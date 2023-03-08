Moody's affirms eight classes of BMARK 2020-B16

Approximately $690 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Benchmark 2020-B16 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-B16 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the seven principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.2% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.2% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 0.2% to $897 million from $899 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 33 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 23% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Two loans, constituting 2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, compared to 23 at securitization.

Seven loans, constituting 26% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan, the 181 West Madison Street Loan ($43.0 million – 5% of the pool), is currently in specially servicing. The loan is secured by a 50-story, Class A LEED Gold certified office property located in the Central Loop submarket in Chicago's CBD. The largest tenant at the property is The Northern Trust Company (42.3% of the net rentable area (NRA)). Amenities at the property include a 56-stall executive parking garage, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tenant lounges, community boardrooms, dry-cleaning services, on-site car wash and detailing services, and bike-storage. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2021 due to the borrower's bankruptcy. The special servicer commentary indicates that the borrower and trust have reached an agreement on a bankruptcy plan for a borrower entity to remain as the equity holder. However, an objection was filed in October 2022 by the non-borrower entities judgment creditor. In late December 2022, the trust filed a motion for a lift of the automatic stay. The loan is current as of the February 2023 payment date.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan. The troubled loan is the 1019 Market Loan ($33.5 million – 4% of the pool), which is secured by a 75,523 square feet (SF) seven story office property with ground floor retail located in San Francisco. Property performance has declined since securitization as the largest tenant, Zendesk (97% NRA), vacated the property prior to lease expiration in August 2022. As of September 2022, the property was 3% occupied.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for all of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 49% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 107%, compared to 111% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 8.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 2.20X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 2.06X and 0.89X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is Bellagio Hotel and Casino Loan ($60.0 million – 6.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $1.676 billion senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in a full-service luxury resort and casino located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bellagio is a AAA Five Diamond full-service resort and casino that spans 77 acres on the Las Vegas Strip. The hotel contains 3,933 guestrooms and suites across two hotel towers -- Main Tower (3,005 rooms) and Spa Tower (928 rooms). The property is centrally located on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Flamingo Road. With frontage on the Strip, the property sits between the Cosmopolitan to the south and Caesar's Palace to the north. For the trailing twelve months (TTM) period ending September 30, 2022, the occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 93%, $316, and $294, respectively, compared to 94.8%, $282, and $277, respectively for TTM period ending September 2019. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 2.44X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 560 Mission Street Loan ($45.0 million – 5.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $300 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by borrower's fee simple interest in a 31-story office tower located in San Francisco, CA. The property is part of the city's South Financial District submarket, approximately 13 miles north of the San Francisco international airport. As of September 2022, the property was 95% occupied, compared to 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.31X, respectively.

The third loan with a structured credit assessment is the 1633 Broadway Loan ($45.0 million – 5.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $1.001 billion senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 48-story, Class A, multi-tenant office tower in New York, NY. The building contains approximately 2.56 million SF of rentable area, of which approximately 2.25 million SF is represented by office space, 145,192 SF is movie theater space, and 80,000 SF is retail space. Tenants at the subject enjoy views of the Hudson River, Central Park, and Midtown above the 36th floor. As of September 2022, the property was 99% occupied, compared to 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.06X, respectively.

The fourth largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Starwood Industrial Portfolio Loan ($45.0 million – 5.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $144.5 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in 33 industrial and flex properties totaling 4,070,396 SF. Almost all of the properties are located in either Chicago, IL, Indianapolis, IN, Columbus, OH, or Milwaukee, WI. The portfolio has a granular tenant roster of 50 unique tenants. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.22X, respectively.

The fifth loan with a structured credit assessment is the 2142-2172 Nostrand Avenue Loan ($15.0 million – 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 44,445 SF retail asset in Brooklyn, NY, located in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property is leased to 7 national, service-oriented tenants including Dallas BBQ (42% NRA) and Blink Fitness (34% NRA). As of September 2022, the property was 100% occupied, the same as at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.27X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 18% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Harrison Retail Loan ($65.0 million – 7.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an 88,254 SF retail condominium component of a 309,449 SF mixed-use building located in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York, NY. The property is leased to six retail tenants and one parking tenant. The three largest retail tenants are Equinox (39% of NRA), Pure Yoga (22.4% NRA) and SoulCycle (3.8% NRA), and they are all affiliates of the sponsor. Property performance was impacted due to the business disruptions from the pandemic, primarily due to Equinox and Pure Yoga, accounting for approximately $2 million in total rent abatements while shut down temporarily. Both tenants had clauses in their existing leases that provides 100% rent abatement if the tenant's respective space were to be shut down due to a force majeure event or a government shutdown for greater than 30 days. Equinox and Pure Yoga have since reopened, and the abatement period has ended. Property performance is gradually recovering since 2020. The property was 92% leased as of September 2022 compared to 100% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.80X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The second largest loan is the 3500 Lacey Loan ($50.0 million – 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 583,982 SF, Class A office building located in Downers Grove, IL, which is a suburb of Chicago. The property is part of the Esplanade at Locus Point corporate campus, a 1.6 million SF, 100-acre master development that features multiple parks, ponds, and roadways. The subject is part of the Eastern East/West Corridor office submarket, within the Suburban Chicago office market. A cash management triggering event occurred due to Havi Global Solution (27% of NRA) giving notice to terminate their lease as of August 31, 2022. However, Health Care Service Corp has signed a 133,000 SF lease at the property, representing about 85% of the vacated space. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 0.94X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Kings Plaza Loan ($50.0 million – 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in a 1,146,035 SF, four-story enclosed mall located in Brooklyn, NY. The property is anchored by Macy's, Lowe's, Primark, and Burlington. Macy's (339,000 SF) owns their store and the underlying land. Original anchors also included JC Penny and Best Buy, that have since vacated their space. Property performance has been stable since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 80.9% and 1.04X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

