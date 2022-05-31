Moody's affirms eight and downgrades five classes of UBS-BB 2013-C6

Approximately $1.05 billion of structured securities affected

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates ("UBS-BB 2013-C6"), as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on one IO class (Class X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes. The rating on one IO class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to the decline in performance of loans secured by larger retail assets, which may pose greater refinancing risk at their upcoming maturity dates.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 10, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16% to $1.1 billion from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 68 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61.6% of the pool. One loan, constituting 11.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Twenty loans, constituting 18.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

Fourteen loans, constituting 28% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Five loans, constituting 14.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Broward Mall loan ($95.0 million – 8.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 326,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 1.042 million SF super-regional mall located in Plantation, Florida. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's, JC Penney and Dillard's, none of which are part of the collateral. Seritage closed the fourth anchor, Sears, in 2018. As of March 2022, the property was 78% leased, while the collateral is 92% occupied. The loan is interest-only throughout the term. The loan's sponsor, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, plans to sell it US mall properties by the end of 2023. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent default as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The receiver is in control of the property. The lender has filed foreclosure and is anticipating taking title. The foreclosure sale is anticipated to occur at the end of June.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the DoubleTree Hotel & Miami Airport Convention Center loan ($30.5 million – 2.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 334 room full-service hotel, 198,000 SF convention center and 23,000 SF of retail located in Miami, Florida. The total net rentable area (NRA) of the property is approximately 521,000 SF. The hotel features an open area atrium lobby incorporating the lobby lounge and bar, 20,000 SF of meeting space, banquet room, restaurants and pool access. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for monetary default. The special servicer was dual tracking negotiations, however the loan was brought current as of November 2021 and continues to perform in accordance with a settlement agreement.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by retail and hospitality assets, which have been included in the conduit statistics. Moody's estimates an aggregate $74.1 million loss for the two largest specially serviced loans (59% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 3% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 and 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.66X and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 1.05X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 575 Broadway Loan ($125.85 million -- 11.5% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 170,000 SF mixed use retail and office building located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, New York. The property is encumbered by a ground lease through June 2060. As of December 2021, the property was 97% leased. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.26X, respectively, unchanged from the prior review.

The top three conduit loans represent 27.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Gateway Center Loan ($160 million -- 14.6% of the pool), which is secured by three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured by a 355,000 SF portion of a 639,000 SF anchored retail center in Brooklyn, New York. The property was constructed in 2002 by The Related Companies. The properties are shadow anchored by Target and Home Depot. Collateral tenants include BJ's Wholesale Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dave and Busters, and Old Navy. As of March 2022, the property was 100% leased. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.73X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The second largest loan is The Shoppes at River Crossing Loan ($71.2 million – 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by the 528,000 SF portion of a 728,000 SF lifestyle center located in Macon, Georgia. Non-collateral anchors include Dillard's and Belk. Collateral tenants include Dick's Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Jo-Ann Fabric, H&M, and DSW Shoe Warehouse. As of September 2021, the collateral was 91% leased, compared to 96% in December 2019 and 98% in 2018. The property benefits from amortization, having amortized almost 8% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 119% and 0.93X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Santa Anita Mall Loan (6.4% of the pool), which represents a $70 million pari-passu interest in a $285 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 956,000 SF portion of a 1.47 million SF super-regional mall located in Arcadia, California. The property is adjacent to the Santa Anita Park, a thoroughbred racetrack, which is a demand driver for the mall. The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Macy's, and Nordstrom, all of which are owned by their respective tenants and are not contributed as loan collateral. As of December 2021, the collateral was 86% leased compared to 89% at last review, 94% in March 2020 and 98% in December 2018. As of December 2021, inline occupancy was 80% compared to 90% at last review and 97% in December 2018. The property's historical performance generally improved from securitization through 2019, however, the property's performance was impacted by the pandemic and the 2021 revenue was approximately 20% lower than 2020 and 28% lower than in 2019. Due to the decline in revenues the year-end 2021 property NOI was 24% below underwritten levels, however, the loan still had a strong DSCR with a 2021 actual NOI DSCR of 2.43X compared to 3.46X in 2020 and 3.19X at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in February 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 86% and 1.13X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

