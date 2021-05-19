Moody's affirms card complete Service Bank AG's Baa1 deposit ratings, maintains negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed card complete Service Bank AG's (card complete) Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term deposit ratings. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed card complete's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba1 and its Adjusted BCA at baa3. The outlook on card complete's long-term deposit ratings remains negative.

For a list of all affected ratings and rating inputs, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

Moody's affirmation of card complete's BCA at ba1 reflects the bank's weakened solvency profile in 2020, balanced by the rating agency's expectation of a recovery in profits in 2021. The affirmation also takes into account the franchise strengthening measures which will be implemented following a management change which are intended to improve card complete's business model resilience. The affirmation further reflects strong ongoing support for card complete's liquidity profile, including funding stemming from its parent bank UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA, deposits A3 stable/senior unsecured Baa1 stable, BCA baa2).

As a card issuer and payment network operator, card complete is highly dependent on fees generated from the processing of payment transactions. Moody's believes that the challenging environment associated with the outbreak of the coronavirus caused a decline in fee income because of the lower volume of processed payment transactions, largely driven by effects of lockdowns on the travelling and tourism sector, which impairs the bank's profitability.

In addition, Moody's believes that card complete's business model is challenged by the rising competitive pressures from alternative payment solutions, including digital payments or debit cards. To strengthen its competitive positioning, Moody's believes that card complete needs to invest into its digital network and restructure subsidiaries which are part of its group-wide payment services.

These challenges for card complete's business model are also reflected in a meaningful increase in depreciation at the level of UBA, following the classification of its stake in card complete as "held for use" from "held for sale" [1].

card complete's BCA remains constrained by significant concentration risks, which mainly arise from intra-group exposures and inter-dependencies, including asset-related risks because lending risks are largely assumed by card complete's issuing partner banks and shield it from meaningful credit risks. Further, Moody's continues to factor in card complete's narrow business model as leading Austrian card issuer and merchant acquirer, which implies a lack of business diversification.

-- AFFIRMATION OF THE ADJUSTED BCA

The affirmation of card complete's baa3 Adjusted BCA reflects a high likelihood of support from its major shareholder UBA, leading to a one-notch uplift from the BCA. Moody's increased the affiliate support assumption to high from moderate following the cancellation of its owners' plan to dispose card complete. The rating agency's high support assumption now reflects card complete's strong integration into its parent bank's risk management and includes UBA's requirement to maintain card complete's adequate risk bearing capacity.

-- AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of card complete's deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA, as well as the unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. The rating agency continues to expect card complete to be resolved alongside UBA in a resolution scenario, and therefore applies the result of UBA's LGF analysis to card complete.

For card complete, Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results in two notches of rating uplift for deposits and the low government support assumption results in no further rating uplift.

-- OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

The negative outlook on card complete's long-term deposit ratings reflects the bank's ongoing profitability challenges, which the rating agency believes the bank can only restore over time, as transaction volumes will only gradually recover from the pandemic-driven decline, while margin and competitive pressure from alternative payment solutions will prevail.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of card complete's ratings would require an upgrade of its BCA, which requires a substantially more diversified business model, including the reduction of concentration risks which arise from funding, loan guarantees and merchant acquisition volume, as well as higher capitalization and profitability and sustainably higher liquidity.

Downward pressure could be exerted on card complete's deposit ratings as a result of a downgrade of the BCA of either card complete or UBA, or a shift of UBA's liability structure to bail-in-remote instruments, which could result in lower rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Albeit presently unlikely, a sale of card complete would have negative implications on the rating agency's assumptions around affiliate support presently provided by UBA and the inclusion of card complete in UBA's resolution perimeter and therefore card complete's ratings.

Downward pressure on card complete's BCA could develop as a result of a sustained impaired profitability, or an overall weakening of the bank's combined liquidity profile.

Should card complete fail to restore its long-term profitability, its BCA could be downgraded, which could potentially lead Moody's to reconsider the bank's integration within UBA's resolution perimeter. In such a situation, the probability of card complete defaulting ahead of its parent would increase, leading to a standalone resolution of card complete, outside of its parent. This could possibly lead to a multi-notch downgrade of card complete's long-term deposits.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: card complete Service Bank AG

..Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at baa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed at A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed at P-2(cr)

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed at Baa1, outlook remains Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed at P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), affirmed at A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), affirmed at P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Unicredit Bank Austria AG Annual Report 16-Mar-2021

