Moody's affirms eight classes DBJPM 2017-C6

Approximately $864 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in DBJPM 2017-C6 Mortgage Trust Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C6:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the rated IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced class.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.1% to $1.12 billion from $1.13 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57.7% of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.1% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, unchanged from securitization.

As of the August 2020 remittance report, loans representing 91% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1.7% were passed their grace period but less than 1 month, 2.5% were between 30 and 89 days delinquent and 4.7% of the pool was 90 or more days delinquent.

Ten loans, constituting 25.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans, constituting 5.9% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the loans, representing 5% of the pool, transferred as a result of COVID-19 related delinquencies.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Lake Forest Gateway ($36.0 million -- 3.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrowers leased fee interest in an open-air neighborhood center in Orange County California. The subject property was built in 1973, and extensively renovated in 2016. The asset has a rentable area of 75,647 SF, which was 95% occupied at the end of 2019. The largest tenants include Phenix Salon Studios (10% of the SF; lease expiration in September 2024) and Peppinos (8% of the SF; lease expiration in December 2025). Property performance has been stable through year-end 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing due in June 2020 due to delinquency payments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment date and the servicer has also advanced funds for real estate taxes.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Cincinnati Eastgate Holiday Inn ($13.1 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a five story, 212 room, full-service hotel property in Cincinnati, Ohio. The property is located adjacent to the EastGate Mall and across the street from the 32 East Shopping Center and benefits from its proximity to the Interstate 275 and UC Clermont. Through year-end 2019, the property's performance had declined since securitization due to decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR). The portfolio's RevPAR was $67.28 in 2019, compared to $64.23 in 2018 and $71.51 in 2017. Additionally, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the subject occupancy and ADR levels had been outperformed by its competitive set. The loan was last paid through its May 2020 payment date and transferred to special servicing in July 2020. A foreclosure action was filed in in August 2020.

The remaining two specially serviced loan are secured by one retail and one hotel property.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 8.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $44.2 million (a 27% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest loan troubled loan is the Vineyards at Forest Edge, representing 5.8% of the pool, which is secured by a 1,217-unit, garden style apartment complex located in Dallas, TX. The property's performance has continued to decline since securitization due to lower rental revenues and the year-end 219 NOI was nearly 36% below underwritten levels. Due to the declining performance and low DSCR, Moody's had identified this as a troubled loan. The second largest troubled loan is the Tides Building (1.8% of the pool), which has also suffered declining performance since securitization and the borrower has requested relief as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 28% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared to 112% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.93X and 0.94X, respectively. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Olympic Tower Loan ($80 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $611.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a leasehold interest in 525,372 SF of rentable area contained within four office and retail buildings and sub-leasehold in an approximately 2,211 SF parcel of land located in New York, NY. The loan's capital structure includes a $149 million B-note and $240 million of mezzanine financing, both held outside the trust. The subject is located in the Fifth / Madison Avenue submarket, which is part of the broader New York office market. The property was 99% leased as of December 2019 and the three largest tenants, representing 71% of the NRA, mostly have lease expiration dates in 2028 or later. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term and property performance has improved since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.06X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 23.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 245 Park Avenue Loan ($93.75 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $1.08 billion first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 44-story, Class A office tower located in New York, NY. The Property occupies the entire city block defined by 46th Street, 47th Street, Park Avenue, and Lexington Avenue. As of year-end 2019, the property was 92% leased, a slight increase from securitization. The largest in-place tenant Société Générale executed a sublease from JPMorgan Chase Bank ("JPMorgan") for approximately 560,000 SF through October 31, 2022 and executed a 10-year direct lease with a start date in November 2022. Excluding the Société Générale JPMorgan leases an additional 225,000 SF through 2022, the majority of which have been subleased to various tenants. Another major tenant, the MLB, which leases 224,477 SF through October 2022, has previously indicated they will be relocating in 2020 and vacating the remaining space in the building prior to the end of the lease term. The loan structure includes a cash flow sweep if the MLB fails to renew substantially all of its premises at least 12 months prior to lease expiration or if the MLB were to vacate substantially all of its premises (capped at $85 PSF for their space). Moody's analysis accounted for the upcoming rollover and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 97% and 0.89X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Gateway Net Lease Portfolio Loan ($85.0 million -- 7.6% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple and leasehold interests in 41 single-tenant commercial properties (37 fee; 4 leasehold) located across 20 states. The five largest state concentrations collectively represent 55.0% of the portfolio's total rentable area and include Texas (23.8% of NRA), Indiana (12.1% of NRA), Michigan (9.1% of NRA), Maryland (5.8% of NRA) and Connecticut (4.3% of NRA). The remaining 45.0% of the collateral is distributed across 15 states. The portfolio also includes 26 industrial buildings (82% of NRA), 8 office buildings (15.5% of NRA) and 7 healthcare buildings (2.2% of NRA). As of December 2019, the portfolio's reported occupancy rate was 100.0%, unchanged since securitization. Property performance has marginally improved since securitization and the loan is interest only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.17X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the Starwood Capital Group Hotel Portfolio Loan ($80 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in 65 limited-service, full-service, and extended-stay hotels located across 21 states. The two largest state concentrations are California (10 hotels; 1,068 guestrooms) and Texas (22 hotels; 1,914 guestrooms). Six major franchises are represented in the portfolio including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Larkspur Landing, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International and Carlson. The portfolio's year-end 2019 cash flow was in line with securitization level; however, the property's performance had declined annually over the prior three years due to lower revenues and higher operating expenses. The portfolio's RevPAR was $85.94 at the end of year 2019 and the portfolio's 2019 NOI DSCR was 2.77X. The borrower has requested payment relief as a reuslt of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the loan remains current as of the August 2020 payment date. We have assumed a significant drop in net cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two or more years of improvement in the loan performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed Moody's NCF levels. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.97X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

