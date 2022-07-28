Moody's affirms and upgrades ratings in Polaris 2020-1 plc

London, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of four notes in Polaris 2020-1 plc. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance and the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

....GBP294.6M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP21.2M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP12.3M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP7.1M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....GBP5.3M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2021 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

....GBP3.5M Class F Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Oct 20, 2021 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) and MILAN CE assumptions due to better than expected collateral performance and increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has been better than previously expected. 90 days plus arrears as a percentage of current balance stands at 1.75% up from 1.2% as at our last rating action, with pool factor of 64.97%.

There are no recorded losses since closing.

Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 1.95% as a percentage of original pool balance from 3.6% due to the improving performance. This corresponds to an expected loss as a percentage of current pool balance of 3.0%.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE assumption to 13.5% from 15%.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction. Moody's also notes that on and after the step-up date in September 2023, the notes will benefit from a turbo feature, whereby any available excess spread will be used to sequentially redeem their principal.

The credit enhancement for Classes C, D, E and F Notes increased to 10.8%, 7.7%, 5.4% and 3.9% respectively, from 7.8%, 5.6%, 3.9% and 2.8% since the last rating action in October 2021.

Moody's also considered how the liquidity available in the transaction supports the ratings of the notes. The transaction benefits from an amortising liquidity reserve fund, which provides liquidity for the Class A Notes only. The junior notes do not benefit from any reserve fund and rely on the principal to pay interest mechanism, which is in itself limited in certain circumstances, to support timely payments of interest. As such, Moody's has applied a financial disruption risk cap to the Class B and Class C Notes at Aa2 (sf).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (ii) an increase in available credit enhancement; (iii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iv) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in sovereign risk; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (iii) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

