Moody's affirms and upgrades ratings in two Together Asset Backed Securitisation RMBS transactions

London, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of six notes in Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance and increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Issuer: Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc

....GBP 262.3M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 14.9M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP 13.3M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....GBP 19.9M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....GBP 5M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC

....GBP 290.97M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 23.79M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP 14.64M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 9.15M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....GBP 9.15M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) and MILAN CE assumptions due to better than expected collateral performance and increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of both transactions has been better than previously expected. 90 days plus arrears as a percentage of current balance in Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC are currently standing at 2.58% and 2.07% respectively, up from 2.17% and 1.23% last year, with pool factor at 51% and 66% respectively. Both deals have no losses since closing.

Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption as a percentage of original pool balance to 2.05% for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and to 3.05% for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC, from 4.24% and 5.33% respectively.

This corresponds to an expected loss as a percentage of current pool balance of 3.99% for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and of 4.62% for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE assumption for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC to 18.0% from 22.0%.

Moody's updated the MILAN CE due to the Minimum Expected Loss Multiple, a floor defined in Moody's methodology for rating EMEA RMBS transactions.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortisation and fully funded non-amortising reserve funds led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC. Both transactions benefit from a dual ledger reserve structure, where the first ledger is dedicated to provide liquidity solely for the Class A Notes, whereas the second ledger is available for all the Notes including Class A Notes. The dual reserve fund amounts are non amortising in both securitisations. The allocation between the two ledgers is now fixed until the legal maturity date. The second ledger, which currently amounts to circa GBP 5m and GBP 8m respectively for Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc and Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC, is available to cover shortfalls in interest payments on all the Notes, as well as to cure a principal deficiency ledger recorded on the Notes.

The credit enhancement for Classes C, D and E in Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2019-1 plc increased to 29.8%, 17.3%, 14.4% from 21.3%, 12.7%, 10.5% since the last rating action in September 2021.

The credit enhancement for Classes C, D and E in Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2020-1 PLC increased to 19.7%, 15.9%, 12.1% from 15.7%, 12.6%, 9.6% since the last rating action in September 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lam Tran Ngoc

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Olga Gekht

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

