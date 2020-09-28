Moody's affirms at A1 Beaumont, TX's W&S junior lien revenue bonds

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating on the City of Beaumont, TX Water and Sewer Enterprise's junior lien revenue bonds. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding priority lien revenue bonds and assigned a A1 rating to the system's upcoming sales of $38.2 million Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $13.3 million Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B. All of the utility's priority lien revenue bonds will be refunded with this issuance, and the junior lien bonds will become the effective priority lien. Post-sale, the utility will have $214 million of junior lien revenue obligations outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa3 priority lien and A1 junior lien rating reflects the full refunding of the outstanding priority lien revenue bonds effectively raising the junior lien bonds to the priority status; the existing priority lien is closed. Once all senior lien debt is refunded, the remaining debt will carry weaker legal provisions, such as a springing debt service reserve and open loop, key considerations in the affirmation of the A1. Further, the A1 reflects debt service coverage levels and cash reserves that are currently adequate, but remain below national medians. The customer base and local economy is stable, anchored by established oil and gas companies, as well as a large university. Beaumont is exposed to severe weather events given its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Beaumont's enterprise system. Officials report they have not seen a material increase in delinquencies, and fiscal 2020's actual performance is in line with budgeted expectations. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the system changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's generally does not assign outlooks with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved reserve position

-Increased debt service coverage

-Moderation of the debt ratio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant reduction to reserves

-Narrowing of debt service coverage

-Material leveraging of pledged revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligations of the City, payable, both as to principal and interest, solely from and secured by a subordinate lien on and pledge of the Net Revenues (hereinafter defined) of the City's waterworks and sanitary sewer system (the "System"), subject and subordinate to the pledge of the Net Revenues securing deposits into the special funds created with respect to the City's Prior Lien Bonds (hereinafter defined). The City has covenanted that it will not issue any additional indebtedness on a parity with the Prior Lien Bonds or create or issue evidence of indebtedness for any purpose possessing a lien on the Net Revenues of the System superior to that possessed by the Bonds or any Additional Parity Bonds (hereinafter defined), but the City has reserved the right to issue additional obligations that are secured by a lien on the Net Revenues of the System that is on a parity with or subordinate to the lien securing the Bonds as determined by the City at its discretion.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the series 2020A bonds will fund various capital improvements, such as water and sewer system rehab, as well as refund series 2010B. Proceeds from the series 2020B bonds will be used to refund series 2012 in full.

PROFILE

The City of Beaumont is located in Jefferson County (Aa2). The city has one of the world's largest refining and petrochemical complexes, and Beaumont ranks as the fifth largest Texas port in total ship tonnage handled. The city is located approximately 35 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico on the banks of the Neches River, and estimated population is just shy of 120,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Correia

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Orlie Prince

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

