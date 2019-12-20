Moody's affirms eight CMBS classes of JPMCC 2018-PHH

Approximately $329 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight
classes of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2018-PHH,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-PHH.
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)
Cl. HRR, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Aug 7,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Cl. X-CP*, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on
Aug 7, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has affirmed the ratings on seven P&I classes due to the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), being
within acceptable ranges. The rating on the IO class, Class
X-CP, is affirmed based on the credit quality of its reference
classes.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns, an increase in defeasance or an improvement
in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies used in
rating interest-only classes were " Moody's Approach to Rating
Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the list
of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are
interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 16, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased to approximately $329
million from approximately $333 million at securitization due to
annual principal paydown from 25% of excess cash flow. The
securitization is backed by a single floating-rate loan collateralized
by the borrower's fee simple interest in the Palmer House Hilton.
The 24-story, 1,642 guestroom property is located in
the central business district of Chicago, IL, one block west
of Millennium Park and Michigan Avenue. The interest only loan's
final maturity date (including three one-year extension options)
is in June 2023. There is an approximately $94 million of
mezzanine debt held outside of the trust.
The property was completed in 1925 and is part of a larger mixed-use
complex that includes non-collateral space consisting of 57,000
square feet (SF) of ground-floor retail space, a 13-story
office building and the attached valet parking garage. The hotel
amenities include food and beverage outlets, fitness facility,
full-service spa and 130,000 SF of meeting space.
The property's net cash flow (NCF) for the trailing twelve month period
ending June 2019 was $27.6 million compared to $36.6
million at securitization. The decline in NCF is noteworthy;
however, the Chicago market has experienced a large increase in
new supply and softening market conditions. We will continue to
monitor for any further changes and trends for the property. Moody's
stabilized NCF is $28.4 million, the same as securitization.
Moody's stressed LTV and stressed DSCR for the first mortgage are 122%
and 0.93X, respectively. The trust has not incurred
any losses or interest shortfalls as of the current distribution date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
