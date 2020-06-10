Moody's affirms eight and downgrades three classes of MSBAM 2013-C12

Approximately $867.9 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C12, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PST**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on October 29, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Class D, Class E and Class F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses as a result of the exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans and two notable loans with declining performance, Westfield Countryside (5.7% of the pool) and Marriott Chicago River North Hotel (6.0% of the pool).

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The rating on class PST was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 28% to $925.4 million from $1.28 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 56 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool. Eight loans, constituting 10% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 15, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 71% of the pool, by balance, were current or within their grace period on debt service payments, 24% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 1% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent and 3% were greater than 90 days delinquent.

Eleven loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. One loan, constituting 3% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Deer Springs Town Center ($27.1 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 185,000 square foot (SF) anchored retail center located in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The loan became delinquent and transferred to special servicing in October 2018 following the closure of their former largest tenant, Toys R Us (65,705 SF, 34% of the NRA). A Receiver was appointed in July 2019 and is working with the property manager to renew upcoming lease expirations and fill the vacant spaces. The special servicer indicated that renewals for PetSmart, Staples and Ross Dress For Less have been executed and an LOI was received from 24 Hour Fitness expressing interest in approximately 40,000 SF of the vacant Toys R Us space. As of January 2020 rent roll, the property was 64% leased, compared to 63% in December 2018 and down from 91% at securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 3.1% of the pool, that have all experienced declines in performance based on their 2019 financial reporting. Two of the loans are secured by student housing properties located in Grand Forks, ND serving the student population at the University of North Dakota and the other is a hotel property in Katy, TX.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 93% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, compared to 93% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.41X and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 1.54X and 1.15X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 29% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Merrimack Premium Outlets Loan ($118.0 million -- 12.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 409,000 SF outlet center located in Merrimack, NH, approximately ten miles north of the Massachusetts/ New Hampshire border. The property was developed in 2012 by Simon Property Group. As of March 2020, the property was 93% leased, down slightly from 96% in September 2019 and 100% at securitization. The property benefits from limited competition and considered to be the dominant shopping center in its trade area. The loan also benefits from amortization and has paid down 9% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 1.04X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the 15 MetroTech Center Loan ($76.9 million -- 8.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $145.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured the borrower's leasehold interest in a 21-story, Class A office building in Brooklyn, NY. The property is situated within Brookfield's MetroTech Center, a multi-block office campus which totals approximately 5.5 million SF. The loan is on the watchlist due to the upcoming June 2020 lease expiration of WellPoint Inc., representing 60% of the NRA and 61% of the 2018 base rent. At securitization, WellPoint (392,514 SF) subleased 92% of their space to seven subtenants and the loan was structured with cash sweeps (capped at $4.4 million per year) to re-tenant the space. WellPoint has confirmed they will not be renewing their lease and the loan's tenant improvement reserve totaled $32.2 million as of September 2019. Three leases were signed to take over approximately 40% of the current WellPoint Inc. leased space and were generally signed at higher rents. The tenants include Magellan Health (37,017 SF), Slate Media (22,860 SF) and NY State Department of Taxation and Financing (96,289 SF). The property has benefited from a tax PILOT incentive that began burning off in the 2018/2019 tax year and will be reduced by 10% per year until the PILOT amount is equal to the real property taxes assessed. While the property's performance has improved significantly since securitization, Moody's analysis took into account the lease rollover and tax PILOT incentive. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 85% and 1.14X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the City Creek Center Loan ($74.6 million -- 8.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 348,537 SF portion of a 628,934 SF regional mall located in Salt Lake City, Utah. City Creek Center opened in March 2012 and is part of a $1.5 billion mixed-used redevelopment of downtown Salt Lake City. In addition to the subject property, the development contains 2.1 million SF of office space, 800 multi-family units and a 4,000-space subterranean garage (not part of the collateral). The property's non-collateral anchors include Macy's and Nordstrom. The borrower owns a leasehold interest in the majority of the collateral and a fee interest in three restaurants. The ground-lease is with the Church of Latter-day Saints with an initial term of 30 years through March 21, 2042 and four additional 10-year options. As of December 2019, the property was 100% leased, compared to 97% in June 2019 and 97% at securitization. As part of its bankruptcy filing in September 2019, Forever 21 (38,225 SF, 11% of the NRA, 9.1% of 2018 base rent), included this location as one of its underperforming stores will close. The loan has amortized 12% since securitization. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined in recent years primarily due to higher operating expenses. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 86% and 1.10X at the last review.

The pool contains two additional notable loans that have experience declines in operating performance. The largest being the Marriott Chicago River North Hotel ($55.1 million -- 6.0% of the pool) which is secured by a full-service hotel property in downtown Chicago, IL. The Hotel is dual flagged under Marriott's Residence Inn and Springhill Suites brands and operates subject to Franchise agreements that are scheduled to expire in 2033. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due a decline the properties cash flow and the DSCR for the trailing twelve-month period ending September 2019 falling below 1.20X. The property's NOI was stable through 2018 as a result of increase in both revenue and operating expenses. However, in 2019 room revenue declined and operating expenses, particularly advertising & marketing, continued to increase which caused over a 10% year over year drop in the property's NOI. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date.

The other notable loan is the Westfield Countryside Loan ($53.1 million -- 5.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $149.8 million mortgage loan secured by a regional mall in Clearwater, Florida approximately 20 miles west of Tampa. The collateral represents a 465,000 square foot (SF) component of an approximately 1.26 million square foot (SF) property. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Macy's and JC Penney, all of which are non-collateral. Sears (non-collateral) initially downsized its location in 2014 and closed the remainder of its space in 2018. The former Sears space was partially backfilled by a Whole Food's and Nordstrom Rack. The largest collateral tenant include is a 12-screen Cobb Theaters (lease expiration in December 2026). Cobb Theaters' parent company CMX Cinemas field for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020. The total mall was 97% leased as of the March 2020 rent roll. Inline occupancy per March 2020 rent roll was 88%. The property's performance has declined since securitization and the 2019 NOI was 12% below underwritten levels. Revenue at the property has continued to decline annually since 2015. The loan sponsor is Westfield. The loan had an initial 5-year interest only period and has now amortized 3.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 145% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 135% and 0.82X at Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

