Moody's affirms eight CMBS classes of MSBAM 2016-C28

Approximately $643 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2016-C28, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C28 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 17, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the two IO classes were affirmed based on their credit quality of its referenced class.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 17.9% to $784.8 million from $955.6 million at securitization. The pooled certificates are collateralized by 38 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 59.3% of the pool. One loan, constituting 11.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Five loans, constituting 11.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 21 at Moody's last review.

Seven loans, constituting 15.1% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool with a loss. Two loans, constituting 9.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Princeton South Corporate Center Loan ($46.0 million – 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by two 4-story Class A office buildings comprised of 267,426 square feet (SF) located in Trenton, New Jersey. The loan transferred to the special servicer in February 2022 due to imminent monetary default. Foreclosure was filed in April 2022 and a receiver was appointed in June 2022. The properties were 59% leased as of September 2022, compared to 76% in September 2021 and 81% in December 2020. The decline in occupancy has caused a significant drop in net operating income (NOI). A March 2022 appraisal valued the property 60% lower than at securitization and 37% below the outstanding loan balance. As of the January 2023 remittance date, the loan has accrued approximately $2.1 million in loan advances and the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of $20.4 million.

The other specially serviced loan is the DoubleTree by Hilton – Cleveland, OH Loan ($25.9 million – 3.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 17-story, 379-room full-service hotel located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The loan has been in special servicing since October 2019 and foreclosure complaint was filed and a receiver has been appointed. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date and as of the January 2023 remittance date, the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of $9.8 million.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the Navy League Building loan (7.4% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 190,926 SF, 7-story Class A office building located in the Central Business District (CBD) of downtown Arlington, Virginia and has been on the watchlist since January 2021 due to the low occupancy and DSCR. As of September 2022, the property was 60% occupied and the NOI DSCR was 0.78x.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $57 million loss for the specially serviced and troubled loans (a 44% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 96% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 73% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 123% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22.9% to the most recently available NOI. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.44X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.42X and 0.88X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Penn Square Mall Loan ($90.0 million - 11.5% of the pool), which represents a portion (Note A-1B) of a $310.0 million mortgage loan. Notes A-1B and A-1C are pari passu in rights of payment with each other and with Note A-1A ($206.5 million), and collectively will be senior in right of payment to Note A-2 ($103.5 million). The loan is sponsored by Simon Property Group and secured by an approximately 777,300 SF of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, approximately five miles from the CBD. The property is subject to a ground lease with a lease expiration in September 2060. Non-collateral anchors at the property are Macy's (160,000 SF) and J.C. Penney (125,000 SF) and the collateral anchors include Dillard's West (170,609 SF) and Dillard's East (132,528 SF). As of September 2022, the total mall was 92% occupied, the same as in December 2021 and compared to 94% in December 2020. The loan is current through its January 2023 payment date and is interest-only through its entire term with an NOI DSCR of 2.33X as of September 2022. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 20.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Ellenton Premium Outlets Loan ($71.2 million – 9.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $178.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 476,500 SF, open-air outlet shopping center located in Ellenton, Florida, approximately 20 miles north of Sarasota. The collateral is comprised of seven, single-story buildings leased to a mix national and local tenants. As of June 2022, the property was 82% occupied, the same as at year-end 2021. The property has faced moderate declines in revenue and NOI since 2019 and the annualized June 2022 NOI was 6% below the NOI in 2019. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and the NOI DSCR was 2.28X as of June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 94% and 1.04x at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Princeton Pike Corporate Center Loan ($49.6 million – 6.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $129 million mortgage loan and is also encumbered with a $17.0 million mezzanine note. The loan is secured by eight, Class B suburban office buildings totaling approximately 809,500 SF located in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in April 2021, a loan modification was executed in September 2021 and the loan returned to the master servicer in December 2021. The loan modification included an extension of the interest-only period through loan maturity. The property's NOI has declined moderately since securitization and the annualized September 2022 NOI was 12% below securitization levels. As of September 2022, the property was 75% occupied and the NOI DSCR was 1.81x. The loan is current as of the January 2023 remittance date and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 139% and 0.81X, respectively, compared to 134% and 0.81X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Greenville Mall Loan ($39.6 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a Class B regional mall located in Greenville, North Carolina. The collateral consists of 406,464 SF of total retail space in a one-story building and two restaurant-occupied outparcels, with 2,109 surface parking spaces available. The property's NOI has declined moderately since securitization. As of September 2022, the total mall was 92% occupied, the same as at year-end 2021 and the NOI DSCR was 1.65x. The loan has remained current and has now amortized 12.6% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 116% and 0.93X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kyung Woo Jang, CFA

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

