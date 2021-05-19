Moody's affirms card complete Service Bank AG's Baa1 deposit ratings, maintains negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed card complete Service
Bank AG's (card complete) Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term
deposit ratings. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed
card complete's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba1 and its
Adjusted BCA at baa3. The outlook on card complete's long-term
deposit ratings remains negative.
For a list of all affected ratings and rating inputs, please refer
to the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
Moody's affirmation of card complete's BCA at ba1 reflects
the bank's weakened solvency profile in 2020, balanced by the rating
agency's expectation of a recovery in profits in 2021. The
affirmation also takes into account the franchise strengthening measures
which will be implemented following a management change which are intended
to improve card complete's business model resilience. The
affirmation further reflects strong ongoing support for card complete's
liquidity profile, including funding stemming from its parent bank
UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA, deposits A3 stable/senior unsecured
Baa1 stable, BCA baa2).
As a card issuer and payment network operator, card complete is
highly dependent on fees generated from the processing of payment transactions.
Moody's believes that the challenging environment associated with
the outbreak of the coronavirus caused a decline in fee income because
of the lower volume of processed payment transactions, largely driven
by effects of lockdowns on the travelling and tourism sector, which
impairs the bank's profitability.
In addition, Moody's believes that card complete's business
model is challenged by the rising competitive pressures from alternative
payment solutions, including digital payments or debit cards.
To strengthen its competitive positioning, Moody's believes
that card complete needs to invest into its digital network and restructure
subsidiaries which are part of its group-wide payment services.
These challenges for card complete's business model are also reflected
in a meaningful increase in depreciation at the level of UBA, following
the classification of its stake in card complete as "held for use" from
"held for sale" [1].
card complete's BCA remains constrained by significant concentration risks,
which mainly arise from intra-group exposures and inter-dependencies,
including asset-related risks because lending risks are largely
assumed by card complete's issuing partner banks and shield it from meaningful
credit risks. Further, Moody's continues to factor
in card complete's narrow business model as leading Austrian card
issuer and merchant acquirer, which implies a lack of business diversification.
-- AFFIRMATION OF THE ADJUSTED BCA
The affirmation of card complete's baa3 Adjusted BCA reflects a
high likelihood of support from its major shareholder UBA, leading
to a one-notch uplift from the BCA. Moody's increased
the affiliate support assumption to high from moderate following the cancellation
of its owners' plan to dispose card complete. The rating
agency's high support assumption now reflects card complete's
strong integration into its parent bank's risk management and includes
UBA's requirement to maintain card complete's adequate risk
bearing capacity.
-- AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of card complete's deposit ratings reflects the
affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA, as well as
the unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
The rating agency continues to expect card complete to be resolved alongside
UBA in a resolution scenario, and therefore applies the result of
UBA's LGF analysis to card complete.
For card complete, Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results in two
notches of rating uplift for deposits and the low government support assumption
results in no further rating uplift.
-- OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE
The negative outlook on card complete's long-term deposit
ratings reflects the bank's ongoing profitability challenges,
which the rating agency believes the bank can only restore over time,
as transaction volumes will only gradually recover from the pandemic-driven
decline, while margin and competitive pressure from alternative
payment solutions will prevail.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of card complete's ratings would require an upgrade of
its BCA, which requires a substantially more diversified business
model, including the reduction of concentration risks which arise
from funding, loan guarantees and merchant acquisition volume,
as well as higher capitalization and profitability and sustainably higher
liquidity.
Downward pressure could be exerted on card complete's deposit ratings
as a result of a downgrade of the BCA of either card complete or UBA,
or a shift of UBA's liability structure to bail-in-remote
instruments, which could result in lower rating uplift from Moody's
Advanced LGF analysis.
Albeit presently unlikely, a sale of card complete would have negative
implications on the rating agency's assumptions around affiliate support
presently provided by UBA and the inclusion of card complete in UBA's
resolution perimeter and therefore card complete's ratings.
Downward pressure on card complete's BCA could develop as a result of
a sustained impaired profitability, or an overall weakening of the
bank's combined liquidity profile.
Should card complete fail to restore its long-term profitability,
its BCA could be downgraded, which could potentially lead Moody's
to reconsider the bank's integration within UBA's resolution
perimeter. In such a situation, the probability of card complete
defaulting ahead of its parent would increase, leading to a standalone
resolution of card complete, outside of its parent. This
could possibly lead to a multi-notch downgrade of card complete's
long-term deposits.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: card complete Service Bank AG
..Affirmations:
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
at ba1
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed at baa3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed at A3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed at P-2(cr)
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed at Baa1, outlook remains
Negative
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings
(Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed at P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), affirmed at A3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), affirmed at P-2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Unicredit Bank Austria AG Annual Report 16-Mar-2021
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Swen Metzler, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454