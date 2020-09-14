Moody's affirms all ratings on Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, TX's revenue bonds; outlook remains negative

Assigns A3 to Senior Lien Series 2020 (A&B) rev bonds and Baa1 to Second Lien Series 2020C bonds

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, TX's senior lien at A3, second lien at Baa1, junior lien at Baa2 and third lien at Baa3. Moody's has also assigned an A3 rating to the authority's combined amount of $73.7 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, and Taxable Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B, as well as a Baa1 rating to the $23.9 million Taxable Second Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation for all bonds reflects the current debt service restructuring, which provides near term debt service relief and a new Revenue Recycling Account in the flow of funds to capture excess pledged revenue making it available to repay debt service on all liens over the next four years. This new account increases bond holder protection over the next four years should revenues remain impacted by the pandemic over a longer period. Negatively, the Revenue Recycling Account terminates on June 15, 2024. However, in 2024, several of the authority's bonds are callable providing flexibility for the authority to restructure debt service obligations should pledged revenue remain depressed. In addition, the authority's stressed revenue outlook is conservative and include pledged revenue not returning to fiscal 2019 levels until after 2024. While the restructuring will only impact the senior and second lien, the authority will defease the junior lien fiscal 2021 and 2022 payments with available cash in the Debt Repayment Account, thereby eliminating the junior lien debt service requirements in fiscal 2021 and 2022. Even with the cash defeasance, the Debt Repayment Account will still have enough money for the authority to pursue a cash defeasance later for the fiscal 2023 payment should pledged revenue not improve.

The rating distinction between the senior lien, second lien, junior lien and third lien reflects the priority in the flow of funds with the third lien subordinate to the junior lien, the junior lien subordinate to the second lien and the second lien subordinate to the senior lien.

The third lien bonds are deeply subordinated in the flow of funds, and together with the junior lien bonds will require revenue growth for sum sufficient coverage. However, junior lien debt service is relatively modest in the next two to three years, and debt service repayment on the third lien does not begin until 2031; a key consideration in the rating affirmation. Also, some of the credit constraints regarding revenue growth is offset by legal provisions which require the early redemption of future debt. The authority has used this provision in the past and expresses commitment to continue to use the provision once pledged revenue performance improves. This provision and the authority's demonstrated willingness to use it, also remains a key consideration in the rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact of the crisis on Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, TX because of the significantly weakened pledged revenue performance given the impact on travel and tourism related revenue.

Fundamentally, the economic strength of the area is strong and diversified with solid growth. Harris County (Aaa stable), home to the City of Houston (Aa3 stable) enjoys a global economy anchored by the energy sector although healthcare, transportation and logistics and tourism are also key drivers. The economic strength has historically allowed pledged revenue to remain stable allowing debt service coverage to be satisfactory. Additional considerations include adequate legal covenants. The authority also continues to maintain a series by series debt service reserve fund that is funded with a combination of cash and surety policies. The Series 2020 bonds will be funded with surety policies for the senior lien and cash for the second lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the unprecedented weakening in pledged revenue stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty it casts on the trajectory of pledged revenue over the next several months and possibly well into the next one to two years. While the authority's revenue assumptions are conservative and the inclusion of a Revenue Recycling Account over the next four years improves bond holder protection, the authority is solely dependent on pledged revenue for debt repayment with extremely limited liquidity. These factors combined with sustained weak economic and financial conditions and an uncertain path to recovery continues to weigh on the credit profile. Sustained decline with narrow debt service coverage beyond anticipated levels could result in further downward rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Economic recovery driving growth in pledged revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Persistent economic weakness resulting in inability of pledged revenue to recovery further reducing the ability to pay debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the Trust Estate which receives revenues from a 2% city and county-wide hotel occupancy tax (HOT), 5% on short term motor vehicle rental tax (MVRT), and $4.6 million in annual payments received from the Houston Astros until 2029.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund and restructure certain principal and interest payments to provide near term debt service relief and provide additional flexibility for debt service repayment over the next four years.

PROFILE

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (the "Authority") was created by concurrent orders adopted in July 1997 by the Commissioners Court of Harris County, Texas (the "County"), and the City Council of the City of Houston, Texas, (the "City"), which, as amended, became effective September 1, 1997. The Authority is a political subdivision of the State of Texas, organized as a sport and community venue district under Chapters 334 and 335 of the Texas Local Government Code (the "Act"). The Authority was created for the public purpose of planning, acquiring, establishing, developing, marketing, constructing or renovating one or more venue projects. The county's estimated population is about 4.7 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Nichols

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

