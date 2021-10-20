Moody's affirms deposit ratings of three Romanian banks and changes outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term deposit ratings of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) and Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. (BCR) as well as the Baa1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Raiffeisen Bank SA (RBRO). The rating agency changed the outlook on these ratings to stable from negative.

The rating actions follow Moody's decision to affirm the Government of Romania's Baa3 long-term issuer ratings and change the outlook to stable from negative (please see "Moody's changes Romania's outlook to stable; affirms Baa3 rating", https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_455848).

All other ratings and rating inputs of BRD, BCR and RBRO were unaffected by today's rating actions.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL456626 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the banks' deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings - where applicable - and the change in the outlook to stable is driven by the change in the Government of Romania's outlook to stable, and reflects Moody's opinion about the significant risk correlations between a bank and the country it operates in. More specifically, deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings are typically constrained at two notches above the sovereign bond rating, reflecting the agency's view that the expected loss of rated bank instruments is unlikely to be significantly below that of the sovereign's own debt.

All three banks -- BRD, BCR and RBRO -- have an Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3 and benefit from two additional notches of rating uplift, resulting from the application of our Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. The banks' deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings - where applicable - are therefore already positioned two notches above the sovereign rating, with their stable outlooks aligned with the sovereign outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the banks' ratings is subject to an upgrade of the government bond rating in combination with (1) an upgrade of the banks' Adjusted BCA following improving financial profiles, or (2) a material shift in the banks' liability structure that result in a larger loss-absorbing buffer for depositors and a higher notching uplift under our LGF analysis.

Any deterioration in the creditworthiness of Romania would exert downward pressure on the banks' ratings. In addition, the banks could be downgraded if their financial profiles weaken leading to a downgrade of their BCAs and Adjusted BCAs.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings.

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

