Moody's affirms eight and downgrades six classes of MSBAM 2013-C10

Approximately $1.17 billion of structured securities affected

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C10 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PST**, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 10, 2020 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed due to the classes' significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), being within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on five P&I classes were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and an increase in expected losses, driven primarily by the significant share of specially serviced loans and the deal's exposure to poorly performing regional malls. Specially serviced loans now represent 26.7% of the pool and three regional malls make up 19.3% of the pooled balance including Westfield Citrus Park (10% of the pool); Southdale Center (7.1% of the pool) and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing (2.2% of the pool). Westfield Citrus Park and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing are in special servicing and last made a debt service payment in April 2020. Furthermore, the pool also contains a high exposure to hotel properties, representing 16.6% of the pool.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class (PST) was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 13.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 19, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 15% to $1.26 billion from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.7% of the pool, is secured by a residential cooperative building in Manhattan, NY and has an investment-grade structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd). Seven loans, constituting 14% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the October 2020 remittance report, loans representing 73% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 3% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent, and 24% were greater than 90 days delinquent or in foreclosure.

Sixteen loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which eight loans, representing 6% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Six loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the specially serviced loans, representing 27% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since May 2020. No loans have been liquidated from the pool.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Westfield Citrus Park Loan ($126.4 million -- 10% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 506,914 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in northwest Tampa, FL. The mall's current non-collateral anchors include Dillard's, Macy's and J.C. Penney. One tenant, Sear's (non-collateral), closed its location in 2019 and the space remains vacant. J.C. Penney declared chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020, however, this location is not on their recently announced list of closures. The largest collateral tenants include a 20-screen Regal Cinemas, 17% of the NRA with a lease expiration in 2024 and Dick's Sporting Goods, 10% of NRA with a lease expiration in 2023. The Regal Cinema movie theater has historically performed poorly, generating sales of less than $300,000 per screen, and the theater is currently closed as a result of business disruptions from the pandemic. As of December 2019, the collateral was 81% leased, down from 92% leased the year prior. Inline occupancy was approximately 80% as of August 2020. Property performance has declined annually since 2015 primarily due to declining revenues. The 2019 net operating income (NOI) declined 16% as compared to 2018 and is now 31% below the 2013 reported NOI. Additionally, the property faces competition from International Plaza and Westshore Plaza, both located 11 miles from the property. The mall was temporarily closed as a result of the pandemic and re-opened in late May. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to imminent monetary default. Special servicer commentary indicated rents are being captured through a cash trap and the sponsor, Westfield, has indicated it will no longer support the asset and is cooperating in a friendly foreclosure process. This loan has amortized almost 14% since securitization and matures in June 2023. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date and based on the declining performance, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Milford Plaza Fee Loan ($110 million -- 8.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $275 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the ground lease on the land beneath the Row NYC Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza Hotel -- a 28-story, 1,331 key full-service hotel located in Midtown Manhattan, NY. The triple net (NNN) ground lease commenced in 2013, expires in 2112 and includes annual CPI rent increases. The tenant has purchase options at the end of years 10, 20 and 30. Moody's analysis considered the value of the non-collateral improvements that the leased fee interest underlies when assessing the risk of the loan, as the subject loan is senior to any debt on the improvements. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent default and is last paid through its April 2020 payment date. The ground lessee defaulted on the ground rent in April 2020. The lender is dual-tracking foreclosure along with potential modification discussions. Due to the priority of the leased fee position, the loan was included in the conduit statistics below and Moody's LTV for the loan reflecting the value of the land collateral is 120%.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hotel Oceana Santa Monica Loan ($39.6 million -- 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by a three-story, 70-key, luxury boutique hotel located in Santa Monica, CA. Prior to the pandemic, the hotel had recently completed extensive renovations totaling approximately $31.5 million ($449,295 per key). The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to the borrower's request for coronavirus relief. The property benefits from its coastal location with high barriers to entry and recently completed a full renovation. The loan is paid through its September 2020 payment date and the borrower and lender are continuing potential loan modification discussions.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is the Summerhill Square Loan ($29.4 million -- 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 125,862 SF retail property located in East Brunswick, NJ. The property was previously impacted by the bankruptcy and departure of Toys R Us in June 2018 which caused the occupancy to decline to 49%. A new lease was subsequently executed with Rock N Air (51% of NRA), a sponsor affiliate. However, the tenant has not been able to open for business as a result of the pandemic. The fourth largest tenant, Pier 1 (6.8% of NRA), announced closures of all its stores as a result of its bankruptcy filing. The property was approximately 91% leased as of April 2020 (41% excluding Rock N Air and Pier 1). The loan is paid through its May 2020 payment date. The special servicer has indicated loan modifications are being discussed and foreclosure has also been filed.

The fifth largest specially serviced loan is the Mall at Tuttle Crossing ($27.4 million -- 2.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $114.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 385,000 SF component of an approximately 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in Dublin, Ohio approximately 17 miles northwest of Columbus. The mall is currently anchored by JC Penney, Scene 75 and Macy's (all three of which are non-collateral). Scene 75, an indoor entertainment center, backfilled the former Macy's Home Store (20% of total mall NRA) that closed in 2017. The mall currently has one non-collateral vacant anchor space, a former Sears (149,000 SF), that vacated in early 2019. The collateral portion was 70% leased as of April 2020, compared to 76% leased as of June 2019 and 88% in December 2015. The mall has suffered from declining in-line occupancy which dropped to 64% in April 2020, compared to 71% in June 2019 and 82% in December 2017. Due to declining revenues, the property's annual NOI had declined significantly in both 2019 and 2018. The 2019 NOI was nearly 26% lower than underwritten levels. The loan sponsor, Simon Property Group, has classified this mall under their "Other Properties" and the loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 for imminent monetary payment default. Special servicer commentary indicated legal counsel has been engaged and enforcement options are being evaluated. The loan is paid through its April 2020 payment date, has amortized almost 9% since securitization and matures in May 2023.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a boutique hotel property in Los Angeles, CA which has been impacted by business disruptions resulting from the pandemic. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1% of the pool. The troubled loan is secured by a retail property located in the Bronx, NY which has suffered from tenant departures and bankruptcies. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $118.2 million (a 50% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 84% of the pool (excluding five of the six specially serviced loans and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 108%, compared to 107% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced (with the exception of the Milford Plaza Fee loan which is included in the conduit statistics) and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.68X and 1.03X, respectively, the same as at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 20% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 500 North Capitol Loan ($105 million -- 8.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 233,000 SF, Class A office building located in downtown Washington, DC. As of June 2020, the property was 99% leased, compared to 98% at year-end 2019, 93% in December 2015 and 85% at securitization. The largest tenant at the property, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, comprises over 80% of the net rentable area (NRA) and has a lease expiration in September 2027. Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's utilized a lit/dark analysis. This loan is interest-only throughout the loan term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.91X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Southdale Center Loan ($89.5 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $138.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 635,000 SF component of a 1.23 million SF super-regional mall located in Edina, MN., approximately 9 miles south of Minneapolis. While the property is located only six miles away from the Mall of America, the property serves local consumers, while the Mall of America is considered to be a tourist shopping destination. The mall is currently anchored by a Macy's (non-collateral) and a 12-screen American Multi-Cinema movie theater. The property has experienced multiple big box closures including Herberger's (143,608 SF) in August 2018, and JC Penney (non-collateral) and Gordmans (44,087 SF) in 2017. As of June 2020, the collateral portion and inline occupancy were 54% and 73%, respectively. The property is owned and managed by Simon Property Group. The former JC Penney space was backfilled by a 200,000 SF LifeTime Fitness & Lifetime Work, which opened in December 2019 along with two new restaurants. The property's historical NOI improved significantly through 2017, however, due to declining revenues, the property's NOI declined annually in both 2018 and 2019. As of February 2020, the borrower stated they are still exploring options regarding the former Herberger's and Gordmans' spaces. The loan has amortized over 10% since securitization and remains current on debt service. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 131% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.84X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Pot-Nets Bayside MHC Loan ($58.4 million -- 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 1,518-pad MHC located in Long Neck, DE. The property is located along Indian River Bay, which connects to Rehoboth Bay to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. The community was built in 1962 and was later expanded in 2007. All of the pads are improved with occupant-owned model homes. The property is part of the larger Pot-Nets development, which is comprised of six neighboring communities, all of which were developed by the Tunnell family. All six Pot-Nets communities, totaling over 3,200 sites, share amenities amongst one another. The property was 70% occupied as of March 2020, compared to 75% at securitization. Property performance has improved since securitization due to higher rental revenues and the loan has amortized 14%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 91% and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 92% and 1.09X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

