Moody's affirms eight classes and downgrades one class of MSBAM 2013-C13

Approximately $661 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes and downgraded the rating on one class in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C13 ("MSBAM 2013-C13"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C13 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PST, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 3, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. C, was downgraded due to the potential refinance challenges for poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates in the next twelve to thirteen months. The two largest loans, Stonestown Galleria (15.5% of the pool) and The Mall at Chestnut Hill (15.3%) are secured by regional malls that have exhibited declining net operating income (NOI) in recent years. Furthermore, 98% of the pool's loan balance matures by December 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The ratings on the two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PST, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 21% to $782.9 million from $995.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54.7% of the pool. Fourteen loans, constituting 12.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13, compared to 15 at Moody's last review.

Five loans, constituting 20.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Four loans, constituting 5.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Northwest Crossing Centre Loan ($20.8 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by an anchored retail shopping center, located in Houston, Texas. The shopping center is comprised of three buildings and four pad sites, totaling 179,469 SF. The shopping center is currently anchored by Marshall's (30,425 SF, 17% of NRA) and Planet Fitness (26,670 SF, 15% of NRA). The center has one vacant major tenant, a former Best Buy (31,000 SF). As of December 2021, the property was 65% occupied, compared to 73% in December 2020, 80% in December 2019 and 100% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2020 for imminent monetary default at borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The property's performance has declined in 2020 due to lower revenues and the December 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.17X compared to 1.38X in 2019. The Special Servicer is dual tracking enforcement of lender's rights and settlement discussions. The loan has amortized 11% since securitization and was last paid through July 2022.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 1200 Howard Blvd. Loan ($14.0 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by an 87,000 square foot, 3-story office building located within the Mount Laurel Corporate Park in Mount Laurel, NJ. The loan first transferred to special servicing in April 2018 for a non-monetary default, however, property performance has also declined significant since 2019 due to lower revenues. The office building was 93% leased as of December 2021 and the December 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.81X compared to 1.81X in 2019. The asset is now REO and the special servicer is working on lease renewals prior to marketing the asset for sale.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $10.8 million loss for these two non-performing specially serviced loans (31% expected loss on average). The remaining two specially serviced loans represent less than 1% of the pool and are current on their debt service payments.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 82% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 96% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.45X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 1.11X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 35.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Stonestown Galleria Loan ($121.4 million -- 15.5% off the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $168.1 million senior mortgage. The loan is secured by a 586,000 SF portion of a regional shopping mall and anchored retail center in San Francisco, California. Nordstrom, a non-collateral anchor at securitization, vacated their space in September 2019. However, Target subsequently signed a lease to take a portion of the Nordstrom space and increased their space to approximately 87,000 SF. Two additional major tenants, Whole Foods and Regal Cinemas, opened in 2021. However, both the occupancy, revenue and net operating income (NOI) have declined significantly in recent years. As of the June 2022, the collateral was 67% leased, compared to 98% in December 2019. The property's 2019 NOI was above expectations at securitization due to higher revenues, however, the property's performance has since declined with the year-end 2021 NOI being 34% below the levels in 2014. Furthermore, the year-to-date June 2022 NOI DSCR was 0.89X, compared to 1.20X in 2021 and 1.79X in 2019. Brookfield Properties is the loan sponsor and the property benefits from its location in a densely populated trade area and is located adjacent to San Francisco State University and two magnet high schools. The loan began to amortize in 2018 and has amortized 6.6% since securitization. The loan matures in October 2023 and if performance does not improve the loan will likely face increased refinance challenges. The Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 159% and 0.61X, respectively.

The second largest loan is The Mall at Chestnut Hill Loan ($120.0 million – 15.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 170,000 SF portion of a regional mall in Newton, Massachusetts. The mall is within two-mile radius of several schools including Boston College, Mount Ida College, Bentley University and Brandeis University. The property features a mix of upscale retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Apple, Michael Kors and Tumi. The Bloomingdale's space is excluded from the collateral. As of June 2022, the mall was 93% leased, compared to 92% in December 2021 and 90% in December 2019. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined since 2017 due to lower revenues, falling below securitization levels in 2021. The year-end 2021 NOI was 21% lower than in 2014. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term and had a 1.68X actual NOI DSCR in June 2022 compared to 1.60X in 2021 and 2.16X in 2019. The loan matures in October 2023 and if performance does not improve the loan will likely face increased refinance challenges. The Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.83X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Residence Inn by Marriott Philadelphia Loan ($38.6 million – 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 290-room extended stay hotel located in the central business district of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prior to 2020, property performance had generally improved since securitization due to increased revenue per available room (RevPAR). However, the property's performance was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request. The borrower withdrew a request for COVID-related relief in July 2020 and was subsequently returned to the master servicer in March 2022. For the trailing twelve-months (TTM) ending September 2020, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 52.4%, $151.49 and $79.38, respectively, compared to 43.3%, $157.91 and $68.34 for the TTM ending September 2020. The loan has amortized 14% since securitization and had a 1.63X actual NOI DSCR for the TTM June 2022 reporting period. The Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.83X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

