank's BCA if the bank improves its profitability on a sustained basis without significantly increasing risks.

A rating downgrade is possible if (1) the bank's TCE ratio declines below 13% on a sustained basis; (2) its profitability weakens because of substantially increasing credit costs or losses from its securities portfolio; (3) its asset quality materially deteriorates; (4) its liquidity weakens because of an increase in the bank's reliance on market funds or investments in less liquid assets; and (5) Japan's sovereign rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269895. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan with total consolidated assets of JPY14.7 trillion as of the end of December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed a3

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed a3

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A1, outlook remains stable

- Long-term issuer rating: affirmed A1, outlook remains stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed A1(cr)

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed P-1(cr)

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A1

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

- Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

