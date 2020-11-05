Moody's affirms eight classes of COMM 2013-CCRE13

Approximately $695.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on eight classes in COMM 2013-CCRE13 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 30, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 18, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on class PEZ was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 13, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 26% to $816.2 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 43 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 62% of the pool. One loan, constituting 15% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Fifteen loans, constituting 23% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10 compared to a Herf of 16 at Moody's last review.

As of the October 2020 remittance report, loans representing 96% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 3% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 18% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $6.5 million (for an average loss severity of 68%). One loan, constituting 0.8% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the 6th and Rio Retail Loan ($6.7 million -- 0.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 19,259 square foot (SF) retail property in Austin, TX. The property was built in 1959 and renovated in 2013 and currently operates as a restaurant and lounge. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 for imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment date and the special servicer indicated they are dual tracking the foreclosure process while continuing to discuss workout alternatives with borrower.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 2.9% of the pool, which are secured by two hotels and one retail property that had experiences declines in performance from securitization through year-end 2019. All three troubled loans were current as of the October 2020 remittance statement and Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $8.7 million (an 29% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 96% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 63% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, compared to 92% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% (excluding the 175 West Jackson Loan) to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.44X and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 1.61X and 1.22X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 60 Hudson Street Loan ($125.0 million -- 15.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $280.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 24-story, telecommunications and data center located in the TriBeCa neighborhood of New York City. The property is widely regarded as one of the world's most connected telecommunications and data center buildings. It originally opened in 1930 as Western Union's world headquarters and was given NYC landmark status in 1992. The property was 74% occupied as of June 2020, unchanged from December 2019 and up from 73% in December 2018. The property's NOI net operating income has continued to improve since securitization. The loan is interest only and Moody's structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 30% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center Loan ($85.1 million -- 10.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $110.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a lodging, residential and entertainment related real estate property located on the Lake Erie Shores & Islands region of Sandusky, Ohio. The property had exhibited stable performance prior to 2020 and the 2019 NOI was approximately 6% higher than in 2014 with an actual NOI DSCR of 2.89X. The property's revenue had improved significantly since securitization but the corresponding NOI growth was muted by the continued increase in operating expenses. Furthermore, in 2019 the property had an occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 74%, $204 and $151 respectively. The property's operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and in July the special servicer approved a consent agreement allowing the borrower to use funds from the FF&E reserve to make its May through July debt service payments. The debt service payments have since been brought current and the loan is current through its October 2020 remittance date. The property re-opened in June after its temporary closures as a result of the pandemic. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization and matures in November 2023. We have assumed a significant drop in net cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two or more years of improvement in the loan performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed Moody's NCF levels. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 80% and 1.55X, respectively, compared to 75% and 1.67X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 175 West Jackson Loan ($84.7 million -- 10.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $263.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, 22-story office building totaling 1.45 million SF and located within the CBD of Chicago, Illinois. In March 2018 the loan had transferred to special servicing for imminent monetary default after the property experienced year-over-year declining occupancy since securitization. The loan was subsequently assumed by Brookfield Property Group as the new sponsor, in connection with the purchase of the property for $305 million. In August 2018 the loan returned to the master servicer and despite a low DSCR has remained current on its debt service payments through the October 2020 remittance date. The property benefits from its central location within the West Loop area of Chicago's central business district. As of December 2019, the property was 67% occupied, compared to 61% in 2018. The loan has amortized nearly 6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.86X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hilton Universal Studios Loan ($75.6 million -- 9.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 24-story, full-service hotel located in Los Angeles, California. The property is situated within Universal City and one of only two hotels adjacent to the Universal Studios Hollywood movie studio and theme park. The property benefits from a strong flag in Hilton Hotels & Resorts and operates under a long-term franchise agreement expiring in September 2033. The property had exhibited strong performance through year-end 2019 with a NOI DSCR of 2.76X. The property's operations have been negative impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as Universal Studios Hollywood, the property main demand driver, temporary closed in March. Universal Studio Hollywood theme park remains closed with the Universal CityWalk open on a limited basis. For the trailing twelve-month period ending March 2020, the property had an occupancy, ADR and RevPAR of 84%, $247 and $208 respectively and an NOI DSCR of 2.46X. The loan has remained current on its debt service payments through its October 2020 remittance date and the loan as amortized 11% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.14X, respectively, compared to 93% and 1.23X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

