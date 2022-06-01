Moody's affirms deposit and issuer ratings of Tesco Personal Finance plc; outlook stable

London, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Tesco Personal Finance plc's (Tesco Bank) Baa1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit and its long-term local currency issuer ratings. The outlook on these ratings remains stable. Moody's also affirmed the bank's Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr), its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa1, as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1. At the same time Moody's affirmed Tesco Bank's Prime-2 short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, Prime-2 short-term local-currency issuer rating and CRRs.

Furthermore, Moody's affirmed Tesco Personal Finance Group plc's (TPFG), the holding company of Tesco Bank, long-term local- and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa1 and its short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Prime-2. The outlook on the long-term issuer ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT, ISSUER RATINGS, CRR AND CR ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of Tesco Bank's deposit and issuer ratings follows the affirmation of the bank's BCA and unchanged moderate loss-given-failure under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in no uplift from the

Adjusted BCA. Moody's incorporates a high likelihood of support from Tesco Plc (Baa3, stable) and a low likelihood of systemic support from the UK government, both of which result in no additional rating uplift.

The affirmation of the CRR follows the affirmation of Tesco Bank's BCA; and unchanged moderate loss-given-failure under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, resulting in no uplift from the Adjusted BCA and (3) a low probability of government support.

The affirmation of the CR Assessment follows the affirmation of Tesco Bank's BCA while continuing to be positioned one notch above the Adjusted BCA. The CR Assessment is driven by the banks' Adjusted BCA and by the amount of subordinated instruments likely to shield counterparty obligations from losses.

The affirmation of the long-term issuer ratings of TPFG reflects: (1) the affirmation of Tesco Bank's BCA; (2) the results of Moody's' Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, implying that holders of structurally subordinated senior unsecured debt issued by TPFG would face moderate loss-given-failure, resulting in no uplift from Tesco Bank's Adjusted BCA; and (3) a low probability of government support.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of Tesco Bank's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's: (1) strong risk-weighted capital and leverage metrics; (2) strengthened profitability and (3) solid and diversified retail franchise supported by the Tesco brand and its wide customer distribution network and most recently by the acquisition of Ageas UK Limited's stake in "Tesco Underwriting" (TU), previously a joint venture between the two entities. These strengths are balanced against a loan book which will remain dominated by unsecured lending and inflationary pressures that will erode households' confidence, purchasing power and overall economic activity elevating asset risk.

At end February 2022, the bank had a 2.9% problem loan ratio, which Moody's expects to slightly increase over the next 12-18 months due to inflationary pressures and the seasoning of new lending. Under Moody's definition, Tesco Bank's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) was a solid 22.3% on a fully loaded basis and its leverage ratio was strong at TCE to Tangible Assets of 15.6% at the end of February 2022, providing very strong loss absorption to the higher risk unsecured lending. Tesco Bank's profitability is good, reporting net income to tangible assets of 1.5% for the year ending February 2022. Moody's expects the bank's profitability to moderate compared to financial year ending February 2022, due to the absence of provision write-backs, but to remain strong supported by new lending, an increase in interest earning balances, a recovery in travel money purchases and ATM fees and higher insurance income from TU. The improved level and diversification of earnings resulted in Tesco Bank's financial profile improving by a notch to a3 from baa1.

Tesco Bank has very strong brand and customer linkages with Tesco Plc, which provides a strong and wide customer distribution network for the bank. This elevates correlation risks with its parent company. Moody's therefore continues to constrain the level of Tesco Bank's BCA to two notches above the long-term issuer rating of Tesco Plc, resulting in a BCA of baa1 despite the a3 financial profile of the bank.

RATIONALE FOR MAINTAINING STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's combined solvency and liquidity metrics will on a forward-looking basis remain in line with its current standalone assessment. Furthermore, the stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on Tesco Plc's long term issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Tesco Bank's deposit and issuer ratings could be upgraded because of: (1) an upgrade of its BCA due to improvement in the financial indicators of the bank resulting from an increase of its solvency and liquidity standing concurrent with an upgrade of its parent's long-term issuer rating; or (2) the issuance of a large amount of senior unsecured or subordinated bail-in-able debt by the bank or by its holding company. Currently, Tesco Bank's baa1 BCA is constrained by the weaker credit standing of its parent, as it is capped at the limit of two notches above Tesco Plc's Baa3 long-term issuer rating Moody's allows. The upgrade of the BCA also depends on an upgrade of Tesco Plc's issuer rating.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded as a result of: (1) a deterioration in asset quality beyond Moody's expectations; (2) high credit growth not supported by organic capital generation, leading to a material decline in capital ratios; and/or (3) a significant deterioration in its liquidity and funding metrics. Having said that, a notch weakening in Tesco Bank's financial profile will not impact the BCA of the bank given that it is currently constrained by the weak credit standing of its parent. A downgrade of Tesco Plc could result in a downgrade of the bank's BCA.

A lower BCA would likely lead to a downgrade in all ratings. The ratings could also be downgraded should senior unsecured debt decline relative to the bank's total balance sheet, resulting in higher loss-given-failure for senior depositors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Tesco Personal Finance plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed P-2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Tesco Personal Finance Group plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arif Bekiroglu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

