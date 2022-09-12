Moody's affirms e-netz Suedhessen's rating; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term senior secured debt rating of e-netz Suedhessen AG (e-netz), a distribution system operator (DSO) of electricity and gas grids in the Rhine-Main-Neckar region of Germany. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that e-netz's credit profile will remain strong, underpinned by (1) stable and predictable cash flows generated by monopoly energy distribution operations and (2) a strong financial profile, as evidenced by funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of 19.7% and net debt to fixed assets of 46%, respectively, both in 2021. While Moody's anticipates a decline in the company's ratio of FFO/net debt over the coming years to the low teens in percentage terms, driven primarily by a lower equity return on the company's regulated asset base in the next regulatory period which starts in 2023 for gas and in 2024 for electricity, gearing will likely remain within a range of 50-55%. Holders of e-netz's €320 million 6.125% bond due 2041 further benefit from the bond covenant package which contains certain financial covenants and only allows an increase of debt subject to any new lender entering into an intercreditor agreement with existing bondholders.

The financial metrics of e-netz are consistent with a stronger credit profile but the Baa2 rating remains constrained by the weaker credit quality of the wider ENTEGA group. e-netz is more than 90% directly and indirectly owned by ENTEGA AG, the parent company of one of the largest regional integrated utility groups in Germany and owner of municipal concessions which allow e-netz the use of public property for its infrastructure installations. e-netz is exposed to ENTEGA's credit risk through the concession ownership and a profit-and-loss transfer agreement.

ENTEGA is a leading supplier of energy, heating, water, waste and telecommunications services in its home region, partly through a public mandate, and also owns, develops and operates a number of onshore wind farms and solar parks in Germany. The company has also ownership stakes in gas-fired thermal plants and an offshore wind park and plans to invest significantly in fiber infrastructure and renewable plants over the coming years. Given that the generation and supply businesses leave ENTEGA exposed to commodity market prices, Moody's views ENTEGA's consolidated business risk as comparatively weaker than that of e-netz and expects the company's financial metrics to deteriorate from current levels, expressed as FFO/net debt of some 19% in 2021, as a result of mostly debt-funded capital spending.

Given the wider ENTEGA group's importance as energy and infrastructure provider for Darmstadt and the surrounding region, Moody's in its assessment of ENTEGA's credit quality also takes into account ENTEGA's 95% ownership by the City of Darmstadt and other municipalities.

RATIONALE FOR A STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance will be aligned with regulatory parameters and that it will maintain a robust financial profile, notwithstanding lower equity returns in the forthcoming regulatory period.

The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the current consolidated credit quality of the wider ENTEGA group will be sustained despite the planned large capital investments, such that the consolidated group will be able to exhibit FFO to net debt at least in the low teens and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt at least in the high single digits (both in percentage terms).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the expected weakening of the financial profile of the wider ENTEGA group, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term. The rating could be considered for an upgrade if the consolidated credit profile of the wider ENTEGA group were to improve sustainably. In considering any rating upgrade, the rating agency would also take into account the group's track record of a sustained balanced dividend and financial policy.

Conversely, the rating of e-netz could be downgraded if the consolidated credit quality of the wider ENTEGA group were to deteriorate sustainedly below current levels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

e-netz Suedhessen AG is the owner of a regional electricity and gas distribution network in the Rhein-Main-Neckar region of Germany. It is a subsidiary of ENTEGA AG, the largest municipal infrastructure service provider in that region and Neckar, and one of the largest municipal utilities in Germany. The wider ENTEGA group provides energy (generation, distribution and supply to end customers), heating and water and waste management services to some 600,000 customers. In 2021 e-netz reported €385.5 million revenues and a net profit of €18.5 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mark Remshardt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

