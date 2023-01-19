Moody's affirms eight classes of BBCMS 2020-C7

Approximately $621 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in BBCMS Mortgage Trust 2020-C7, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-C7 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.1% of the current pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 0.7% to $802.5 million from $807.8 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 49 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58.4% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 17.4% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Four loans, constituting 1.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, compared to 24 at securitization.

As of the December 2022 remittance report, loans representing 98% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Six loans, constituting 18.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 91% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 84% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 116% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.95X and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 1.86X and 0.88X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 525 Market Street Loan ($60.0 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $470 million senior mortgage loan. The mortgage debt also includes $212 million of junior B-notes. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a 38-story, Class A office tower located in downtown San Francisco, CA. The property is part of the city's South Financial District submarket, approximately 13 miles north of the San Francisco international airport. The collateral improvements total approximately 1,034,170 SF of space primarily comprised of office above the first floor and retail at grade level. The retail component comprises 14,655 SF (1.4% of NRA). The property was 86% leased as of June 2022 compared to 97% in December 2019. The property faces rollover risk prior to loan maturity as leases representing approximately 91.7% of NRA and 89.4% of base rent are scheduled to expire prior to the loan's maturity date. The greatest potential for rollover concentration occurs in 2025, when Wells Fargo (10.9% of NRA) has a lease expiration and Amazon's (39.5% of NRA) early termination option becomes available. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa1 (sca.pd) and 1.17X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Acuity Portfolio Loan ($40.0 million -- 5.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $165 million senior mortgage loan. The mortgage loan also includes $159 million of B-notes. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a portfolio of 17 multifamily properties, 9 mixed-use properties (multifamily/retail), and 1 mixed-use property (office/retail). All the properties are located in the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY. The largest property (100 units; 529-537 East 81st Street) accounts for 8.8% of the portfolio's total units. No other property accounts for greater than 8.0% of the portfolio's total units. Of the portfolio's 1,132 multifamily units, a total of 479 units (42.3% of the portfolio) are leased as fair market units, while the remaining 653 units (57.7% of the portfolio) are either rent stabilized or rent controlled. The portfolio was collectively 96% leased as of September 2022 compared to 99% at securitization. The loan NOI DSCR has decreased from 1.76X at securitization to 1.36X as of September 2022 due to an increase in property expenses. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.25X, respectively.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the F5 Tower Loan ($39.5 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $185 million senior mortgage loan. The total debt also includes $112.6 million of B-notes and $48.5 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a condominium component of a newly constructed high-rise single tenant office tower located in downtown Seattle, WA. The property serves as the headquarters for F5 Networks, Inc which leases 100% of the collateral on a lease that expires in September 2033. The building consists of three condominium units: (i) approximately 515,518 SF of office space on the top 28 floors of the tower (collateral); (ii) a 259-stall below-grade parking garage (collateral); and a 180-key hotel on the lower 15 floors (non-collateral), which will be owned and operated by Lotte Hotels and Resorts. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.22X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 19.9% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Parkmerced Loan ($60.0 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $547 million senior mortgage loan. The total debt also includes $708 million of B-notes, $245 million of C-notes and $275 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a 3,165-unit, high-rise and garden/ townhouse apartment complex located in San Francisco, CA on the west side of the City, adjacent to San Francisco State University. The property is rent controlled and the tenancy breakdown at securitization included students (17.8% of units), low income/Section 8 (12.9% of units) and fair market (65.9% of units), as well as a small share of corporate, employee units and other. The property was 69% occupied as of June 2022 compared to 94% occupied as of September 2019. Due to the decline in occupancy, the 2021 net operating income (NOI) was approximately 48% lower than underwritten levels. Property occupancy was previously impacted due to San Francisco State University transitioning to remote learning during the pandemic, however, the university has since reopened for classes. The loan remains in a cash sweep period due to the low DSCR. Moody's A-note LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 77% and 0.98X at securitization.

The second largest loan is the Cove at Tiburon Loan ($50.0 million -- 6.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $112.3 million senior mortgage loan. The mortgage loan also includes $97.7 million of B-notes. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a 283-unit, garden-style residential complex located in Tiburon, CA, a waterfront site on the northern edge of the San Francisco Bay. The property was 92% occupied as of June 2022 compared to 94% at securitization and the property's net operating income (NOI) has been stable since securitization. Moody's A-note LTV and stressed DSCR are 85% and 1.02X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Inland Self Storage Michigan Portfolio Loan ($50.0 million -- 6.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $66.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in 12 self-storage facilities located in the lower metro areas of the State of Michigan. Most of properties are situated near the Detroit MSA which accounts for 62% of the total portfolio NRA. The remaining properties are located near the metro markets of Lansing, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. The portfolio contains 5,705 rentable storage units offering a total of 739,551 SF. The portfolio was approximately 88% leased as of December 2021 compared to 91% in March 2020. The property's NOI has improved since securitization. The loan has an initial interest only period and then begins amortizing on a 360-month schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.86X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

