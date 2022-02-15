Moody's affirms eight and downgrades four classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX

Approximately $407.8 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the ratings on four
classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2012-CIBX, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2012-CIBX, as follows:
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 1,
2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 1,
2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 1,
2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 1,
2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 1,
2021 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021
Downgraded to C (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously
on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)
* Reflects interest only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on six P&I class were affirmed because of their credit
support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf),
are within acceptable ranges.
The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. D, Cl.
E and Cl. F were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance
and higher anticipated losses, driven primarily by exposure to loans
secured by regional malls and hotels which have been impacted by business
disruptions stemming from the pandemic. Two regional malls,
Jefferson Mall (13.5% of the pool) and Southpark Mall (12.8%)
are in special servicing; and the largest loan, theWit Hotel
(17.1%), has suffered from declining net operating
income (NOI) since securitization. There is one additional hotel
property in special servicing.
The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because it is consistent
with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses.
The rating on the Interest-Only (IO) class X-A was affirmed
based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on the IO class X-B was downgraded due a decline in
the credit quality of its referenced classes. Class X-B
references P&I classes Cl. B through Cl. NR (Cl.
NR is not rated by Moody's).
Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped
the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue
to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate.
We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against
COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols.
Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable
and economic prospects will vary.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 23.0%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 15.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 9.2% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 8.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average
of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest
rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only
classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766
and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766,
and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 66% to $434.6
million from $1.29 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 19 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 17% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 72% of the pool.
Three loans, constituting 21% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of seven,
compared to 13 at Moody's last review.
As of the January 2022 remittance report, loans representing 98%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments
and 2% were greater than 90 days delinquent.
Four loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an
aggregate realized loss of $18.2 million (for an average
loss severity of 28%). Three loans, constituting 28%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the
specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since February
2020.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Jefferson Mall Loan ($58.5
million -- 13.5% of the pool), which
is secured by a 281,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 957,000
SF regional mall located in Louisville, Kentucky. The mall's
current non-collateral anchors include Dillard's and J.C.
Penney. Macy's (152,000 SF) closed their store at this location
before the end of 2017 and the sponsor, CBL & Associates Properties
(CBL) purchased the Macy's parcel. A portion of the former Macy's
space has been partially backfilled by Round One Entertainment (50,000
SF) which features bowling, billiards, arcade games,
karaoke, darts, ping pong and a kid's zone. Sears (164,000)
sold their parcel to CBL in 2017 and leased it back from CBL on a 10-year
lease with termination options with a 6-month advance notice.
Sears ultimately vacated during 2019. A portion of the former Sears
space has been recently backfilled by Overstock Furniture and Mattress
(82,000 SF). The final non-collateral anchor is Bob's
Discount Furniture (45,883 SF) which backfilled the former Toys
R Us space. The collateral portion of the mall was 88% leased
as of December 2020 compared to 94% as of December 2019,
96% in 2018 and 2017. The sponsor reported 2019 mall store
sales of $397 per square foot (PSF) compared to $382 PSF
in 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in February
2020 due to imminent default as the borrower indicated they would not
be able to pay off the loan at its June 2022 maturity date. The
loan was modified during August 2020 (maturity date and IO period extension)
and was returned to the master servicer in November 2020. However,
the loan transferred back to special servicing during January 2021 due
to imminent non-monetary default. The sponsor, CBL,
filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy during November 2020. The special
servicer and borrower are negotiating a second loan modification,
DPO or deed in lieu. The mall faces competition within the Louisville
area from two Brookfield-owned malls, Oxmoor Center and Mall
St. Matthews, both located approximately eight miles northeast
of the subject property. The loan has amortized by approximately
17.8% since securitization and remains current on debt service
payments as of January 2022. Moody's analysis accounted for the
higher cash flow volatility and loss severity associated with Class B
malls.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Southpark Mall Loan
($55.4 million -- 12.8% of the
pool), which is secured by a 390,000 SF portion of a 590,000
SF regional mall located in Colonial Heights, Virginia. The
mall is located approximately 22 miles south of Richmond, Virginia,
along Interstate-95. The current anchors include a 16-screen
Regal Cinema (collateral) and two non-collateral tenants,
JC Penney and Macy's. A former non-collateral Dillard's
was backfilled by a Dick's Sporting Goods (85,000 SF).
A former Sears (114,000 SF), one of the original anchors,
closed its store at this location in 2018. As a result, total
mall occupancy declined to 68% as of December 2018, compared
to 99% in 2017 and 98% at securitization. As of September
2020, inline occupancy was 95%, unchanged from 2019
and compared to 84% in 2018 and 85% in 2017. The
increase in occupancy in 2019 can be partly attributed to a new lease
with H&M for approximately 21,000 SF. As of September
2020, the total occupancy included a temporary tenant, Spirit
Halloween (in the former Sears space) and was reported at 96%,
however, excluding Spirit Halloween the occupancy would be reduced
to 79%. The sponsor reported 2019 mall store sales of $388
PSF compared to $387 PSF in 2018. The loan transferred to
special servicing in March 2020 due to imminent default as the borrower
indicated they would not be able to pay off the loan at its June 2022
maturity date. The loan was modified during July 2020 and was returned
to the master servicer in October 2020. However, the loan
transferred back to special servicing during February 2021 due to imminent
non-monetary default. The sponsor, CBL, filed
for chapter 11 bankruptcy during November 2020. The special servicer
and borrower are negotiating a second loan modification, DPO or
deed in lieu. The property benefits from being the only mall situated
in the southern portion of the Richmond, VA MSA and is the only
enclosed regional mall within a 25-mile radius. The loan
has amortized by approximately 17.2% since securitization
and remains current on debt service payments as of January 2022.
Moody's analysis accounted for the higher cash flow volatility and loss
severity associated with Class B malls.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Metairie
New Orleans Airport Loan ($9.1 million --
2.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 205 room
full-service hotel located in Metairie, Louisiana,
nine miles northwest of the French Quarter. The property sustained
damage from Hurricane Delta during October 2020 and recently transferred
to special servicing in January 2022 due to payment default as a result
of the pandemic and is last paid through September 2021.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 2.8% of the pool,
and has estimated an aggregate loss of $77.2 million (a
57% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and
troubled loans.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 100%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared
to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 13% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI),
excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020
/ 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization
rate of 10.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.19X and 0.99X,
respectively, compared to 1.26X and 1.07X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three performing loans represent 35.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the theWit Hotel Loan ($74.5
million -- 17.1% of the pool), which
is secured by a 310-room full-service hotel located in Chicago,
Illinois. The property is a boutique hotel product in the Hilton
Doubletree brand. The September 2021 trailing twelve month (TTM)
occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) figures were 30%
and $56, respectively, compared to 81% and $181
for TTM September 2019. Property performance has declined significantly
since securitization due to a decrease in room and F&B revenue as
well as an increase in expenses. The decrease in revenues can be
partially attributed to new inventory of rooms in the area and fewer citywide
conventions in 2019 along with the roof patio being under renovation during
the first half of 2019. The loan has amortized by approximately
14.9% since securitization, however, the 2019
reported NOI was more than 20% below the underwritten levels.
The property was also impacted by business disruptions stemming from the
pandemic as well as civil unrest during May 2020 and insurance proceeds
were received as a result. The loan remained current as of the
January 2022 remittance statement. The loan matures in June 2022.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 137% and 0.94X,
respectively, compared to 140% and 0.93X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the 100 West Putnam Loan ($66.4
million -- 15.3% of the pool), which
is secured by a 156,000 SF class A suburban three building office
complex located in Greenwich, Connecticut. The property is
also encumbered by a $16 million B-Note. As of September
2021, the property was 68% leased, unchanged since
the prior review and compared to 97% at securitization.
The decrease in occupancy from securitization was driven partly by the
departure of two tenants during the first half of 2016. Additionally,
two other tenants downsized their spaces upon lease renewal. There
is minimal lease rollover for the current tenants through 2022 and the
loan has amortized by 17% since securitization. Due to lower
rental revenues and higher expenses, the property's NOI has been
below underwritten levels since 2015. The loan matures in June
2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.84X,
respectively, compared to 128% and 0.82X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the 20 & 25 Waterway Loan ($12.5
million -- 2.9% of the pool), which
is secured by a 50,062 SF shopping center in The Woodlands,
Texas, approximately 32 miles north of Houston. Lease rollover
is high in the medium term as approximately 40% of the NRA are
scheduled to expire over the next two years. Based on the September
2021 rent roll, the properties were collectively 76% occupied
(100% leased). The loan matures in May 2022. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.89X, respectively,
compared to 118% and 0.87X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653