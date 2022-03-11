Moody's affirms eight classes of BANK 2018-BNK10

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (“Moody's”) has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in BANK 2018-BNK10 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-BNK10 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and “Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities” published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 2.7% to $1.25 billion from $1.29 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 47.8% of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 7.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool also contains sixteen low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.4% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, down from 28 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Twelve loans, constituting 17.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which four loans, representing 4.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.7 million (for a loss severity of 16.5%). No loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 91% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 89% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 121% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Apple Campus 3 Loan ($94.0 million – 7.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $340.0 million whole loan. The loan is also encumbered with a $235.0 million mezzanine loan. The loan is secured by an 883,000 Square Foot (SF) class-A, LEED platinum office property located in Sunnyvale, CA. The property is fully occupied by Apple, Inc. (Aaa, stable) though 2031 and is situated 4 miles from Apple's other offices at Infinite Loop (HQ) and Apple Park. The property features a 2,500 space parking garage, a cafeteria, fitness center and outdoor balconies. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.12X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 17.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the LARP I Portfolio Loan ($90.0 million – 7.2% of the pool), which is also encumbered with a $18.0 million mezzanine loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 18, class-B multifamily properties totaling 979 units. Fifteen properties (73.3% of units) are located in Chicago's South Shore submarket and 3 properties (26.7% of units) are located in Kansas City's Central submarket. The properties are located near universities (University of Chicago, University of Missouri-Kansas City) and approximately 35% of the portfolio tenant base are students. As of September 30, 2021, the portfolio was 95% occupied, up from 93% at securitization. Overall performance has been stable since securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.84X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Wisconsin Hotel Portfolio Loan ($68.5 million – 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 11 hotels (9 limited service, 2 full service) totaling 1,255 keys across 5 markets. The largest markets represented are Madison (30% of keys), Milwaukee (30% of keys) and Fon Du Lac (24% of keys). The portfolio operates within 5 franchises, including IHG, Choice Hotels, Marriott, Radisson and Wyndham. The portfolio experienced negative NOI during 2020, but has begun to recover, with a $3.3 million NOI for the twelve month period ending June 30, 2021. The loan has amortized 8% since securitization and the loan remained current throughout the pandemic. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 142% and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 136% and 0.93X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Brookwood Chase Portfolio Loan ($65.0 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of nine self storage properties located throughout Louisiana, totaling 917,000 SF of storage space across 7,024 units, of which 59% are climate controlled. The markets represented include Baton Rouge (62% of SF), New Orleans (29% of SF) and Lafayette (9% of SF). As of June 30, 2021, the portfolio was 84% occupied, compared to 87% at securitization. The property's revenue and NOI has improved since securitization and through June 2021 the annualized NOI is up 9% from underwritten levels. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.98X, compared to 118% and 0.89X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

