Moody's affirms eight classes of CGCMT 2013-GC15

Approximately $552.3 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-GC15, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GC15 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on one interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The ratings on one exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 12, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 39% to $678.6 million from $1.12 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 77 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 43.7% of the pool. Twenty-eight loans, constituting 27.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 30 at Moody's last review.

Eleven loans, constituting 26.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 93.7% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 6.3% were REO or in foreclosure.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $3.4 million (for a loss severity of 26%). There are currently two loans in special servicing, constituting 6.3% of the pool balance. The largest specially serviced loan is the 735 Sixth Avenue Loan ($34.0 million – 5.0% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 16,500 square foot (SF), ground level retail condominium located on the ground level of a 40-story, mixed-use residential condominium building located on Sixth Avenue between West 24th and West 25th Street in New York City. At securitization, the collateral was 100% occupied by five retail tenants. However, the largest two tenants, David's Bridal (10,800 SF or 65.5% of net rentable area (NRA)) and T-Mobile (2,500 SF or 15.8% of NRA) vacated at their lease expirations in 2018 causing occupancy at the property to drop to approximately 19%. As a result of the vacated tenants, the property's cash flow significantly declined and was no longer sufficient to cover the loan's debt service payments. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in February 2019 due to delinquent payments and is last paid through its May 2019 payment date. The special servicer filed for foreclosure in October 2019 and is currently dual tracking foreclosure while continuing to discuss various work out strategies, including potential loan modification and a potential note sale.

The second specially serviced loan is the O'Malley Square Loan ($8.8 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed-use (self-storage/medical office) facility located in Anchorage, Alaska. The self-storage portion is reported to be 94% occupied and the medical office facility at 69%. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in August 2020 due to delinquent payments and became REO in August 2022.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 4.3% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $37.8 million (a 52% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by a portfolio of three limited-service hotels located in Romulus, Michigan. Property performance was significantly impacted due to business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. The other troubled loan is secured by an office building located in Houston, Texas. Property performance has declined since 2018 due to decline in occupancy and the loan is under cash management.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 84% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, compared to 100% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 26% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 1.39X and 1.07X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 22.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 125 Third Avenue Loan ($60.0 million -- 8.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 91-unit, 16-story, mixed-use building in New York, New York. The property is situated on the northeast corner of Third Avenue and East 14th Street within the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan in close proximity to New York University (NYU). The property consists of 104,424 SF of multifamily space, 7,056 SF of ground floor retail space and 8,960 SF of other non-revenue generating space. The tenants at the property include NYU, which master leases 100% of the multifamily space for student housing, and Duane Reade, which occupies the ground floor retail space. Both tenants have lease expirations in 2025. As of June 2022, the property was 100% leased, the same as at the last review. Performance has been stable. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 0.83X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 400 Broome Street Loan ($50.0 million – 7.4% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in the 107-unit, 11-story, mixed-use building located in New York, New York. The property consists of 148,400 SF of student housing space, 10,600 SF of ground floor retail space, 5,336 SF of office space and 3,000 SF of garage space. The tenants at the 400 Broome Street property include NYU which master leases 100.0% of the multifamily space through 2025. As of June 2022, the property was 88% occupied, compared to 90% in December 2021. Performance has been stable. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 0.86X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the SkySong Center Loan ($43.4 million -- 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in two, four-story Class A suburban office buildings, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The properties are located within the SkySong Innovation Park, a 1.2 million SF mixed-use development that features mixed use, office, research, retail, hotel/conference center, and apartment developments. The improvements are situated on land owned by the City of Scottsdale. The two collateral buildings are each subject to a ground sublease that expires in 2087. Ground rent payments remain fixed at $138,954 until 2024 when it steps up to $299,288 and then remains fixed until maturity in 2087. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist. As of June 2022, occupancy has decreased to 77% compared to 96% in December 2021. The decrease in occupancy was led by Ticketmaster LLC vacating in Q2 2022, which occupied two units totaling 36,380 SF (25% of NRA) of building #2. Additionally, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company vacated in Q2 2022 totaling 8,419 SF (5.8% of NRA) and Nuvei Technologies downsized from 26,521 SF to 15,200 SF with an extended term to July 2029. The loan had an initial 5-year interest only period and has now amortized 6% from securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 97% and 1.06X at the last review.

