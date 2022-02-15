Moody's affirms eight and downgrades four classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX

Approximately $407.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-CIBX, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CIBX, as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I class were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. D, Cl. E and Cl. F were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses, driven primarily by exposure to loans secured by regional malls and hotels which have been impacted by business disruptions stemming from the pandemic. Two regional malls, Jefferson Mall (13.5% of the pool) and Southpark Mall (12.8%) are in special servicing; and the largest loan, theWit Hotel (17.1%), has suffered from declining net operating income (NOI) since securitization. There is one additional hotel property in special servicing.

The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because it is consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses.

The rating on the Interest-Only (IO) class X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class X-B was downgraded due a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. Class X-B references P&I classes Cl. B through Cl. NR (Cl. NR is not rated by Moody's).

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 23.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 15.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766, and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 66% to $434.6 million from $1.29 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 19 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 17% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 72% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 21% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of seven, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2022 remittance report, loans representing 98% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 2% were greater than 90 days delinquent.

Four loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $18.2 million (for an average loss severity of 28%). Three loans, constituting 28% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since February 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Jefferson Mall Loan ($58.5 million -- 13.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 281,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 957,000 SF regional mall located in Louisville, Kentucky. The mall's current non-collateral anchors include Dillard's and J.C. Penney. Macy's (152,000 SF) closed their store at this location before the end of 2017 and the sponsor, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) purchased the Macy's parcel. A portion of the former Macy's space has been partially backfilled by Round One Entertainment (50,000 SF) which features bowling, billiards, arcade games, karaoke, darts, ping pong and a kid's zone. Sears (164,000) sold their parcel to CBL in 2017 and leased it back from CBL on a 10-year lease with termination options with a 6-month advance notice. Sears ultimately vacated during 2019. A portion of the former Sears space has been recently backfilled by Overstock Furniture and Mattress (82,000 SF). The final non-collateral anchor is Bob's Discount Furniture (45,883 SF) which backfilled the former Toys R Us space. The collateral portion of the mall was 88% leased as of December 2020 compared to 94% as of December 2019, 96% in 2018 and 2017. The sponsor reported 2019 mall store sales of $397 per square foot (PSF) compared to $382 PSF in 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2020 due to imminent default as the borrower indicated they would not be able to pay off the loan at its June 2022 maturity date. The loan was modified during August 2020 (maturity date and IO period extension) and was returned to the master servicer in November 2020. However, the loan transferred back to special servicing during January 2021 due to imminent non-monetary default. The sponsor, CBL, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy during November 2020. The special servicer and borrower are negotiating a second loan modification, DPO or deed in lieu. The mall faces competition within the Louisville area from two Brookfield-owned malls, Oxmoor Center and Mall St. Matthews, both located approximately eight miles northeast of the subject property. The loan has amortized by approximately 17.8% since securitization and remains current on debt service payments as of January 2022. Moody's analysis accounted for the higher cash flow volatility and loss severity associated with Class B malls.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Southpark Mall Loan ($55.4 million -- 12.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 390,000 SF portion of a 590,000 SF regional mall located in Colonial Heights, Virginia. The mall is located approximately 22 miles south of Richmond, Virginia, along Interstate-95. The current anchors include a 16-screen Regal Cinema (collateral) and two non-collateral tenants, JC Penney and Macy's. A former non-collateral Dillard's was backfilled by a Dick's Sporting Goods (85,000 SF). A former Sears (114,000 SF), one of the original anchors, closed its store at this location in 2018. As a result, total mall occupancy declined to 68% as of December 2018, compared to 99% in 2017 and 98% at securitization. As of September 2020, inline occupancy was 95%, unchanged from 2019 and compared to 84% in 2018 and 85% in 2017. The increase in occupancy in 2019 can be partly attributed to a new lease with H&M for approximately 21,000 SF. As of September 2020, the total occupancy included a temporary tenant, Spirit Halloween (in the former Sears space) and was reported at 96%, however, excluding Spirit Halloween the occupancy would be reduced to 79%. The sponsor reported 2019 mall store sales of $388 PSF compared to $387 PSF in 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 due to imminent default as the borrower indicated they would not be able to pay off the loan at its June 2022 maturity date. The loan was modified during July 2020 and was returned to the master servicer in October 2020. However, the loan transferred back to special servicing during February 2021 due to imminent non-monetary default. The sponsor, CBL, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy during November 2020. The special servicer and borrower are negotiating a second loan modification, DPO or deed in lieu. The property benefits from being the only mall situated in the southern portion of the Richmond, VA MSA and is the only enclosed regional mall within a 25-mile radius. The loan has amortized by approximately 17.2% since securitization and remains current on debt service payments as of January 2022. Moody's analysis accounted for the higher cash flow volatility and loss severity associated with Class B malls.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Metairie New Orleans Airport Loan ($9.1 million -- 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 205 room full-service hotel located in Metairie, Louisiana, nine miles northwest of the French Quarter. The property sustained damage from Hurricane Delta during October 2020 and recently transferred to special servicing in January 2022 due to payment default as a result of the pandemic and is last paid through September 2021.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $77.2 million (a 57% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 13% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.19X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.26X and 1.07X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 35.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the theWit Hotel Loan ($74.5 million -- 17.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 310-room full-service hotel located in Chicago, Illinois. The property is a boutique hotel product in the Hilton Doubletree brand. The September 2021 trailing twelve month (TTM) occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) figures were 30% and $56, respectively, compared to 81% and $181 for TTM September 2019. Property performance has declined significantly since securitization due to a decrease in room and F&B revenue as well as an increase in expenses. The decrease in revenues can be partially attributed to new inventory of rooms in the area and fewer citywide conventions in 2019 along with the roof patio being under renovation during the first half of 2019. The loan has amortized by approximately 14.9% since securitization, however, the 2019 reported NOI was more than 20% below the underwritten levels. The property was also impacted by business disruptions stemming from the pandemic as well as civil unrest during May 2020 and insurance proceeds were received as a result. The loan remained current as of the January 2022 remittance statement. The loan matures in June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 137% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 140% and 0.93X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 100 West Putnam Loan ($66.4 million -- 15.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 156,000 SF class A suburban three building office complex located in Greenwich, Connecticut. The property is also encumbered by a $16 million B-Note. As of September 2021, the property was 68% leased, unchanged since the prior review and compared to 97% at securitization. The decrease in occupancy from securitization was driven partly by the departure of two tenants during the first half of 2016. Additionally, two other tenants downsized their spaces upon lease renewal. There is minimal lease rollover for the current tenants through 2022 and the loan has amortized by 17% since securitization. Due to lower rental revenues and higher expenses, the property's NOI has been below underwritten levels since 2015. The loan matures in June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 128% and 0.82X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the 20 & 25 Waterway Loan ($12.5 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 50,062 SF shopping center in The Woodlands, Texas, approximately 32 miles north of Houston. Lease rollover is high in the medium term as approximately 40% of the NRA are scheduled to expire over the next two years. Based on the September 2021 rent roll, the properties were collectively 76% occupied (100% leased). The loan matures in May 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.87X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

