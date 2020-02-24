Moody's affirms eight and downgrades two CMBS classes of LBUBS 2007-C6

Approximately $365 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the ratings on two
classes in LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C6 ("LBUBS
2007-C6"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2007-C6, as follows:
Cl. A-J, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Jan
11, 2019 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. H, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. J, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. X*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jan 11,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on two P&I classes A-J and B were affirmed because
the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The ratings on two P&I classes C and D were downgraded due to anticipated
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.
The ratings on five P&I classes E through J were affirmed because
the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized
losses.
The rating on the IO class X was affirmed based on the credit quality
of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 56.0%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 49.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 12.9% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 13.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single
Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies
used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the
P&I classes in this deal since 72% of the pool is in special
servicing and Moody's has identified additional troubled loans representing
3% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines
a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan
that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default
based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available),
other information from the special servicer, available market data
and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each
loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date,
estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability
of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate,
Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled
loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal
to the most senior classes.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 88% to $365
million from $2.98 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 50 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 53% of the pool, with the top ten
exposures (excluding defeasance) constituting 99% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of three,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Three loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Twenty-nine loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting
in an aggregate realized loss of $178.6 million (for an
average loss severity of 35%). Forty-six loans,
constituting 72% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced exposures are the PECO Portfolio Loans
($193.5 million -- 53.0% of
the pool), which are currently secured by 10 cross-collateralized
and cross-defaulted loans across six states. The portfolio
was originally secured by 39 properties across 13 states but 29 have since
been liquidated. The average property size is currently 114,000
SF with no individual asset representing more than 16% of the total
square footage (SF). The loans transferred to special servicing
in August 2012 due to imminent default and have become became real-estate
owned (REO) as of March 2015.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Lakeland Town Center
Loan ($25.1 million -- 6.9%
of the pool), which is secured by a 304,000 SF grocery-anchored
retail center in Lakeland, Florida. The property was 50%
leased as of March 2019 compared to 57% in September 2018 and 89%
at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in
October 2016 for imminent default and became REO in January 2020.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hickory Grove Loan ($13.1
million -- 3.6% of the pool), which
is secured by a 232,540 total SF retail property located in Cleveland,
Tennessee. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2017
for maturity default and became REO in June 2018. The property
was 100% leased in September 2019 compared to 96% at securitization.
The special servicer indicated that the property is in value-add
mode with no current disposition plans.
The remaining five specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property
types. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for
one poorly performing loan, constituting 2.8% of the
pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $195 million
(a 71% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced
and troubled loans.
As of the February 18, 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest
shortfalls totaled $33.2 million. Moody's anticipates
interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially
serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused
by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees,
appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and
extraordinary trust expenses.
The three remaining performing loans represent 25.0% of
the pool balance. The largest performing loan is the Islandia Shopping
Center -- A Note Loan ($58.7 million --
16.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 377,000
SF anchored retail center located in Islandia, New York.
The property is anchored by Walmart and Stop & Shop. The property
was 97% leased as of September 2019 compared to 96% in September
2018 and 95% in September 2017. A modification to the original
loan in 2014 included an A/B note split and created a $10.1
million B note. Moody's identified the B note as a troubled loan
and assumed a significant loss. The loan has amortized by more
than 20% and Moody's A Note LTV and stressed DSCR are 124%
and 0.74X, respectively.
The second largest loan is the Portsmouth Station Shopping Center Loan
($19.0 million -- 5.2% of the
pool), which is secured by a 147,000 SF anchored retail shopping
center in Manassas, Virginia. The property was 63%
leased as of September 2019 compared to 94% in September 2018 and
99% at securitization. The property's former largest tenant,
Toys R Us (31% of the NRA), vacated in 2018 as part of its
bankruptcy. The space has since been leased to a regional furniture
store with a lease expiring in February 2030. The new tenant took
possession of the space in January 2019 and opened for business in October
2019. The loan has amortized 9% and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 127% and 0.79X, respectively.
The third largest loan is the Tower Square Retail Loan ($13.6
million -- 3.7% of the pool), which
is secured by a 71,000 SF shadow-anchored retail center in
Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The property is located across the
street from a Walmart Supercenter and is shadow-anchored by a Target.
As of September 2019, the property was 82% leased compared
to 83% in December 2018 and 100% at securitization.
The borrower has signed a new tenant in November 2019 bringing occupancy
up to 88% and they are actively marketing the remaining three vacant
spaces. This loan has amortized 9% since securitization
and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.89X,
respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
EunJee EJ Park
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653