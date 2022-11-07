Moody's affirms deposit ratings of Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank, issuer ratings of SCB X; downgrades BCAs of Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank

Singapore, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 long-term deposit and (P)Baa1 long-term senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL), KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBank) and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB), as well as the Baa2 long-term issuer ratings of SCB X Public Company Limited (SCB X), the holding company of SCB.

The rating affirmations reflect the banks' strong capitalization and liquidity, good profitability, as well as Moody's expectation of support from the Government of Thailand (Baa1 stable) for the banks in times of need.

Moody's has also downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of KBank and SCB to baa2 from baa1, reflecting the structural challenges to their asset quality and profitability that are exacerbated by the slow economic recovery in Thailand. Moody's has also downgraded KBank's foreign-currency subordinate MTN program rating to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3 and its foreign-currency preferred stock non-cumulative MTN program rating to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1.

The rating outlooks for BBL, KBank, SCB and SCB X, where applicable, are stable.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL471095 for the list of affected credit ratings. This list is an integral part of this press release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect Moody's expectation that the uncertain global economic conditions, coupled with structural domestic challenges, will create headwinds for the recovery of Thai banks.

The affirmation of BBL's Baa1 deposit ratings and baa1 BCA reflects the bank's robust and above-average loan-loss coverage, which will mitigate asset-quality risks due to the economic and structural challenges in Thailand. In addition, BBL's asset quality will be less vulnerable to domestic economic conditions when compared with the other Thai banks because of its focus on corporate banking and strong progress in overseas expansion.

Moody's also expects BBL's profitability and capitalization to improve gradually over the next 12-18 months, supported by growing contribution from its more profitable subsidiary Bank Permata Tbk (P.T.) (Baa2 stable, ba1) and the rising interest-rate environment.

The affirmation of KBank's and SCB's Baa1 deposit ratings reflects one notch of government support uplift from the banks' baa2 BCAs. Moody's assumes that the probability of government support will be very high in times of need, taking into consideration the large market shares of these banks and their designations as domestic systemically important banks by the local central bank.

The downgrade of KBank's and SCB's BCA to baa2 from baa1 reflects Moody's expectation that their asset risks will stay elevated in 2023 because of vulnerabilities in the form of restructured loans and the retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) segments, which remain hampered by high debt leverage and eroded cash buffers.

Moody's also expects the profitability of KBank and SCB to remain below pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because of elevated credit costs, weak consumer banking growth, as well as modest expansion of their net interest margins.

The affirmation of SCB X's Baa2 ratings incorporates the fundamental credit strength of SCB and one notch of support uplift based on Moody's assumption of a moderate probability of government support. The assumption takes into consideration SCB X's strong linkages to SCB, which is systemically important to Thailand's financial system.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the deposit ratings of BBL, KBank and SCB because they are already at the same level as Thailand's sovereign rating. Similarly, an upgrade of BBL's BCA is unlikely because it is also at the same level as the sovereign rating. However, Moody's could upgrade the BCAs of KBank and SCB over the next 12-18 months if the banks' restructured loans and credit costs decline substantially.

Moody's could downgrade BBL's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is downgraded by more than one notch. Moody's could downgrade BBL's BCA over the next 12-18 months if the bank's profitability and capitalization do not improve, or if its loan-loss coverage ratio declines substantially. Moody's could also downgrade the BCAs and deposit ratings of KBank and SCB if their problem loan ratios rise above 5% and lead to a material deterioration in their profitability and capitalization.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bangkok, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited and SCB X Public Company Limited reported total assets of THB4.4 trillion, THB4.2 trillion and THB3.4 trillion respectively, as of 30 September 2022.

